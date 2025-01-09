This fully adjustable electric standing desk is just $79 right now from Walmart

If you're thinking about a standing desk for your New Years resolutions, this is a great time to buy one because they're on-clearance at Walmart.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 2 Hours Ago

edx standing desk with a computer setup on it in an office
edx

I’m eating a Jersey Mike’s sub at my standing desk right now. Does that make me healthier? I have no idea, but I do like the variety that a convertible standing desk introduces to my day. Right now, Walmart has a popular edx standing desk on-sale right now, with the smallest size at just $79. You can go all the way up to 64″ x 24″ for $99 if you want something large. Note that this is a clearance deal, so it will only last as long as the site’s stock, so don’t wait if you’re thinking about making a purchase.

edx Electric Standing Desk, Height Adjustable Desk, 40 x 24 Inches $79 (was $139)

edx standing desk on sale at Walmart

edx

This solid-top desk adjusts between 28.35″ and 46.46″ depending on whether you want to sit or stand. It remembers three different favorite heights, so you can easily switch between common settings. Electric motors quietly move the desk up and down, so there’s no risk of slipping and dropping it like I sometimes do with my mechanical adjustable desk. The desk can support up to 154 pounds, so your computer and monitors won’t overload it unless you’re some kind of die-hard CRT monitor enthusiast.

Other sizes on-sale

 

