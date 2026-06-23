Scream for me, Prime Day! Offical Iron Maiden apparel is 20% off for a limited time at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Love Iron Maiden and love saving money? Then you’re going to love these deals on official Maiden merchandise during Prime Day Deals 2026. These print-on-demand T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more show Eddie across the time-space continuum. All at 20% off. So, before you run to the hills, run to Amazon to save as you celebrate one of the greatest, if not the greatest, heavy metal bands through the last 50 years. But hurry, troopers, these deals could end at 2 minutes to midnight, or when Prime Day ends on June 26, or just when stock runs out. And an account is required, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that covers you through the main event. Hallowed be thy cart.

And while you’re at it, pick up some new headphones on sale so you can enjoy listening to your favorite album for the 666th time.

Iron Maiden The Trooper T-Shirt $19.99 (was $24.99) The most recognizable Maiden design, 20% off Iron Maiden/Amazo See It



“The Trooper” artwork, with Eddie charging across a battlefield holding a sword and a tattered Union Jack, is the image many people picture when they think of the band (and raise an officially licensed beer to them). If you’re going to own exactly one Maiden shirt, you could do worse than this one, unless, of course, you go with what comes next …

Iron Maiden Eddie Number of the Beast T-Shirt $19.99 (was $24.99) The 1982 horror-comic Eddie, 20% off Iron Maiden/Amazon See It



Iron Maiden’s The Number of the Beast Eddie T-Shirt pulls from the 1982 album cover, the one that got the band banned from a few places but went up on enough bedroom walls to start a satanic panic in the ’80s. This and a battle vest and you’re dressed for any and every occasion.

Iron Maiden Fear of the Dark T-Shirt $19.99 (was $24.99) Highest-rated design in the store, 20% off Iron Maiden/Amazon See It



The Iron Maiden Fear of the Dark T-Shirt pays tribute to the title track that the whole stadium sings back at the band, so it carries some weight beyond the graphic. If you came up with the band as they transitioned into the ’90s rather than as they released the early ’80s records, this is your shirt.

Iron Maiden Powerslave Lightning Circle T-Shirt $19.99 (was $24.99) Powerslave-era pharaoh Eddie, 20% off Iron Maiden/Amazon See It



The Iron Maiden Powerslave Lightning Circle T-Shirt features Pharaoh Eddie, one of the band’s best album graphics, and the lightning-circle treatment keeps it from looking like every other reprint floating around. If you saw the band on the Live After Death tour, or just listened to the album until the tape popped, this is your shirt.

Iron Maiden Somewhere In Time Exclusive Sweatshirt $31.99 (was $39.99) Heavier layer for cold venues, 20% off Iron Maiden/Amazon See It



The Iron Maiden Somewhere In Time Exclusive Sweatshirt with cyborg Eddie is the move if you want something heavier than a tee. After all, outdoor amphitheaters get cold once the sun goes down, and a band crewneck beats hauling a jacket you have to hold all night.

More Iron Maiden tees at $19.99

Long sleeves, a tank, and the rest of the apparel

Some actual records, if you don’t already have them