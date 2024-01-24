Splurge and save $200 on this high-end De’Longhi espresso machine with grinder and milk frother
This high-end espresso machine can do basically anything your local coffee shop can. It'll save you money in the long run.
OK, so you made a New Year’s resolution to save money and then you screwed it up immediately. That’s OK. We get it. You can try again in February. For right now, though, you can save $200 on one of De’Longhi’s fanciest espresso makers over at Amazon. Of course, you can get other deals on coffee gear if you scroll down, but you deserve the best. And even if you don’t deserve it, buy it anyway. YOLO, right? Do people still say that?
De’Longhi La Specialista Espresso Machine with Grinder, Milk Frother $499 (was $699)
When it comes to coffee, this machine does everything. The built-in grinder has eight settings, it includes a set of barista-grade tools including a tamper, and the milk frother even enables latte art. This is the kind of machine that would make your friend who is always wearing a fedora and vest jealous. (He’ll never admit it, of course, because he’s a jerk, but you’ll know deep down that he’s jealous of your setup and that’s worth the price of admission alone). Also, it makes great coffee.
