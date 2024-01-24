We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

OK, so you made a New Year’s resolution to save money and then you screwed it up immediately. That’s OK. We get it. You can try again in February. For right now, though, you can save $200 on one of De’Longhi’s fanciest espresso makers over at Amazon. Of course, you can get other deals on coffee gear if you scroll down, but you deserve the best. And even if you don’t deserve it, buy it anyway. YOLO, right? Do people still say that?

When it comes to coffee, this machine does everything. The built-in grinder has eight settings, it includes a set of barista-grade tools including a tamper, and the milk frother even enables latte art. This is the kind of machine that would make your friend who is always wearing a fedora and vest jealous. (He’ll never admit it, of course, because he’s a jerk, but you’ll know deep down that he’s jealous of your setup and that’s worth the price of admission alone). Also, it makes great coffee.

More coffee and espresso machine deals going on right now: