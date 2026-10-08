These EF EcoFlow deals on portable power stations and solar generators are still live for a limited time

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Top EcoFlow deals still live after Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale shut off at 2:59am ET this morning, but EcoFlow is keeping the party going by extending its deals. The best of the bunch is the EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus at $1,149, $750 under its $1,899 list price, and EcoFlow says it and its other Amazon markdowns run through Wednesday, October 14. It’s a 2,048Wh station sized for home backup, and at 39% off it’s the deepest cut of the lot. We checked 16 EcoFlow deals on Amazon Thursday afternoon, October 8, from the $149 TRAIL 300 DC to a $5,099 DELTA Pro Ultra solar kit. Four of them are Prime member prices.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus Portable Power Station: $1,149 (was $1,899)

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus Portable Power Station $1,149 (was $1,899) 2,048Wh home backup power station, 39% off EF ECOFLOW See It

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus on sale for $1,149 is a home-backup station with 2,048Wh of storage and 3,000W of AC output. EcoFlow says it switches to battery in under 10 milliseconds when the power cuts out, so a desktop PC or router plugged into it stays on through the switch. It refills to 80% from a wall outlet in 43 minutes, according to EcoFlow. If 2,048Wh turns out to be too little, the listing says EcoFlow’s extra batteries can take it as high as 10kWh.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic Solar Generator with 220W Solar Panel: $699 (was $1,099)

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic Solar Generator with 220W Solar Panel $699 (was $1,099) 1,024Wh power station plus a 220W panel, 36% off EF ECOFLOW See It

A power station is only as good as its last charge once the grid goes down for days, and a solar panel is how you top it back up. This EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic and 220W solar panel bundle is $699, which is only $200 more than the DELTA 3 Classic by itself costs today. The station holds 1,024Wh with 1,800W of AC output, which EcoFlow says covers a refrigerator or microwave, and the company says the bifacial panel can refill it in 5.8 hours of sun.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station: $389 (was $429)

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station $389 (was $429) 768Wh camping power station, Prime member price EF ECOFLOW See It

At 17.2 pounds, according to the listing, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro is light enough to carry by its built-in handle from the car to a campsite. Prime members get it for $389. It stores 768Wh and has 11 outlets, with 800W of AC output for laptops, lights and camera chargers at the same time. EcoFlow says a wall outlet refills it in 70 minutes, and it rates the LFP battery for 3,000 charge cycles before capacity drops to 80%.

EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Station: $149 (was $199)

EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Station $149 (was $199) 288Wh DC-only power station, 25% off EF ECOFLOW See It

Check your gear before you buy the EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC, because it has no AC outlets at all. What it does have is a 288Wh battery for $149, two 140W USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a 12V car socket, which covers phones, laptops and a 12V electric cooler for a tailgate. It recharges from a car, a solar panel or its own USB-C ports, and EcoFlow says the dual USB-C route reaches 80% in 85 minutes. Bring your own USB-C cable, since the listing says one isn’t included.

Best EcoFlow DELTA power station deals

The DELTA 3 Max Plus is covered above. These are the rest of EcoFlow’s standalone DELTA stations on sale, and our guide to the best portable power stations explains how much capacity you actually need.

Best EcoFlow solar generator bundle deals

The DELTA 3 Classic bundle is covered above. Each of these pairs a power station with one or two EcoFlow panels, and our best solar generators guide covers how panel wattage affects recharge time.

Best EcoFlow portable air conditioner deal

The TRAIL 300 DC and RIVER 2 Pro are covered above. More camping and tailgate gear is in our Prime Big Deal Days roundup.

EcoFlow WAVE 3 Portable Air Conditioner with Drain Pipe $849 (was $1,299). This version doesn’t include a battery. It runs on wall power, or on EcoFlow’s add-on battery, which is sold separately.