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You don’t have to be a hardcore prepper to put together a solid emergency kit. But, buying supplies isn’t always fun. That’s why we put together this list of Black Friday deals that can save you money along the way. We organized the picks around FEMA’s Ready.gov basic disaster supplies list, because building a kit yourself means you know how every piece works before the lights go out.

Skip what you already own. If you have a working flashlight, a roll of duct tape or a sturdy bin, put the money toward backup power, water and car gear instead. Bottled water, canned food, a manual can opener, prescriptions, small bills, pet food and copies of your ID come from the grocery store or your filing cabinet, not a deal post. If you’re starting from zero, Athena Aktipis’s guide to a starter go-bag and car kit shows how little it takes to begin. We didn’t find Black Friday discounts on NOAA weather radios or name-brand first aid kits, so buy a hand-crank weather alert radio and a stocked first aid kit at full price rather than settling for a no-name bundle.

Top Black Friday emergency kit deals

NOCO Boost X GBX45 Jump Starter (GBX45) $99.96 NOCO See it at Amazon Cold weather is hard on car batteries, and a jump starter means you don’t need a second car or a stranger with cables to get moving. The NOCO Boost X GBX45 costs $99.96 at Amazon. NOCO rates it at 1,250 peak amps for gas engines up to 6.5 liters and diesels up to 4.0 liters, with spark-proof clamps and reverse-polarity protection. Its 60W USB-C port works in both directions, so it doubles as a power bank for a phone stuck in a stalled car, and a 100-lumen light with SOS and strobe modes is built in. Owners of big trucks with larger diesels should look at the Weego 70 in the list below instead.

Maglite ML300L 4D LED Flashlight (ML300L) $42.29 (was $59.99) Maglite See it at Amazon Not everything in an outage kit should need a charging cable. The Maglite ML300L runs on four D cells, and Maglite rates it at up to 1,002 lumens, a 511-meter beam and up to 434 hours of runtime on its Eco setting. That makes it the light you leave in a drawer for years and grab when everything rechargeable is dead. It’s long and heavy, so pair it with a headlamp for hands-free work. Amazon has it for $42.29, down from $59.99, and our emergency lighting guide covers more options.

Bluetti Elite 30 V2 Portable Power Station (EL30V2) $227 (was $449) BLUETTI See it at Amazon At $227 on Amazon, about half off its $449 list price, the Elite 30 V2 is the least expensive way into a real power station in this sale. Bluetti rates its 288Wh LiFePO4 battery for more than 3,000 cycles and says it recharges to 80 percent in 45 minutes, so it can refill fast when the power comes back between storms. The 600W inverter is enough for a modem and router, lamps, and phone and laptop charging. The trade-off is capacity: 288Wh won’t run a full-size refrigerator for long, so think of it as backup for electronics and lights, not the kitchen. At about 9.5 pounds, it’s light enough to move from the bedroom to the living room as the night goes on.

Power banks and car chargers

These keep phones alive when the power station is busy or you’re away from it, starting with the EcoFlow Rapid 20,000mAh power bank at $29.99.

Car jump starters, tire inflators and battery maintainers

The NOCO Boost X GBX45 is covered above, and the list below adds bigger jump starters plus the gear that keeps a car battery from dying in the first place.

NOCO GENIUS1 Battery Charger and Maintainer (GENIUS1), $23.77 at Amazon (was $39.95): A 1-amp smart charger that keeps a 6V or 12V battery topped up in a parked car, with temperature compensation for cold garages.

A 1-amp smart charger that keeps a 6V or 12V battery topped up in a parked car, with temperature compensation for cold garages. Schumacher SL1674 Jump Starter and Power Bank (SL1674), $77.62 at Amazon: A 1,500-amp lithium jump starter with USB charging, 10W wireless charging and a three-mode light.

A 1,500-amp lithium jump starter with USB charging, 10W wireless charging and a three-mode light. NOCO AIR10 Portable Tire Inflator (AIR10), $79.96 at Amazon (was $99.95): A 12V inflator that NOCO says fills a tire from 0 to 40 PSI in 3.8 minutes, with a digital gauge and auto shutoff for when cold air drops your tire pressure.

A 12V inflator that NOCO says fills a tire from 0 to 40 PSI in 3.8 minutes, with a digital gauge and auto shutoff for when cold air drops your tire pressure. Weego 70 Jump Starter (N70), $109.99 at Amazon (was $154.99): A 2,500-amp jump starter that Weego rates for all gas engines and diesels up to 5 liters, a step up from the GBX45 for trucks.

Flashlights, headlamps, lanterns and batteries

The Maglite ML300L is covered above, and the Coast FL85R headlamp at $34.96 is the hands-free pick for clearing snow or checking a breaker panel in the dark.

Water containers, water filters and a camp stove

Ready.gov calls for a gallon of water per person per day, and the Scepter containers below hold 2.5 gallons each; run any camp stove outdoors only, never inside, because of carbon monoxide.

Carbon monoxide alarms, fire spray and N95 masks

Generators, camp stoves and space heaters all come out during long outages, so a battery carbon monoxide alarm like the First Alert CO400 matters as much as any light in this post.

Portable power stations for home backup

The Bluetti Elite 30 V2 and Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 are covered above, and the stations below run from 256Wh to 2,048Wh.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station (A1763) $469.99 (was $799) Anker See it at Amazon Need to keep a fridge, a router and a houseful of phones going through a long outage? The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is $469.99 at Amazon, 41 percent off its $799 list price. Anker lists 1,024Wh of LiFePO4 capacity, 2,000W of continuous output (3,000W peak) and a 10ms UPS switchover, so gear plugged into it stays on when the grid drops. It also refills from the wall in 49 minutes at 1,600W once you turn that mode on in the Anker app. The catches are weight and cold: it’s 24.9 pounds, and Anker’s charging range starts at 32°F, so store it indoors rather than in an unheated garage. See how it compares in our guide to the best portable power stations.

Go-bags, dry bags and document pouches

If a storm or fire could force you out of the house, our guide to building a bug-out bag covers what goes inside, and these bags keep it together.

Magpul DAKA Pouch, $12.97 at Amazon (was $19.95): A zippered gear pouch that keeps copies of your ID, insurance policies and prescriptions together in one place.

A zippered gear pouch that keeps copies of your ID, insurance policies and prescriptions together in one place. Pelican Marine Waterproof Dry Bag, 5L, $21.99 at Amazon (was $49.99): A 5-liter roll-top dry bag with an IP68 waterproof rating and a touchscreen phone pouch.

A 5-liter roll-top dry bag with an IP68 waterproof rating and a touchscreen phone pouch. High Sierra Fairlead 28-Inch Wheeled Duffel, $105.28 at Amazon (was $154.99): A drop-bottom rolling duffel with a recessed telescoping handle, for a household that would rather roll a big load than carry it.

A drop-bottom rolling duffel with a recessed telescoping handle, for a household that would rather roll a big load than carry it. Yeti Ranchero 22L Backpack, $135 at Amazon (was $225): Yeti’s RipZip front opening gets you into the main compartment fast, and there’s a 15-inch laptop sleeve; this price is for the Cherry Blossom color, and the 27L version is $165 (was $275) in the same color.

A multitool handles quick repairs, and the Rubbermaid totes keep the whole kit in one place where everyone in the house can find it.

Gerber Suspension NXT 15-in-1 Multitool, $45.41 at Amazon (was $69.99): Needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, a knife and screwdrivers in a belt sheath.

Needle-nose pliers, wire cutters, a knife and screwdrivers in a belt sheath. Gerber Truss 17-in-1 Multitool, $45.49 at Amazon (was $64.99): A slightly larger 17-tool option with needle-nose pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and a MOLLE sheath.

A slightly larger 17-tool option with needle-nose pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and a MOLLE sheath. Rubbermaid 10-Gallon Storage Totes with Lids, 6-Pack, $80.75 at Amazon (was $95): Six stackable 10-gallon bins with lids, enough to split a home kit into power, light, water and first aid.