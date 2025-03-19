The best pillows in 2025 for every type of sleeper

Share







You should be sleeping at least 7 hours each night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Success in achieving this goal largely depends on creating an environment conducive to sleeping. The right pillow is a crucial component, creating a soft yet supportive cradle for your head and neck.

“To ensure optimal sleep quality, selecting the right pillow is essential, and a good pillow should have an outer fabric that acts as an effective barrier to allergens, preventing exposure to dust mite allergen and other irritants, says Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. McKeon tells me the right pillow should also feature a breathable outer fabric to enhance comfort and promote airflow. “It should also be easy to clean, durable, and free from chemicals above levels that are known to trigger asthma, allergy symptoms, and irritants,” he explains.

The crowded pillow market is chock-full of offerings at various price points—like our best overall, the not inexpensive Purple Harmony Pillow. Realizing that the ‘right’ pillow may vary by user, we tested a variety of materials—including down, latex, down alternative, and cooling—as well as the best pillows specifically for stomach, back, and side sleepers.

How we chose the best pillows

To compile this list of the best pillows, we conducted extensive research and contacted Dr. Ruchir Patel, founder of TMS Institute of Arizona, an insomnia and sleep institute; Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards; and Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). We also tested dozens of pillows, considering peer recommendations and consumer reviews, comfort and support levels, maintenance and durability, and anti-allergy effectiveness.

The best pillows: Reviews & Recommendations

Before I started testing pillows for a living (circa 2018), I would typically go to TJ Maxx or Marshalls and grab a pair of fluffy pillows. However, I often woke up with aches and pains, and I noticed that the pillows didn’t last long. That’s when I discovered I needed to get pillows based on my sleep style and other factors. Several years later, I’ve tested dozens of high-quality pillows, and our list compiles the best of the best, designed to meet a variety of sleep preferences and needs.

Best overall: Purple Harmony Pillow

Terri Williams See It Pros Squishy soft

Three lofts for back, side, and stomach sleepers

Gel-flex grid responds to movement

Cooling feature Cons Expensive

Specs

Type: Latex

Latex Sizes: Standard, king

Standard, king Washable: Cover

I’d tested several dozen pillows before I got around to trying a pair of Purple Harmony Pillows—and immediately, I knew something was different. Combining Talalay latex and a honeycomb grid, the Purple Harmony Pillows have a squishy, marshmallowy feel that’s more like a child’s toy than something to sleep on. And maybe that’s the point. I’ll admit I spent a fair amount of time hugging the pillows as I slept. They also passed the most important test: When I wasn’t actively comparing pillows, I always put the Purple Harmony pair back on my bed (along with the Parachute Down pillows).

Sleeping on the Purple Harmony Pillows is like sleeping on a giant marshmallow cloud—but one that still manages to provide an excellent level of support for my head, neck, and back. And that’s what makes it different. I’ve slept on plenty of squishy pillows, but I woke up with a crook in my neck and/or pain in my back or shoulder. However, the Purple Harmony Pillows created the sensation of sleeping on air. Also, the GridFlex material (hyper-elastic polymer) is designed to keep the pillows cool (which is important to me since I tend to be a hot sleeper—probably because I’m under all my bedding regardless of the season).

The pillows are also available in low, medium, and high loft. So, whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, you can choose the loft that fits your sleeping style. I’m a side and back sleeper (known as a “combination” sleeper), so a medium loft fits me perfectly—although the tall loft version would have as well. The low-profile version might be more suitable if you’re a stomach and back sleeper.

The GridFlex material is also hypoallergenic: both CertiPUR-US certified and CleanAir GOLD certified. The moisture-wicking cover is made of 92 perfect nylon fiber and 8 percent spandex fiber. It can be removed and laundered in the washing machine and then air-dried. (Purple Harmony’s unique grid technology also earned a spot on our list of the best seat cushions for office chairs.)

Best for side sleepers: Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillow

Terri Williams See It Pros Designed specifically for side sleepers

Fill can be adjusted

Cooling feature Cons Only one size

Specs

Type: Shredded foam

Shredded foam Sizes: Standard

Standard Washable: Cover

I’m a combination sleeper (alternating between sleeping on my side and stomach), so I was eager to test a pillow designed specifically for side sleepers. The Nest Bedding Easy Breather Side Sleeper Pillows did not disappoint. They’re shredded foam pillows, and the fill can be removed to customize the pillows. For example, if you’re a back sleeper, removing about 25 percent of the fill can make it more comfortable; whereas, if you sleep on your stomach, removing about 33 percent of the fill can customize it for your desired height and firmness level. Note: the pillows ship overstuffed, and there’s a bag included in case you want to take out some of the filling and store it away.

The Nest Bedding Pillows come in three sizes: standard/queen, king, and side sleeper. The other two sizes look like regular pillows, but the side sleeper pillows have a curved cut-out. I found that this design provided a more comfortable sleeping experience and allowed my head and neck to be more aligned as I slept. That’s due in part to the plush foam filling and in part to my ability to make the pillow as thick or thin as I desired. This level of customization certainly contributes to the feeling of comfort and support. The pillows also have a breathable cover, so it doesn’t trap heat, and this helps to keep me cool at night.

