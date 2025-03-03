DJI RS4 Mini Gimbal review: Smooth and steady

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Camera stabilization has come a long way in recent years, but if you want genuinely smooth video, there’s no substitute for a precision gimbal. DJI’s new RS4 Mini is burly enough to stabilize full-frame mirrorless cameras but relatively compact enough that you won’t need a dedicated case just to carry it around. We spent two weeks putting this $369 gimbal setup to the test.

Stan Horaczek See It Pros 30 percent lighter than the larger model

Solid battery life of up to 13 hours

Fast recharge in a pinch

Quiet

Easier to navigate than some higher-end models

Auto-lock is handy Cons Setup still takes some practice

I wish it was black

The abundance of locking mechanisms can get confusing

The verdict: At this price point, this is likely the best bet for most enthusiasts and aspiring pros. It offers a solid mix of features without the added complexity of higher-end models. It has a few quirks common with DJI gimbals, but overall, it’s sturdy, silent, and reliable.

How we tested the DJI SR4 Mini Gimbal

I have used just about every generation of the RS-series gimbals, and I set this one up just like I would any other model. I spent several hours operating it with a Canon R5 Mark II, as well as an iPhone 16 Pro Max (using the optional smartphone mounting kit).

During our two-week review period, I tested the built-in tracking modes, re-balanced it with various cameras, and shot several hours of varied subjects, from walking around a farmer’s market to capturing CrossFit athletes working out. I am not a great filmmaker, but I shoot solid B-roll, so that’s the majority of my testing process.

The setup

This is my least favorite part of using any gimbal, and the setup process here is still a bit quirky. The app provides helpful videos on how to get things up and running, but the gimbal has to be connected to the app in order to view them. That wouldn’t be an issue if the gimbal didn’t have to be turned off while you’re balancing it. Annoying but certainly not a deal breaker.

It was roughly 15 minutes from taking it out of the box that I was using the gimbal with setup 95 percent complete. The metal frame has a Teflon coating for protection, which does seem very tough but can also give some resistance when it comes to moving the arms around. These are small complaints, though, and once everything is balanced, the RS4 Mini kept everything balanced like a champ.

The features

Once everything is set up, operation is fairly simple, though you have to get the hang of it. The color touchscreen makes navigating menus simple enough. The sturdy joystick and scroll wheel offer precise control over movements and camera functions. The handle is a great size with enough mass to make it feel sturdy. The device comes with an extender handle that opens up into a table tripod, and I find the whole rig much easier to maneuver with it attached.

The RS4 Mini weighs 2 pounds and can handle a rig up to 4.4 pounds (or 2 kg), which allows it to handle a full-frame mirrorless camera with a lens. The heaviest rig I tried mounting was a Canon R5 Mark II with an RF 50mm f/1.2 lens. In total, that gear weighs roughly 52 ounces, and the RS4 Mini handled it with no problem.

I did notice that the battery drops considerably faster when a heavy camera is onboard, but that’s true with every gimbal. The motors must work harder to stabilize so they burn through power more quickly. I didn’t do a continuous use test, but DJI promises up to 13 hours out of a single charge. In the real world, I’d expect about 10. That said, the battery does offer a quick charge, which can get you up to five hours of operation after just 30 minutes on the cord.

The USB charging port can connect to a power bank as well, but that makes the rig much harder to handle. Just charge it up before you go out shooting. This is particularly relevant because the battery no longer detaches from the RS4 Mini like it did with the previous model, so you can’t swap in the field.

Is the RS4 Mini Combo worth it?

For $459, you can get a combo version of the RS4 Mini, which includes a briefcase-style handle for the gimbal as well as DJI’s precision Intelligent Tracking Module. The handle is little more than a bracket, but it does make carrying the camera at a low angle much more manageable.

The Tracking Module attaches via a magnetic port to the side of the gimbal and allows the device to track a subject during more complex moves. The module is a simpler version of the DJI Raveneye system, which works with more advanced gimbals. With the module attached, the gimbal can “ActiveTrack” a subject and receive commands via gesture from up to 10 meters (33 feet) away. It maintains the subject’s position in the frame, so it’s great if you want to make content on your own without running back and forth to the camera constantly.

If you’re going to use the tracking, then the Combo is worth buying for the Tracking Module. It really unlocks the full functionality of the gimbal. That said, the module is only $69 on its own, so you’re not getting that much of a savings by buying the combo, so it’s a toss-up based on what you expect to shoot.

The conclusion

After two weeks with the RS4 Mini gimbal, I didn’t find much to complain about. As with any stabilizer, it freaked out or went to sleep every once in a while for no appreciable reason. But those instances are very few and far between. If you plan to use it primarily with a phone, you’re likely better off getting something smaller and easier, like the new $149 Osmo 7P smartphone gimbal, which also has an embedded telescoping rod/tripod and Multifunctional Module with tracking/gesture control/LED fill light that you can flip for front or selfie camera. The RS4 may be overkill for you, and the Osmo 7P, which we’ve also used, is a three-axis option with excellent automatic tracking, as well as a responsive joystick.

But, if you’re trying to take video content seriously with a dedicated camera, this is a great balance of features and cost. It’s reliable, responsive, and simple without depriving you of necessary features. The RS4 Mini is the best gimbal for most enthusiasts right now.