Published Aug 1, 2023

A drip coffee maker is as essential an appliance as a refrigerator or (countertop) oven for most of us coffee lovers. And that is no surprise to Greg Dawson, director of coffee for Bellwether Coffee in Berkeley, Calif., who says drip coffee makers offer several advantages. “Generally, they are user-friendly, can produce a sizable amount of coffee at once, and offer customization options like brew strength and water temperature.”

Despite being straightforward to use, the sheer variety of brewing apparatus—from different sizes and shapes to the assortment of features available—can make it difficult to know what to look for when choosing one. However, we’ve tested many and also spoken with experts to come up with this list of the best drip coffee makers.

How we chose the best drip coffee makers

As a freelance journalist for over 10 years, I’ve reviewed home and tech products for publications including Forbes, CNN Underscored, NBC News Select, Popular Mechanics, Architectural Digest, Tom’s Guide, The Daily Beast, USA Today’s Reviewed, TechRadar, Better Homes & Gardens, and Bob Vila. I’ve tested and written about several dozen coffee makers and brought this experience to the task of narrowing down the drip coffee maker options based on various factors—and also interviewed several coffee experts for suggestions and tips on making the best cup.

The best drip coffee maker: Reviews & Recommendations

If you’re the kind of person who lives to tinker with every cup’s grind size and water temperature, it’s better to opt for a specialty coffee machine like the xBloom. But one of the great things about drip coffee, and our suggestions for drip coffee makers, is the amount of effort required to enjoy your java is quite minimal.

“Overall, the level of customization is limited in comparison to, say, a pour-over,” says Bellwether Coffee’s Dawson. “But if you are looking for a solid cup of joe in the morning, [a drip coffee maker] is a great choice.”

Based on rigorous testing and the factors explained at the end of this roundup, along with our personal love of coffee accouterments and recommendations from colleagues, these are the best drip coffee makers.

Why it made the cut: It’s programmable, with adjustable temperatures and customizable brewing modes—yet easy to operate and beautiful to look at.

Specs

Dimensions: 14” x 9” x 16”

14” x 9” x 16” Weight: 3.15 pounds

3.15 pounds Brewing capacity: 60 ounces

60 ounces Carafe: Thermal

Pros

Six brewing mode presets

SGA Gold Cup standard certification

Includes both flat bottom and cone filter baskets

Three flow rates

Adjustable temperature

Programmable

Supports pour-over mode

Cons

Water tank lid doesn’t attach

The Breville Precision Brewer has so many features that it’s hard to list them all. It has presets for Gold (according to SCA Gold Cup standards), Fast, Strong, Iced, Cold Brew, and you can even customize a My Brew option to remember your favorite settings. People who like to make adjustments will appreciate being able to adjust the bloom time, brew temperature, and choose from one of three flow rates for the Thermocoil heating system.

The generous 60-ounce thermal carafe provides the ability to brew a little or a lot of coffee, and the water container has markings listed in both ounces and cups to ensure you pour just the right amount of water. And since the shape of the filter basket can determine the type of coffee (for example, a flat bottom basket is better for medium and dark roasts, while a cone shape does better with light coffees), Breville includes both flat and cone-shaped options.

The thermal stainless-steel carafe keeps coffee hot for a long time (although you can also order the model with the glass carafe instead if that’s your preference). The coffee maker can even use a drip adapter when you want to make pour-over coffee instead of brewing into the carafe. It’s the best auto coffee maker, and the only con we can find (and this is really nit-picking) is that the water tank’s lid isn’t permanently attached like almost every other coffee maker we’ve ever tested. So, instead of just flipping it up, you need to take the lid off and set it down somewhere until you’ve filled the water tank.

Why it made the cut: Built-in WiFi lets you control the coffeemaker via your smartphone or Alexa and Google Home.

