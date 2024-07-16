This $129 DeWalt drill and driver kit is the best Prime Day tool deal we’ve seen so far

We love buying tools, but they get expensive quickly. By the time we’re done shopping at the hardware store, there’s no cash left for materials or sandwiches to eat while sitting in the back of the truck and taking a “short break.” Amazon’s semi-annual Prime Day sale drops the price of tons of tools, especially those from DeWalt. This drill and driver kit is as cheap as we have seen it.

And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.

This kit includes two 20V cordless tools, including a dedicated drill and an impact driver. You also get a charger, two batteries, and a case in which to carry everything around. These are essential power tools for pretty much any household or toolbox. At this price, just keep them as an extra set in the truck for when you unexpectedly have to put up some drywall or anchor something to the wall. You’ll be a hero.

Bits get lost. It’s what they do. That’s why it pays to pick up a discounted set when you can. This 100-piece kit is just $29 down from $65, and it offers a ton of different bits, including flatheads, Phillips, and drill bits for making holes. Four convenient (and burly) little cases hold the bits in place so you’ll always know where they are when you need them. Each bit is built tough, so they won’t strip out after one use like some other value-oriented sets.

More DeWalt tool deals: