Waterdrop’s summer sale cuts up to $700 off its high-end home water filters

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A good reverse osmosis system is one of those home upgrades that’s easy to keep putting off, mostly because the ones worth owning run a few hundred dollars. Waterdrop timed its Waterdrop Day Sale to run alongside Prime Day, June 23 through 26, and it’s taking up to $700 off under-sink RO systems, countertop filters, whole-house setups, and hot-water dispensers. Waterdrop is also backing the sale with 30-day price protection, so if a price drops again before the event closes, you can ask for the difference. The five we’d buy first are in the cards below, and the rest are grouped by what they actually do, so you can jump to the type that fits your kitchen. Prices can move during a sale like this, so confirm the current number before you check out.
Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System $399.00 (was $539.00)
The tankless under-sink system most kitchens should start with, 26% off
The G3P600 is the one most people should look at first at $399, 26% off its $539 list price. It’s a tankless under-sink system, so it mounts to your cold-water line and sends filtered water straight to a dedicated faucet without a bulky storage tank eating up cabinet space. Reverse osmosis is the most thorough filtration you can put under a sink, cutting dissolved solids, lead, and a long list of other contaminants, and Waterdrop lists NSF/ANSI certifications for this one. For a typical household that just wants better drinking and cooking water, this is the sensible middle of the lineup. I reviewed the G3P800 a while back and was very impressed with its performance.
Waterdrop M6SL Countertop Reverse Osmosis System $229.00 (was $329.00)
No-install RO for renters who can’t drill into the plumbing, 30% off
If you rent or just don’t want to touch your plumbing, the M6SL gives you the same reverse osmosis filtration in a countertop box at $229, 30% off. It sits on the counter and pours remineralized water on demand, so there’s no faucet to install and nothing to drill. This is the pick for apartments, offices, or anyone who wants RO water without a contractor, and at this price it’s an easy first step up from a pitcher.
Waterdrop WHF21-PG 2-Stage Whole House Water Filter $109.99 (was $165.99)
Whole-home sediment and carbon filtration for the price of a few pitcher refills, 34% off
For water that’s better everywhere in the house, not just at one faucet, the WHF21-PG is the cheapest way in at $109.99, 34% off. It’s a two-stage system that installs on your main line to handle sediment and chlorine taste and odor before water reaches your taps, showers, and appliances. It won’t do what a reverse osmosis system does at the kitchen sink, but it handles the foundational filtration that protects your plumbing and makes every tap in the house taste better, and it’s cheap enough to pair with one of the RO picks above.
Waterdrop X16 Undersink Reverse Osmosis System $1,299.00 (was $1,999.00)
The $700-off headline deal, sized for big or hard-water households
The X16 is the one carrying that “up to $700 off” banner, down to $1,299 from $1,999. It’s the top of Waterdrop’s under-sink RO line, a tankless system built for high output, which matters if you have a big family hitting the faucet all day or you’re filtering particularly bad tap water. This is a real investment even on sale, so it’s overkill for a one- or two-person apartment, but the dollar discount is the largest in the event and it’s the system to look at if you’ve decided you want Waterdrop’s best.
Waterdrop K6 Instant Hot Water Reverse Osmosis Dispenser $499.00 (was $799.00)
RO filtration plus on-demand hot water, 38% off
The K6 carries one of the steepest percentage cuts in the sale, $499 from $799, a 38% drop. It pairs reverse osmosis filtration with an instant hot-water tap, so you get near-boiling water for tea, coffee, and instant noodles without waiting on a kettle. If you’ve ever wanted a hot-water dispenser and a filtration upgrade in one fixture, this is the deal that makes the splurge easier to stomach.
Best Waterdrop under-sink reverse osmosis system deals
These are the tank-free systems that mount under your sink and run to a dedicated faucet, the core of Waterdrop’s lineup. The G3P600 at $399 (26% off) is the one most kitchens should land on, while the X16 and X12 models step up output and capacity for bigger households. Several of these also come in alkaline or remineralizing versions that add minerals back after filtering.
- Waterdrop X16 Undersink Reverse Osmosis System $1,299.00 (was $1,999.00), 35% off
- Waterdrop X12-PRO Dual Flow Reverse Osmosis System $999.00 (was $1,399.00), 29% off
- Waterdrop X12 Reverse Osmosis System $899.00 (was $1,299.00), 31% off
- Waterdrop X12-B Reverse Osmosis System (Black Faucet) $899.00 (was $1,299.00), 31% off
- Waterdrop G3P800 800 GPD Tankless Reverse Osmosis System $699.00 (was $999.00), 30% off
- Waterdrop X8-A Alkaline Reverse Osmosis System $559.00 (was $799.00), 30% off
- Waterdrop X8 Reverse Osmosis System $559.00 (was $799.00), 30% off
- Waterdrop G3P600 Reverse Osmosis System $399.00 (was $539.00), 26% off
- Waterdrop G5P700-PRO Dual-Flow Reverse Osmosis Water Filter $329.99 (was $409.99), 20% off
- Waterdrop G5P700A Alkaline Reverse Osmosis Water Filter $279.99 (was $359.99), 22% off
- Waterdrop T4-A 450GPD Alkaline Dual Flow Reverse Osmosis System $229.99 (was $329.99), 30% off
- Waterdrop G2 Reverse Osmosis System for Home $219.99 (was $299.99), 27% off
- Waterdrop G5P500A Alkaline Reverse Osmosis Water Filter $199.99 (was $259.99), 23% off
- Waterdrop T3-M 450G Remineralization RO Under-Sink Water Filter $189.99 (was $279.99), 32% off
Best Waterdrop countertop and instant-hot RO deals
No drilling, no plumber, no permanent install. These countertop systems give you reverse osmosis water from a unit that sits next to the sink, and several add an instant hot-water function for tea and coffee. The M6SL at $229 (30% off) is the easiest one to recommend for renters, and the instant-hot K19 and M1 models are worth the step up if you want near-boiling water on demand.