Specs

Dimensions: 14” x 7.3” x 12.5”

14” x 7.3” x 12.5” Weight: 10 pounds

10 pounds Brewing capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Carafe: Thermal

Pros

Built-in WiFi

Programmable

SGA Gold Cup standard certification

Adjustable water temperature

Three color choices

Cons

No presets to brew iced and cold coffee

With a temperature range of 185 to 205 degrees F, the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker—which is SCA Gold Cup Certified—lets you brew gold, light, medium, and bold strengths. (For the price, we wish it had presets for iced and cold brew as well.) The coffee maker is simply beautiful and available in three finishes: matte black, matte white, and stainless steel—each with copper trim. There’s also a glass carafe option.

The coffee maker is easy to use, with touch buttons to select the strength and temperature. Easy-to-read markings on the water tank (in both cups and ounces) also make it easy to pour water into the machine. However, perhaps the best feature is the ability to control this WiFi-enabled connected coffee maker via smartphone. You can set the strength, temperature, amount, and even program it without ever touching the coffee maker. In addition, voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can also be used, making this machine the best choice for a smart home.

Why it made the cut: With a built-in grinder with six settings and the option also to use pre-ground coffee, you can always find the perfect consistency.

Specs

Dimensions: 12.5” x 8.5” x 16.3”

12.5” x 8.5” x 16.3” Weight: 16 pounds

16 pounds Brewing capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Carafe: Thermal

Pros

Built-in grinder with six ground settings

Programmable

Can also use pre-ground coffee

Cons

Looks rather plain compared to some coffee makers

If you take your coffee seriously, the brushed stainless steel Breville Grind Control puts you in control. It has a built-in grinder with a stainless-steel burr and six grind settings. This lets you select the optimized grind for various coffee beans, including Brazilian, Colombian, and Sumatran. It can also grind and brew directly into your stainless steel thermal carafe.

However, this coffee maker can also grind and brew from one to 12 cups so that you can brew into a coffee cup or travel mug, and the bean hopper can hold half a pound of coffee beans. The LCD display on top lets you see your selections, such as grind settings, grind time, and quantity. The programmable coffee maker includes a gold-tone filter and cleaning brush.

Best splurge: Wolf Gourmet Coffee Maker

Why it made the cut: The built-in scale weighs the coffee grounds to ensure the perfect result based on the strength and volume selected.

Specs

Dimensions: 10.5” x 11.5” x 14.5”

10.5” x 11.5” x 14.5” Weight: 13.8 pounds

13.8 pounds Brewing capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Carafe: Thermal

Pros

Built-in scale

Programmable

Adjustable brew strength

Removable water reservoir

Cons

Costs a pretty penny

The Wolf Gourmet Coffee Maker is just one of the famous Wolf Gourmet kitchen appliances—a line that includes countertop ovens, cutlery, cookware, blenders and toasters, mixers, griddles, and even multi-function cookers. All of the items are known for superior workmanship and precision control, and the appliances are known for their iconic red buttons. The Wolf Gourmet Coffee Maker is constructed of the same high-quality materials and will likely be an heirloom item.

It has an Accu-Brew setting with an integrated scale that weighs coffee grounds when you put them into the brew basket. Based on the number of cups selected and the brew strength selected (on a range from mild to bold), the scale indicates that the amount of coffee added is correct, not enough, or too much. However, for more control, coffee can also be brewed in manual mode. The coffee maker is also programmable, and the time can be set in 12-hour or 24-hour (military time) formats. Other convenient features include a completely removable water reservoir and front-load coffee drawer. Anyone with space concerns will appreciate not bumping into the back wall or the upper cabinets when making coffee.

Best design: OXO Brew 9 Cup

Why it made the cut: The sleek, minimalist design looks good without taking up much space, and it’s ridiculously easy to use.

Specs

Dimensions: 15 x 8.3 x 17.2

15 x 8.3 x 17.2 Weight: 10.5 pounds

10.5 pounds Brewing capacity: 9 cups

9 cups Carafe: Thermal

Pros

Minimalist design

Programmable

SGA Gold Cup standard certification

Silicone mixing tube

Cons

Can’t adjust brew settings

Although I love the boxy design of the OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker, the slim, round shape of the OXO Brew 9-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker (also known as the “Barista Brain”) still gets my vote for best design. It’s lightweight (10.5 pounds) and achieves just the right balance between stainless steel, glass, and black. Just watching the water draining out of the reservoir is a therapeutic experience similar to watching rain fall (but in reverse).

The coffee maker is also quite easy to use. There’s only one button. One. Merely press it to turn the coffee maker on and off, then turn it to select the clock, timer, and brew quantity. Selections are viewed on the intuitive LED interface. The stainless steel thermal carafe also includes a silicone mixing tube. As coffee is being brewed into the pot, the mixing tube thoroughly blends it to ensure the best taste.

Best for pods and grounds: Ninja Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Why it made the cut: With the ability to use either pods or grounds and choose various brew sizes, this coffee maker can adapt to various users.

Specs

Dimensions: 13.07 x 5.51 x 13.31

13.07 x 5.51 x 13.31 Weight: 7.83 pounds

7.83 pounds Brewing capacity: 24 ounces

24 ounces Carafe: N/A

Pros

Uses pods and grounds

Built-in milk frother

Four brew styles and various quantities

Removable water reservoir

Cons

Doesn’t support a carafe

Sometimes you may want the convenience of pods, and other times, you may prefer the economy of using ground coffee. The Ninja BP051 Pods & Grounds Specialty Single-Serve Coffee Maker can handle both. It’s programmable and has a generous 56-ounce water reservoir. The coffee maker can brew classic, rich, over ice, or specialty coffees. In addition, you can create lattes, cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos using the built-in milk frother, which can be used for hot or cold milk. It also folds out of the way when not in use.

When using pods, brew sizes are 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces. When using grounds, you can brew all of the aforementioned sizes and also brew 18- and 24-ounce sizes. You can even brew into an 8-inch travel mug. Plus, the compact design of the coffee maker also makes it easy to store on your countertop.

Best single-serve and carafe: Keurig K Duo Plus

Why it made the cut: A Keurig with a thermal carafe? Yes, please, especially when you can still use coffee cups and mugs.

Specs

Dimensions: 14.19” x 8.2” x 15.88”

14.19” x 8.2” x 15.88” Weight: 15.97 pounds

15.97 pounds Brewing capacity: 12 ounces

12 ounces Carafe: Thermal

Pros

Uses ground coffee or K Cup pods

Multiple-position water tank

Four brew sizes

Programmable

Cons

Lack of customizable features

If you like to use K cups and pods, and you’d like a thermal carafe to keep coffee hot, consider the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. It has a generous 60-ounce water reservoir that’s removable and can be positioned on the left side, right side, or even on the back of the machine, providing more versatility when dealing with space limitations. The stainless-steel thermal coffee keeps coffee warm for 2 hours and is also durable.

When brewing coffee, you can brew 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces into the carafe. However, when using the K cups, you can brew 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce mug sizes as well. There’s also an option to make the coffee stronger and more intense. In addition, the gold-tone mesh filter eliminates the need for using disposable filters.

Best combination coffee/espresso maker: Cuisinart Coffee Center Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffeemaker

Why it made the cut: This fancy-schmancy coffee and espresso maker rivals your local coffee shop.

