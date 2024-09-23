This editor-approved DeWalt drill bundle is $80 cheaper than usual

Calling all handy people itching to get a new tool or upgrade their old one: DeWalt has seriously slashed the price on its high-powered 20V Max Cordless Drill. We’ve tested DeWalt’s cordless drills in the past, and were impressed at how they perform. This drill comes with a pair of batteries and a charger, so you can always keep one topped up and ready to go for continuous use.

This drill’s big appeal is its mix of power and design. You’ll have no problem using it to hang up heavy portraits, build or assemble furniture, or do innumerable around-the-house tasks that you’ve been putting off. A power drill is quicker than a screwdriver and is required for many projects, which can’t be completed with elbow grease alone. DeWalt touts this drill’s ergonomic handle, which is textured, making it easy to grip. An LED illuminates every time you use the drill, guiding your path in dark environments; the light stays on for 20 seconds after you release the drill’s trigger, so you can use it to reposition the tool easily. A cordless drill is an essential tool, and this deal allows you to invest in one you’ll use for life without breaking the bank.

Even more DeWalt tool deals to power up your arsenal: