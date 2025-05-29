The DJI Mini 4K drone will probably never be this cheap again

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you have been in the market for a DJI drone or camera lately, you probably know that prices have been extremely volatile. Looming tariffs have had some models selling well above market price since the beginning of the year. Right now, however, Amazon has the DJI Mini 4K for just $250, which is $50 less than its retail price and likely the lowest it will ever go in the future.

DJI Mini 4K, Drone with 4K UHD Camera — $249 (was $299) This isn’t a toy drone. DJI See It

This 249-gram drone weighs just under the limit that you won’t have to register it with the FAA before you take it to the skies. Despite its tiny size, it offers everything you’d expect out of a much more expensive model. The 4K camera sits on a 3-axis gimbal, which provides exceptionally smooth footage, even when you’re flying at high speeds. DJI is the undisputed champ of keeping cameras steady, and that’s no exception here.

It can reach heights up to 4,000 feet, and it gets 31 minutes of operation per battery charge. Of course, that number fluctuates based on usage and conditions, but that’s a fairly long time for a single cell. It’s relatively simple to fly with the included controller, but preset filming modes allow creators to shoot complex compositions with the press of a single button. Don’t let the size fool you—this drone isn’t a toy.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo — $379 (was $449) The Fly More combo includes three batteries and is worth the extra cash if you can swing it. DJI See It

If you can afford the extra dough, I always recommend going with the Fly More combo when you buy a DJI drone. You get the craft itself, as well as three batteries (for a total of more than 90 minutes of flight time), a multi-port charger, and a carrying case for the whole package. You can never have enough batteries on hand, so just bite the bullet and buy them now while you’re spending the money. You won’t regret it down the line.