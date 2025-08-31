Save cash as you shift gears to shoulder season with Labor Day bike sales

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

There’s something magical in late-summer/early-fall air. The light lingers a little less, and I feel the annual pull to shift gears—literally and figuratively. I don’t know about you, but autumn has always been my favorite time to get outdoors and ride a bike: the heat mellows and commutes transform into leaf-crunching joyrides. If you’ve been on the fence about a new bike, this is your moment. Whether you’re coasting through crisp mornings to work on an ebike or chasing golden hour analog on a weekend trail, there’s a bike that can amplify the journey. Below are two we use regularly that can be shipped quickly, and limited-time Labor Day sales sweeten the deal—making the ride smoother and your wallet a little happier.



The Ride1UP Roadster V3 is a minimalist marvel—it doesn’t shout, it zips. This ultra-sleek single-speed looks like a boutique fixie but hides a 350W motor for smooth power delivery that kicks in like a tailwind when you need it. With its whisper-quiet belt-drive system, internal battery, and single-speed simplicity, this stealth commuter rides like a breeze-powered rocket. No clunky displays, no greasy chain. At under 35 pounds, it’s shockingly agile, ideal for darting through city streets or lifting up apartment stairs. For riders who crave clean lines and low maintenance, it’s the perfect blend of analog feel and electric freedom. (And there are savings on other ebike models over at Ride1UP, so click through so you can ride out.)

Priority Bicycles Gemini Smart.Shift Gravel (Aluminum) — $2,899 w/ coupon BYESUMMER600 (was $3,499) Priority Bicycles See It

Don’t let the lack of a motor fool you—the Priority Gemini Smart.Shift is still a tech-forward ride. But you don’t just ride this bike—you experience mechanical elegance as you exert muscle. It rocks a Pinion gearbox with 12 perfectly spaced electronic gears that shift near-instantly, even under load, at the press of a button. Paired with the whisper-quiet Gates Carbon Drive belt, it delivers the kind of maintenance-free magic that feels like cheating (but isn’t). The ride is silky, the tech is futuristic, and the whole system is sealed for rain, mud, and adventure (no derailleurs to fuss over). If you’re looking to grind some gravel after a long week at work, the Gemini rides like a Swiss watch on wheels—precision, performance, and pure fun. (And there are other promos on both electric and acoustic bikes, so make it a priority to head over to Priority.)