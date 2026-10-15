EcoFlow’s new TITAN batteries can keep your central air running through a blackout

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A central air system is the final boss for home battery backup systems. The AC’s compressor pulls a big surge of current at startup, which trips many battery inverters. EcoFlow says the flagship of its new TITAN Series, the TITAN 5000 Plus, can start and run a compatible 3-ton central AC unit without extra hardware, using a single 5kWh battery.

All three TITAN models go on sale today through EcoFlow’s website. Standalone units land in the $2,000 to $3,000 range, and EcoFlow says exact prices arrive November 3. It’s a big step up from portable power stations like the EcoFlow DELTA 3 series we tried last year, with a wall-mounted transfer panel and room for up to 30kWh of storage.

EcoFlow TITAN 5000 Plus EcoFlow See It Rooftop solar owners get the most out of this one. Its two charge controllers accept up to 8kW of panels, and PV Boost lifts output from 7.2kW to 10kW while the sun is out. It’s also the model EcoFlow rates to start a 3-ton central air conditioner without a soft starter, and it’s the only TITAN with a 50-amp L14-50 outlet.

How a 5kWh battery puts out 7.2kW

Home batteries typically sell on capacity, the kilowatt-hours that decide how long the lights stay on. Output, the kilowatts that decide what can run at once, tends to scale with it, so a household that needs a well pump and an AC unit running together often ends up paying for more storage than it would use. TITAN separates the two.

The TITAN 5000 and TITAN 5000 Plus each hold about 5kWh and are rated for 7,200 watts of continuous 120/240V output. EcoFlow credits its 40160 lithium iron phosphate cells, which are large cylindrical cells rated at 2C. That means each cell can discharge its full capacity in half an hour, and that headroom is what lets a modest pack swallow a compressor’s startup spike.

On the Plus, a feature EcoFlow calls PV Boost raises output to 10kW while solar panels are feeding the system. Capacity grows in 5kWh steps with stackable TITAN batteries, each about 83 pounds, to a maximum of 30kWh per unit. That ceiling is roughly what the average US home buys from the grid in a day.

A transfer panel that skips the main panel swap

Each TITAN pairs with EcoFlow’s Smart Home Panel 10, a wall-mounted box that sits alongside your existing breaker panel and any rooftop solar you already have. It backs up 10 selected circuits at up to 50 amps. EcoFlow says it flips to battery within 20 milliseconds, though it tells owners of medical equipment to check that device’s own backup requirements.

Installation is where EcoFlow is pushing hardest. The company pre-wires the panel and installs the breakers at the factory, and it claims that cuts on-site labor by up to 80 percent, to about two hours of work. The seven-day install it advertises comes with an asterisk, since EcoFlow counts business days starting after permits are approved and limits the service to certain ZIP codes.

Day to day, EcoFlow’s OASIS 3.0 software charges the batteries when time-of-use rates are low and draws them down during peak pricing. The TITAN 5000 spec sheet lists its grid connection as no-export, so it won’t sell power back to the utility. Any savings come from buying less peak-rate electricity, and EcoFlow’s own savings estimate assumes a 15kWh system, 4kW of solar, and a San Diego rate plan.

TITAN 5000 Plus vs. TITAN 5000 vs. Classic

The Plus and the standard TITAN 5000 share the 7.2kW output and 5kWh battery, and the difference is solar. The Plus takes up to 8kW of panels across two charge controllers, double the standard model’s 4kW, and it adds PV Boost and a 50-amp L14-50 outlet. Both pair with the 240V version of Smart Home Panel 10.

The TITAN 5000 Classic is the budget model, and its limits matter more than its price. It puts out 4kW at 120V only, takes 3.2kW of solar, and pairs with a 120V version of the panel. Central air conditioners, electric dryers, and many well pumps run on 240V, so the Classic is better suited to keeping the fridge, lights, and outlets going.

The bigger TITANs also undercut EcoFlow’s own DELTA Pro Ultra, which pairs the same 7,200-watt output with 6kWh of storage and lists at $5,799 for an inverter and one battery. EcoFlow had that bundle marked down to $4,199, and sold out, as of October 13. The TITAN 5000 gives up about 1kWh of storage and lands in the $3,000 range.

How to reserve an EcoFlow TITAN

EcoFlow is taking reservations now with a $50 coupon that knocks 5 percent off eligible TITAN gear and adds two free 220W portable solar panels during the launch sale. The purchase has to go through by December 31, or EcoFlow refunds the $50. Shipping is free everywhere except Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Bundles with the Smart Home Panel 10 and professional installation run in the $7,000 range for the TITAN 5000 and TITAN 5000 Plus, and in the $5,000 range for the Classic. EcoFlow says final prices for every configuration, including the add-on batteries, post on November 3.

EcoFlow TITAN 5000



Think of the standard TITAN 5000 as the Plus with half the solar input. It keeps the 7.2kW of 120/240V output and the 5kWh battery, takes up to 4kW of panels through one charge controller, and adds USB-C and USB-A ports that EcoFlow doesn’t list on the Plus. Its IP20 rating means it belongs indoors or in a garage, not out in the weather.

EcoFlow TITAN 5000 Classic

EcoFlow TITAN 5000 Classic EcoFlow TITAN See It



Households that mostly care about the fridge, the router, and the furnace blower during an outage can drop a price tier here. The Classic puts out 4kW at 120V, takes 3.2kW of solar, and pairs with a 120V version of Smart Home Panel 10, so 240V appliances stay dark. It still expands to 30kWh with the same add-on batteries as its siblings.