Specs

Dimensions: 11.88” x 12.88” x 16.85”

11.88” x 12.88” x 16.85” Weight: 21.44

21.44 Brewing capacity: 12 cups

12 cups Carafe: Glass carafe

Pros

Makes coffee and espresso

Uses coffee grounds and capsules

Programmable

Milk frother

Cons

Glass carafe

If you’re ready to splurge on a dual coffee maker/espresso maker, consider the Cuisinart Coffee Center Barista Bar 4-in-1 Coffeemaker. Besides offerings from Ninja and Keurig, there aren’t a lot of coffee makers that do a good job of also making espresso. I chose this one over the other few competitors because it doesn’t have as many plastic body parts and doesn’t look or feel as cheap. In fact, it has a sturdy and elegant look. The Barista Bar also has a brew strength control feature and adjustable temperatures, is programmable, plus the adjustable keep-warm and auto-shutoff can be adjusted. The coffee maker can also brew up to 12 cups of coffee.

In addition, the machine is compatible with any brand of single-cup pod, including Keurig K-Cup pods. And when you want espresso, it is compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine-style capsules and can make single or double espresso shots. The machine also has a steam wand that can be used to make lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks. The wand can also be used to provide hot water for tea, soup, hot chocolate, and other hot drinks and meals.

Best color choices: Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV

Why it made the cut: You can match (or mix) your kitchen décor with this high-quality coffee machine that comes in over two-dozen colors.

Specs

Dimensions: 6.25” x 12.75” x 14”

6.25” x 12.75” x 14” Weight: 6.25 pounds

6.25 pounds Brewing capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Carafe: Glass

Pros

SGA Gold Cup standard certification

Auto pause function

Numerous color choices

Cons

No thermal carafe option

Water tank lid doesn’t attach

The SCA Certified Technivorm MoccaMaster is a popular coffee maker, especially among my PopSci colleagues. It can brew water to the best temperature for full coffee flavor—between 196 and 205 degrees—and is smart enough to shut off when it detects the absence of water in the water reservoir. It doesn’t have a thermal carafe, but the glass carafe sits on a hot plate that shuts off after 100 minutes. It also uses an auto-pause feature that stops coffee from flowing when the carafe has been removed.

The controls are simple to use. There’s an on/off button and a selector switch for half or full carafe, which controls the brewing speed, quantity, and hotplate temperature (between 175 and 185 degrees F). The cone-shaped brew basket steeps for 4-6 minutes, extracting all the grinds’ nuances, and an automatic drip-step makes sure there’s no mess when it’s time to pour the redolent elixir. Some of the color choices include polished silver, beetroot, black, brushed brass, butter yellow, candy apple red, juniper, midnight blue, turquoise, rose gold, pistachio, orange, and merlot red.

Why it made the cut: The economically priced coffee maker, which keeps coffee warm for an hour using the plate, is a good value for the money.

Specs

Dimensions: 8.27” x 6.65” x 12.83”

8.27” x 6.65” x 12.83” Weight: 4.06 pounds

4.06 pounds Brewing capacity: 10 cups

10 cups Carafe: Glass

Pros

Economically priced

Permanent filter

Easy to use

Cons

Not programmable

Proof that you don’t have to spend a lot of money on a coffee maker, the Krups Simply Brew is a simple machine that handles all of the basics. With the touch of a button, it starts brewing, so there are no fancy instructions to figure out—and not even a digital display clock to set (but you probably have one on your oven and your microwave, anyway). The reusable permanent filter helps you save on purchasing and throwing away disposable filters.

When kept on the warming plate, the glass carafe can keep coffee warm for up to an hour. Then it shuts off as a safety measure. The coffee maker is a good choice for someone who just wants the best small drip machine to make a basic pot of coffee without all of the bells and whistles.

Things to consider when buying drip coffee makers

Temperature

According to Sean Stewart, founder and director of Good Citizen Coffee in Nashville, Tenn., a high temperature is the most important feature. “When looking at a home coffee maker, I am looking first and foremost at whether or not it can brew at a high enough water temperature,” he says. Stewart says he wants it to reach 200 degrees Fahrenheit and above at the brew head and maintain above 190 degrees F for the entire brew.

