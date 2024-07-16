This $129 DeWalt drill and driver kit is the best Prime Day tool deal we’ve seen so far

Get two of the most common and useful power tools you need along with a charger, two batteries, and a carrying case on Prime Day.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 8:40 AM EDT

DeWalt drill driver kits on a plain background
DeWalt

We love buying tools, but they get expensive quickly. By the time we’re done shopping at the hardware store, there’s no cash left for materials or sandwiches to eat while sitting in the back of the truck and taking a “short break.” Amazon’s semi-annual Prime Day sale drops the price of tons of tools, especially those from DeWalt. This drill and driver kit is as cheap as we have seen it.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger $129 (was $249)

DeWalt drill and driver kit on-sale for Prime Day

DeWalt

This kit includes two 20V cordless tools, including a dedicated drill and an impact driver. You also get a charger, two batteries, and a case in which to carry everything around. These are essential power tools for pretty much any household or toolbox. At this price, just keep them as an extra set in the truck for when you unexpectedly have to put up some drywall or anchor something to the wall. You’ll be a hero.

DEWALT Screwdriver Bit Set / Drill Bit Set, 100-Piece $29 (was $65)

Dewalt 100-piece drill and driver bit set in its cases on a plain background

DeWalt

Bits get lost. It’s what they do. That’s why it pays to pick up a discounted set when you can. This 100-piece kit is just $29 down from $65, and it offers a ton of different bits, including flatheads, Phillips, and drill bits for making holes. Four convenient (and burly) little cases hold the bits in place so you’ll always know where they are when you need them. Each bit is built tough, so they won’t strip out after one use like some other value-oriented sets.

More DeWalt tool deals:

