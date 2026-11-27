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You don’t have to be a hardcore prepper to put together a solid emergency kit. But, buying supplies isn’t always fun. That’s why we put together this list of Black Friday deals that can save you money along the way. We organized the picks around FEMA’s Ready.gov basic disaster supplies list, because building a kit yourself means you know how every piece works before the lights go out.
Skip what you already own. If you have a working flashlight, a roll of duct tape or a sturdy bin, put the money toward backup power, water and car gear instead. Bottled water, canned food, a manual can opener, prescriptions, small bills, pet food and copies of your ID come from the grocery store or your filing cabinet, not a deal post. If you’re starting from zero, Athena Aktipis’s guide to a starter go-bag and car kit shows how little it takes to begin. We didn’t find Black Friday discounts on NOAA weather radios or name-brand first aid kits, so buy a hand-crank weather alert radio and a stocked first aid kit at full price rather than settling for a no-name bundle.
Top Black Friday emergency kit deals
NOCO Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter (GBX45)
$99.96
Cold weather is hard on car batteries, and a jump starter means you don’t need a second car or a stranger with cables to get moving. The NOCO Boost X GBX45 costs $99.96 at Amazon. NOCO rates it at 1,250 peak amps for gas engines up to 6.5 liters and diesels up to 4.0 liters, with spark-proof clamps and reverse-polarity protection. Its 60W USB-C port works in both directions, so it doubles as a power bank for a phone stuck in a stalled car, and a 100-lumen light with SOS and strobe modes is built in. Owners of big trucks with larger diesels should look at the Weego 70 in the list below instead.
Maglite ML300L 4D LED Flashlight (ML300L)
$42.29 (was $59.99)
Not everything in an outage kit should need a charging cable. The Maglite ML300L runs on four D cells, and Maglite rates it at up to 1,002 lumens, a 511-meter beam and up to 434 hours of runtime on its Eco setting. That makes it the light you leave in a drawer for years and grab when everything rechargeable is dead. It’s long and heavy, so pair it with a headlamp for hands-free work. Amazon has it for $42.29, down from $59.99, and our emergency lighting guide covers more options.
Bluetti Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station (EL30V2)
$227 (was $449)
At $227 on Amazon, about half off its $449 list price, the Elite 30 V2 is the least expensive way into a real power station in this sale. Bluetti rates its 288Wh LiFePO4 battery for more than 3,000 cycles and says it recharges to 80 percent in 45 minutes, so it can refill fast when the power comes back between storms. The 600W inverter is enough for a modem and router, lamps, and phone and laptop charging. The trade-off is capacity: 288Wh won’t run a full-size refrigerator for long, so think of it as backup for electronics and lights, not the kitchen. At about 9.5 pounds, it’s light enough to move from the bedroom to the living room as the night goes on.
Power banks and car chargers
These keep phones alive when the power station is busy or you’re away from it, starting with the EcoFlow Rapid 20,000mAh power bank at $29.99.
- NOCO XGrid XV65 65W USB-C Car Charger (XV65), $20.96 at Amazon (was $29.95): A two-port USB-C charger for the 12V socket that turns a running car into a charging station for phones and a laptop.
- EcoFlow Rapid 20,000mAh Power Bank, $29.99 at Amazon (was $47.99): A 20,000mAh bank with a built-in USB-C cable, 45W fast charging and a digital battery readout.
- Anker Zolo 20,000mAh Power Bank, $32.99 at Amazon (was $42.99): Another 20,000mAh option with a built-in USB-C cable and 30W output, enough to refill most phones several times.
- Anker Laptop Power Bank, 25,000mAh, $91.19 at Amazon (was $134.99): A 25,000mAh bank with 165W of total output across three USB-C ports and built-in retractable cables, so a forgotten cord isn’t a problem.
- EcoFlow TRAIL 200 DC Power Bank Station (192Wh), $89 at Amazon (was $149): A 192Wh LiFePO4 battery with 140W USB-C output but no AC outlet, so it suits phones, laptops and USB lights rather than anything with a wall plug.
Car jump starters, tire inflators and battery maintainers
The NOCO Boost X GBX45 is covered above, and the list below adds bigger jump starters plus the gear that keeps a car battery from dying in the first place.
- NOCO GENIUS1 Battery Charger and Maintainer (GENIUS1), $23.77 at Amazon (was $39.95): A 1-amp smart charger that keeps a 6V or 12V battery topped up in a parked car, with temperature compensation for cold garages.
- Schumacher SL1674 Jump Starter and Power Bank (SL1674), $77.62 at Amazon: A 1,500-amp lithium jump starter with USB charging, 10W wireless charging and a three-mode light.
- NOCO AIR10 Portable Tire Inflator (AIR10), $79.96 at Amazon (was $99.95): A 12V inflator that NOCO says fills a tire from 0 to 40 PSI in 3.8 minutes, with a digital gauge and auto shutoff for when cold air drops your tire pressure.
- Weego 70 Jump Starter (N70), $109.99 at Amazon (was $154.99): A 2,500-amp jump starter that Weego rates for all gas engines and diesels up to 5 liters, a step up from the GBX45 for trucks.
Flashlights, headlamps, lanterns and batteries
The Maglite ML300L is covered above, and the Coast FL85R headlamp at $34.96 is the hands-free pick for clearing snow or checking a breaker panel in the dark.
- Energizer LED Headlamp PRO, 2-Pack, $15.79 at Amazon (was $22.65): Two 260-lumen battery headlamps with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, cheap enough to keep one in the car and one at home.
- Mini Maglite Pro LED Flashlight, $18.74 at Amazon (was $24.99): A 332-lumen, 2-AA flashlight with spot-to-flood focus and a candle mode, a holster and batteries in the box.
- Energizer AA and AAA Batteries, 48-Pack, $21.84 at Amazon (was $38.98): Twenty-four AA and 24 AAA alkaline cells, enough to restock every battery light and radio in the house.
- ThruNite Archer 2A Pro Flashlight, $29.95 at Amazon: A 1,020-lumen USB-C rechargeable flashlight with an IPX8 waterproof rating and a dual switch, small enough to live in a go-bag.
- Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA Batteries, 24-Pack, $33.11 at Amazon: Lithium AAs weigh less than alkalines and hold up better in the cold, which makes them the better choice for a car kit.
- Coast FL85R Rechargeable Headlamp (FL85R), $34.96 at Amazon (was $49.99): A 1,000-lumen focusing headlamp with white, red and green light and a built-in rechargeable battery.
- Coleman Classic Rechargeable LED Lantern, $37.79 at Amazon (was $58.99): An impact- and water-resistant lantern with charging ports and a carabiner handle for lighting a whole room.
- Coast Slayer Rechargeable Flashlight, $50.52 at Amazon (was $79.99): A 1,150-lumen USB-C rechargeable flashlight with spot and flood modes and a pocket clip.
Water containers, water filters and a camp stove
Ready.gov calls for a gallon of water per person per day, and the Scepter containers below hold 2.5 gallons each; run any camp stove outdoors only, never inside, because of carbon monoxide.
- Nalgene 32 oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $11.99 at Amazon (was $16.99): A 32-ounce bottle whose wide mouth makes it a watertight container for matches or a phone when it isn’t holding water.
- Scepter Military Water Can Spout (10266), $21.56 at Amazon (was $26.95): A spring-loaded, lever-controlled spout that fits Scepter’s 2.5- and 5-gallon cans, which makes pouring from a full can much less messy.
- Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove, $25.39 at Amazon (was $38.99): A 10,000-BTU single burner with adjustable pressure control for boiling water and heating canned food outside.
- Scepter 2.5-Gallon Military Water Container, $34.15 at Amazon (was $40.35): A food-grade, BPA-free 2.5-gallon can that stacks better than grocery-store jugs for long-term water storage.
- LifeStraw Home Water Filter Dispenser, 18-Cup, $45.10 at Amazon (was $64.95): A countertop dispenser that LifeStraw says removes bacteria, microplastics and lead, useful if a storm leaves you under a boil-water notice.
- LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle, 1L 2-Pack, $64.50 at Amazon (was $84.95): Two 1-liter filter bottles that LifeStraw says remove bacteria, parasites and microplastics, sized for a go-bag.
Carbon monoxide alarms, fire spray and N95 masks
Generators, camp stoves and space heaters all come out during long outages, so a battery carbon monoxide alarm like the First Alert CO400 matters as much as any light in this post.
- Honeywell DF300 N95 Respirators, 20-Pack (DF300), $10.88 at Amazon (was $21.19): Twenty flat-fold N95 masks for smoke, dust and cleanup after a storm.
- 3M 8511 N95 Respirators, 10-Pack (8511), $16.99 at Amazon: Ten NIOSH-approved N95s with an exhalation valve that keeps them cooler during long cleanup jobs.
- First Alert EZ Fire Spray, 4-Pack (AF400), $46.74 at Amazon (was $54.99): Four aerosol cans for small kitchen and car fires, a supplement to a full-size ABC extinguisher rather than a replacement for one.
- First Alert Battery Carbon Monoxide Alarm, 6-Pack (CO400), $94.03 at Amazon (was $135.99): Six battery-powered CO alarms that keep working when the power is out, so you can put one near every bedroom.
- First Alert Battery Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (SMCO100), $105.33 at Amazon (was $124.99): A combination smoke and CO alarm on battery power, so one unit covers both hazards in a hallway.
Portable power stations for home backup
The Bluetti Elite 30 V2 and Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 are covered above, and the stations below run from 256Wh to 2,048Wh.
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station (256Wh), $209 at Amazon (was $319): A 256Wh LiFePO4 station with a 300W inverter that EcoFlow says recharges in about an hour, sized for phones, lights and a router.
- Bluetti Elite 100 mini Portable Power Station (1,004.8Wh), $379.99 at Amazon (was $799): Just over 1kWh of LiFePO4 capacity for less than $400, though its 700W inverter has well under half the output of the 1,800W models.
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic Portable Power Station (1,024Wh), $438.90 at Amazon (was $559): A 1,024Wh LiFePO4 station with 1,800W of output (3,600W surge), a 100W USB-C port and a 10ms UPS mode for keeping a router online.
- Bluetti Elite 100 V2 Portable Power Station (1,024Wh), $493 at Amazon (was $729): A 1,024Wh station with 1,800W of output that Bluetti says charges to 80 percent in 45 minutes and switches over in 10ms when the power cuts out.
- Anker SOLIX S2000 Portable Power Station (2,010Wh), $649.97 at Amazon (was $1,199): About twice the capacity of the C1000 Gen 2 at 2,010Wh with a 1,500W inverter, which works out to the least money per watt-hour of any station in this post.
- EcoFlow DELTA 2 Max Portable Power Station (2,048Wh), $977 at Amazon (was $1,399): A 2,048Wh LiFePO4 station with 2,400W of output, the most capacity and power of any pick here.
Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station (A1763)
$469.99 (was $799)
Need to keep a fridge, a router and a houseful of phones going through a long outage? The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is $469.99 at Amazon, 41 percent off its $799 list price. Anker lists 1,024Wh of LiFePO4 capacity, 2,000W of continuous output (3,000W peak) and a 10ms UPS switchover, so gear plugged into it stays on when the grid drops. It also refills from the wall in 49 minutes at 1,600W once you turn that mode on in the Anker app. The catches are weight and cold: it’s 24.9 pounds, and Anker’s charging range starts at 32°F, so store it indoors rather than in an unheated garage. See how it compares in our guide to the best portable power stations.
Go-bags, dry bags and document pouches
If a storm or fire could force you out of the house, our guide to building a bug-out bag covers what goes inside, and these bags keep it together.
- Magpul DAKA Pouch, $12.97 at Amazon (was $19.95): A zippered gear pouch that keeps copies of your ID, insurance policies and prescriptions together in one place.
- Pelican Marine Waterproof Dry Bag, 5L, $21.99 at Amazon (was $49.99): A 5-liter roll-top dry bag with an IP68 waterproof rating and a touchscreen phone pouch.
- High Sierra Fairlead 28-Inch Wheeled Duffel, $105.28 at Amazon (was $154.99): A drop-bottom rolling duffel with a recessed telescoping handle, for a household that would rather roll a big load than carry it.
- Yeti Ranchero 22L Backpack, $135 at Amazon (was $225): Yeti’s RipZip front opening gets you into the main compartment fast, and there’s a 15-inch laptop sleeve; this price is for the Cherry Blossom color, and the 27L version is $165 (was $275) in the same color.
Multitools and storage totes
A multitool handles quick repairs, and the Rubbermaid totes keep the whole kit in one place where everyone in the house can find it.
- Gerber Suspension NXT 15-in-1 Multitool, $45.41 at Amazon (was $69.99): Needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, a knife and screwdrivers in a belt sheath.
- Gerber Truss 17-in-1 Multitool, $45.49 at Amazon (was $64.99): A slightly larger 17-tool option with needle-nose pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and a MOLLE sheath.
- Rubbermaid 10-Gallon Storage Totes with Lids, 6-Pack, $80.75 at Amazon (was $95): Six stackable 10-gallon bins with lids, enough to split a home kit into power, light, water and first aid.
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