Heather Perry, CEO at Klatch Coffee, also cites a high temperature as something to look for. “Get a brewer that brews hot water, and many brewers won’t get to 185 degrees F—which is really the minimum to brew a good cup of coffee.” You may be wondering why the temperature needs to be so high. “Below 185 F, and the water isn’t hot enough to extract all of the delicious flavor in the coffee, so you end up with an underwhelming cup.” Perry recommends a Technivorn MoccaMaster as a drip coffee maker that reaches high temperatures.

In fact, Greg Dawson, director of coffee at Bellwether Coffee, recommends selecting a drip coffee maker with adjustable temperature controls. “This will allow you to manipulate the water temperature, which significantly impacts the flavor of your coffee,” he explains.

The Specialty Coffee Association of America (SPCA) has a Golden Cup Standard, in which the water temperature is 200 degrees F (plus or minus 5 degrees) when it comes in contact with coffee. We’ve noted which coffee makers on our list have this designation.

Carafe

Drip coffee makers come with either glass or thermal carafes—also, some companies made identical models so that you can select the glass carafe model or the thermal carafe model.

Perry recommends a brewer that brews into a thermal carafe instead of one that brews into a glass carafe that sits on a heated plate. “It will cost more, but your morning coffee will taste better throughout the morning,” she says. However, if you can’t avoid this, Perry recommends transferring it to a thermos after your coffee has finished brewing.

Filter basket

Surely, your filter basket would be large enough to hold your coffee grounds, no? Well, no, according to Perry. “This one is hard to tell just by looking, but essentially many brew baskets don’t hold enough grounds, so you end up brewing a weak pot of coffee.” If you’ve never noticed, it could be that you don’t brew a full pot of coffee (for example, I tend only to brew 4 cups), or Perry says your coffee may be too weak. She recommends 2 tablespoons for every 6-8 oz of water as a great starting point. “If you are making a full pot of coffee and notice your brew basket is full to the brim with grounds, you need to make fewer cups at a time,” Perry says.

In addition, Stewart recommends a removable brew basket—and trust us, it’s a lot easier to clean the basket if you can remove it. Disposable filters also make clean-up a breeze. However, Dawson says reusable filters can help to minimize the waste of throwing away paper filters each time.

Programmability and other features

Another feature that Stewart, Perry, and Dawson all recommend is a programmable coffee maker so you can wake up to fresh coffee each morning.

And after you’ve covered all of the basics, Perry says you can start looking for other features that can make the brewing process more enjoyable. “From programming start times or changing how the water flows to various types of coffee like gold, strong, over ice, or cold brew, the Breville Precision Brewer is quite versatile.”

Grinder

Whether you’re considering a coffee maker with a built-in grinder or a separate grinder, Dawson says freshly ground coffee will yield a more flavorful experience.

FAQs

Q: Is drip coffee better or healthier than instant coffee? Ultimately, it’s a matter of taste. Heather Perry, CEO at Klatch Coffee, says drip coffee is absolutely better than instant—but when she’s camping and only has a fire, instant tastes pretty good. “In all seriousness though, instant has come a really long way and is much more than just something to fill in when you don’t have electricity—but in my opinion, a fresh pot of drip coffee is definitely superior.”



Sean Stewart, founder and director of Good Citizen Coffee, also admits that he would generally respond with a resounding yes. “However, with the rise of specialty coffee in the instant market, the drop is not as noticeable as it once was.” In fact, he says drip-quality instant coffee is soon going to be a market standard.



But for right now, Greg Dawson, director of coffee at Bellwether Coffee, says drip coffee is fresher and can deliver a much more nuanced and richer flavor. “Most instant coffee is made by brewing large batches of coffee and then crystalizing the liquid with large flash freezers.” He admits that boutique coffee roasters have really made strides in the instant-coffee market but says, “even the best quality instant doesn’t give you the depth of flavor, freshness, or customizability that fresh brewing does.”



