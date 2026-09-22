Amazon’s early Prime Day deals on Greenworks electric yard tools can save you money while prepping your yard for winter

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Fall yard work is mostly moving stuff around: leaves off the lawn, dead thatch out of the grass, the last overgrown edges of summer back off the sidewalk. Greenworks has a batch of deals running on Amazon across its battery blowers, trimmers, mowers, chainsaws, and 24V power tools. The big Amazon Big Deal Days sale doesn’t officially start until October 6th, but these deals are live right now. If you’ve been thinking about making the jump to electric yard tools, this is a great time to do so, especially since Greenworks offers one of the most versatile battery systems on the market.

Greenworks 24V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer and Edger $71.99 (was $139.99) A trimmer and edger in one for less than a tank of gas Greenworks See It

The Greenworks 24V 12-inch string trimmer is $71.99, and Amazon’s own price history shows that’s the lowest it has sold for in the past year. The price has stepped down from about $98 over the summer. The head rotates 90 degrees with a button press, so the same tool trims along a fence and then edges the sidewalk without any swapping. The kit comes with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger, and the aluminum shaft telescopes to fit taller and shorter users.

Greenworks 40V 550 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $139.99 (was $249.99) Enough air for wet leaves, with a 4.0Ah battery in the box Greenw See It

Wet, matted leaves defeat most leafblowers, but Greenworks says the Greenworks 40V 550 CFM leaf blower can handle them. It’s $139.99, the lowest price in the past 30 days, after spending parts of the spring and summer at $249.99. That’s a return to where it sat most of last fall. Greenworks rates the brushless motor at 130 mph and claims about 20 minutes of runtime on the included 4.0Ah battery, and a turbo button bumps output for stubborn piles.

Greenworks 60V 17-Inch Brushless Push Lawn Mower $279.99 (was $449.99) A cordless mower for a small yard at a late-season price Greenworks See It

Mowing season is winding down, and the Greenworks 60V 17-inch push mower has fallen from $399.99 to $279.99 in the last month. That’s within about $14 of the lowest price it hit last November. The 17-inch deck suits a small lawn or a townhouse yard, and it can mulch or bag. Greenworks says the included 4.0Ah battery runs it for up to 40 minutes and recharges in about 90.

Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill/Driver Kit $54.99 (was $119.99) A brushless drill with a battery and charger for under $55 Greenworks See It

Not everything on sale here lives in the garage. The Greenworks 24V brushless drill kit is $54.99, down from about $82 for most of this year and the lowest price it has carried since last fall. Greenworks lists 310 inch-pounds of torque, two speeds, and an 18-position clutch, which is plenty for furniture assembly, hanging shelves, and pilot holes. It includes a 2.0Ah battery and a charger, and Greenworks shares its 24V batteries across the line, including the yard tools further down this list.

Greenworks 80V 16-Inch Brushless Chainsaw $219.99 (was $349.99)

Fall storms have a way of dropping limbs across driveways, and a battery saw starts on the first pull of the trigger. This one is at the lowest price of the past 30 days, and it sits at the bottom of the $210 to $350 range it has bounced around in all year. Greenworks says the brushless motor matches a 50cc gas engine, and it has an automatic chain oiler and a 2.5Ah battery.

Best Greenworks leaf blower deals from $80

For decks, patios, and a short driveway, the 40V 135 CFM blower at $79.99 is light and cheap, but it won’t move a full lawn of wet oak leaves. A bigger yard needs the 80V 770 CFM blower at $248.49, which is the strongest handheld blower on this list.

Best Greenworks trimmer and edger deals from $60

Anyone who already owns a 40V battery can grab the 40V 12-inch trimmer as a bare tool for $59.98. The 40V trimmer and blower combo is $119.99 and handles trimming and blowing with one shared battery.

Best Greenworks dethatcher deals from $150

Early fall is the right time to dethatch, since the grass has time to recover before it goes dormant. The corded 14-inch dethatcher is $151.99 and never needs a charge, while the 40V 15-inch dethatcher kit is at its lowest price in 30 days at $279.

Best Greenworks chainsaw and pole saw deals from $110

Overhanging branches are easier to deal with from the ground, and the 40V pole saw and pole hedge trimmer kit at $159.98 handles both jobs on one shaft. For firewood and bigger cleanup, the 40V 18-inch chainsaw is $295.99 with a 5.0Ah battery.

Best Greenworks lawn mower deals from $180

The 24V 13-inch mower is $179.99 and fits a patch of lawn small enough that a gas mower never made sense. For a full suburban lot, the 60V 21-inch push mower is $369.99 with a 5.0Ah battery, and the 60V battery also runs the dethatchers and blowers in that line.

Best Greenworks pressure washer deals from $24

The 12-inch surface cleaner attachment is $23.99 and turns a pressure washer into something that cleans a patio evenly instead of in stripes. The 2100 PSI electric pressure washer has held at $149.99 for a month, which is near the bottom of its yearly range. Our guide to the best electric pressure washers covers what the PSI and GPM numbers mean.

Best Greenworks 24V power tool and battery deals from $85

Greenworks’ newer PowerAll batteries double as USB-C power banks, and the PowerAll 24V impact driver at $84.99 is $15 less than it was at the start of the month. The 40V 4.0Ah high-power battery at $127.99 is worth a look for anyone whose original battery has started fading.