- Waterdrop M6H Instant Hot Reverse Osmosis Countertop System $299.00 (was $429.00), 30% off
- Waterdrop M1 Instant Hot RO Countertop Water Dispenser $279.00 (was $379.00), 26% off
- Waterdrop K19 Instant Hot Countertop RO System $259.00 (was $379.00), 32% off
- Waterdrop K19-SFK Countertop Remineralization Reverse Osmosis Water Filter $239.00 (was $349.00), 32% off
- Waterdrop CT01 Instant Hot & Cold Countertop Water Filter Dispenser $229.99 (was $287.99), 20% off
- Waterdrop M6SL Mineral Reverse Osmosis Countertop Water Filter $229.00 (was $329.00), 30% off
- Waterdrop C1H Instant Hot Water Countertop RO System $219.00 (was $299.00), 27% off
- Waterdrop C1SL Remineralization Countertop CoreRO System $209.00 (was $269.00), 22% off
- Waterdrop C1S Countertop CoreRO System $189.00 (was $249.00), 24% off
Best Waterdrop hot and cold water dispenser deals
These combine reverse osmosis filtration with a built-in dispenser that pours hot, cold, or room-temperature water, so they can replace both a filter and a water-cooler jug. The K6 at $499 (38% off) is the standout discount, and the A-series dispensers add remineralization if you prefer water with minerals left in.
- Waterdrop K6 Instant Hot Water Dispenser Reverse Osmosis System $499.00 (was $799.00), 38% off
- Waterdrop A1 Reverse Osmosis Hot & Cold Water Dispenser $499.00 (was $649.00), 23% off
- Waterdrop M6CG Remineralization Hot & Cold Countertop RO System $419.00 (was $539.00), 22% off
- Waterdrop A2G Remineralization Hot & Cold RO Water Dispenser $389.00 (was $509.00), 24% off
- Waterdrop A2 Reverse Osmosis Hot & Cold Water Dispenser $379.00 (was $499.00), 24% off
Best Waterdrop whole-house water filter deals
Whole-house systems install on your main water line and treat everything before it reaches your taps, showers, and appliances, which is the move if you’re dealing with sediment, chlorine, or well-water iron and manganese. The WHF21-PG at $109.99 (34% off) is the cheapest entry, and the three-stage FG models are built specifically to knock down iron and manganese staining.
- Waterdrop 3-Stage Whole House Water Filter (Iron & Manganese), WHF3T-FG $289.99 (was $419.99), 31% off
- Waterdrop 3-Stage Whole House Water Filter (Carbon & Sediment), WHF3T-PG $249.99 (was $369.99), 32% off
- Waterdrop 2-Stage Whole House Water Filter (Iron & Manganese), WHF21-FG $125.99 (was $199.99), 37% off
- Waterdrop WHF21-PG 5-Micron 2-Stage Whole House Water Filtration System $109.99 (was $165.99), 34% off
Best Waterdrop under-sink and ultrafiltration filter deals
If you don’t need full reverse osmosis, these simpler under-sink and ultrafiltration systems are a cheaper way to improve taste and cut contaminants, and most install in well under an hour. The TST-UF at $141.99 (25% off) is a stainless-steel six-stage system, while the 10UA at $56.99 is the budget pick that connects directly to your existing cold line.
- Waterdrop TST-UF 6-Stage Under-Sink Stainless Steel Ultrafiltration System $141.99 (was $189.99), 25% off
- Waterdrop TSU-W 3-Stage Ultrafiltration Under-Sink Water Filter System $129.99 (was $189.99), 32% off
- Waterdrop TSB 3-Stage Under-Counter Water Filter System with Faucet $99.99 (was $149.99), 33% off
- Waterdrop TSA 3-Stage Under-Counter Direct-Connect Filtration System $94.99 (was $139.99), 32% off
- Waterdrop UVS01 LED UV Water Filter (Stainless Steel) $90.99 (was $129.99), 30% off
- Waterdrop 10UA Under-Sink Direct-Connect Filtration System $56.99 (was $76.99), 26% off
Best Waterdrop gravity and specialty filter deals
These need no plumbing at all. The King Tank gravity systems filter water through a countertop tank you fill by hand, which makes them useful for camping, emergencies, or a kitchen where installing anything is off the table, and the ED01 is a plug-in electric filter that’s barely more than a nice pitcher.
- Waterdrop King Tank 2.25-Gallon Gravity Water Filter System (With Stand) $189.00 (was $299.99), 37% off
- Waterdrop King Tank 2.25-Gallon Gravity Water Filter System (Without Stand) $159.99 (was $259.99), 38% off
- Waterdrop ED01 Electric Countertop Water Filtration System $44.99 (was $49.99), 10% off
Waterdrop’s prices can shift during the sale, so confirm the current number before you check out, and remember the 30-day price protection if it drops further. If you only buy one thing and you can install under your sink, make it the G3P600 at $399. If you can’t drill, the M6SL countertop system gets you the same kind of water for $229.
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