This is due, in large part, to the fact that you can grind beans before making drip coffee. “Freshly ground beans make all the difference in the world,” Dawson says. Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of a drip coffee maker? There are several advantages to having a drip coffee maker. For example, Perry appreciates the ability to make coffee for a group—or a lot of coffee for herself. “My husband and I typically go through two pots on a weekend morning.”



In addition, with pour-over coffee, the results can be inconsistent. “The ability to have a consistently good cup of coffee is another major advantage,” Perry adds, noting that it can be difficult to make pour-overs or single cups that are really delicious. “There is a reason almost every cafe has a drip brewer – they do a good job of making good coffee.”



Stewart agrees and says home drip coffee makers can be a great do-it-all way to have your morning coffee. “Just about any coffee you put in it with a good grind size and coffee-to-water ratio will be represented and brewed consistently well.”



Regarding disadvantages, Perry says the only real advantages she sees are the cost—and the countertop space. “You really do get what you pay for, so look at spending $100-$300 for a good brewer.”



Also, if you are a fan of creating a dynamic brewing profile where you control all of the variables to make your high-quality coffees really shine, Stewart says drip makers may be limited.



Finally, Dawson says maintenance can be a drawback as well. “Drip coffee machines typically require regular cleaning and maintenance to avoid the buildup of coffee oils and mineral deposits.” Q: How can you tell the quality of your coffee? Dawson oversees the Green Coffee Marketplace at Bellweather Coffee, where they source quality beans and handle all roasting and quality-control projects. “There’s no doubt that the quality of your coffee is strongly influenced by the quality of your beans and how they are roasted,” he says. “Pay close attention to the origin of the coffee beans, as that alone significantly impacts the quality, as well as the nuanced flavors.”



Freshness is another quality indicator, and Dawson recommends buying whole beans and grinding them yourself as needed. “This strategy ensures maximum freshness and produces an entirely different coffee experience.” However, he says you should look at the roast date when purchasing coffee beans. “Ideally, you should be consuming your coffee within 30 days of its indicated roast date.”



In addition, Stewart says that what defines a coffee’s quality can be subjective. “What is not subjective though is that coffee farmed using sustainable and earth-friendly farming methods will typically be of higher quality,” he explains. “Likewise, if you see hard-to-read farm names and unique tasting notes on the outside of a coffee bag, you can rest assured that the coffee roaster put about as much love and care into its production as the farmers themselves did.”



Stewart also recommends looking for certifications like “USDA Organic” and “Regenerative Organic Certified,” as well as phrasing like “Direct Trade” or “Relationship Sourced.” “Since quality can be a subjective perception, I much prefer to define it by how transparent and sustainable the process was to get that coffee to you,” he says. Q: How do I make good drip coffee at home? Perry says people often come into her shop and complain that the coffee they brew at home never tastes good. She provides these tips to help make it better:

1. Use fresh roasted, fresh ground coffee—If you don’t know if your coffee is fresh, an easy way to test is right before you go to brew when your grounds are in the brew basket, take a half cup of water just off a boil and gently pour it on top of those grounds. Do the grounds puff up and make bubbles in the water? Or does the water just run straight through? If your coffee is fresh, it will puff up and create bubbles.

2. Use good water since coffee is 98% water—and if your water sucks, so will your coffee.

3. Use enough coffee; probably the biggest mistake I see people making is not using nearly enough coffee.

4. After all this, look at the equipment and if your water is hot enough.

5. Make sure you’re buying coffee from someone who can help you troubleshoot. And this is not going to be a grocery store. Find a great roaster where you can reach out and get help.

Final thoughts on the best drip coffee makers

“Drip coffee makers come in many different price points—some are no-frills, while others have many features that allow users to customize their coffee experience,” Dawson says. “Drip coffee makers also tend to come in a range of sizes, offering people the ability to brew the amount they need, whether it’s for their morning cup or for a larger group.” Indeed, the drip coffee maker is the machine that introduces most people to home-brewed coffee, and our recommendations will introduce you to the right appliance for your tastes.

