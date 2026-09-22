Gardener finds 40 pounds of Viking silver in his backyard

A homeowner determined to attack a patch of “stubborn grass” in his yard has inadvertently discovered the largest Viking Age silver trove ever seen in Denmark. Located in the nation’s northern province of Rebild, the 10th century treasure cache of about 700 objects includes jewelry, coins, silver bars, and even a miniature Thor’s hammer. The archaeological relics collectively weigh over 40 pounds—making the Viking silver collection nearly three times the weight of Denmark’s previous record holder.

Speaking with The Independent, the anonymous gardener explained the “biggest surprise of his life” happened while clearing an area in his backyard for a new terrace. After about 30 minutes of digging, the man struck a metal object with his gardening tool. He assumed the blockage was simply an old piece of wire or similar debris, but further excavation began to reveal much more valuable objects amid the dirt. A subsequent archaeological inventory by Danish authorities noted that about 320 objects weighing roughly 14 pounds were still housed inside their original clay pot. The stash includes 47 complete coins and associated fragments, but most of the cache is jewelry, solid bars, and cut pieces.

The Rebild hoard isn’t a random assortment of items, however. The silver pieces and bars can be classified into specific weight ranges, suggesting intentional groupings as a measured storage of wealth. The coins aren’t all local mints, either. Currencies range from Anglo-Saxon pennies to Arabic dirhams. Two of the former coins were struck during the reign of Edward the Elder—king of England from 899 to 924 CE—meaning the cache dates at least to the 10th century.

“This is a find of great importance for our understanding of the Viking Age in Denmark,” archaeologist Torben Sarauw at the Museums of North Jutland said in a recent profile. “Not just because of its size but also because the treasure clearly shows how silver functioned as wealth and a means of payment in the Viking Age. It’s like finding a safe from the Viking Age.”

The silver discoveries are currently being assessed at the National Museum of Denmark. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely the homeowner will see a financial windfall to help fund his terrace. Under Danish law, danefæ (valuable historical objects) automatically belong to the state.