The shredded foam is CertiPUR-US certified for low chemical off-gassing. The cover is removable and can be laundered in the washing machine and dried on low heat.

Best for stomach sleepers: Sleep Number Comfort Fit Pillow

Terri Williams See It Pros Combines memory foam and down alternative fibers

Three shapes to choose from

Breathable cover Cons Spot clean only

Specs

Type: Memory foam/Down alternative fibers

Memory foam/Down alternative fibers Size: Standard, king

Standard, king Washable: Spot clean only

When I’m not sleeping on my side, I’m sleeping on my stomach, and the Sleep Number Comfort Fit Pillows provide a thoroughly comfortable yet supportive experience. The fill is made of memory foam and down alternative fibers—so it provides the best of both worlds. I love the responsiveness of memory foam and also the softness of down. However, if you’re allergic to down, this pillow still allows you to experience that soft and comfortable experience. The pillows have a Lyocell blend cover that is breathable and hypoallergenic.

The Sleep Number ComfortFit Pillows come in three shapes. I have the Classic pillows, but the company also makes Curved pillows for back and side sleepers and Ultimate pillows with three removable inserts, so you can customize the height and level of support, making them a good choice for any type of sleeping position.

The pillows use CertiPUR-US certified foams. Sleep Number recommends that the Classic and the Curved shape pillows be spot cleaned only, although the Ultimate pillows have a removable cover that can be machine washed. According to the company, the fill deteriorates every time a pillow is washed. And the down alternative material can lose its shape over a period of time and begin to clump. Sleep Number recommends using a pillow protector on the pillows.

This is the only selection on our list that is neither a washable pillow nor has a removable cover. However, we’re making an exception because a memory foam and down alternative pillow that provides excellent support and comfort and is also breathable and hypoallergenic is worth considering. I use pillow protectors and tend to occasionally toss the pillows in the dryer on the antibacterial or steam setting.

Best for back sleepers: Saatva Latex Pillow

Terri Williams See It Pros Thick and plush

Available in two lofts

Machine washable fill and cover Cons Expensive

Specs

Type: Latex and microdenier

Latex and microdenier Sizes: Standard, king

Standard, king Washable: Fiber layer and cover

Another hybrid option that’s supremely comfortable yet supportive is the Saatva Latex Pillow. The pillows are a combination of shredded natural latex and a microdenier (down alternative) material. I’m not usually a back sleeper, but I slept in this position for testing purposes. The pillows cradled my head and neck while sleeping and kept my back and spine in alignment as well, so I never experienced any type of neck or back pain. That’s because the inner core is made of a natural latex layer that provides head and neck support. And since it’s not synthetic, the material is also hypoallergenic, breathable, and resists dust mites and mildew. The fill layer provides a plush, down-like experience.

The Saatva Latex Pillows have a luxurious look and feel as the result of the cotton cover, which has gusseted sides and contrast welting. The pillows come in two lofts. I have the standard loft, and this lower loft works best for back sleepers (and side sleepers as well). The high loft option is better for side and combination sleepers—or for people who just want a plusher experience.

Both the cover and the microdenier pillow are removable and can be machine-laundered and air-dried. However, the latex core cannot be washed.

Best for neck pain: Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow

Terri Williams See It Pros Three-dimensional design

Supports any sleep style

Multiple pillow-case colors available Cons Smaller than standard size

Specs

Type: Memory foam

Memory foam Sizes: Smaller than regular bed pillows

Smaller than regular bed pillows Washable: Outer cover

Fun is not a word typically used to describe a pillow. However, that term certainly fits the Ostrichpillow Bed Pillows. They’re smaller (25” x 15”) than standard bed pillows (26” x 20”), but I didn’t miss those extra inches when testing a pair. The Ostrichpillow Bed Pillows are among the most versatile pillows I’ve ever tested. The right and left sides of the pillow are designed for side sleepers, while the top and bottom sections are designed for back and stomach sleepers. The center of the pillow has a concave design to support my head perfectly.

The ergonomic pillows greatly alleviate neck pain regardless of which position I’m sleeping in. And they come in handy in other scenarios as well. For example, I tend to lounge on my sofa or my chaise lounge and often fall asleep. And when I do, I usually wake up with neck pain when sleeping on one of these pieces of furniture. However, the Ostrichpillow Ped Pillow is the perfect size to use on a sofa or chaise lounge, and I never experience neck pain when using it.

The medium-density foam pillows absorb pressure and relax my neck, spine, and shoulder muscles. The open channels keep the pillows from trapping heat so they can circulate air. Another fun feature: You can purchase pillowcases for $19. Color choices include ocean slumber, sunset dream, forest snooze, dark night, and deep blue. The pillows’ outer cover is machine-washable.

Best down pillow: Parachute Down Pillow

Terri Williams See It Pros Soft and plush

Three densities

Pillow can be machine-washed Cons No removable cover

Specs

Type: Down

Down Sizes: Standard, king

Standard, king Washable: Pillow

If you love down pillows—and I do—the Parachute Down Pillow is our top choice. The European white down pillows are made of 85 percent down clusters and 15 percent down and feather fibers. In addition, they have a 100 percent cotton sateen shell with a double-stitched piping seam. The pillows are comparable to the type of pillows you’d expect at your favorite high-end hotel—but you can have this experience every night in your own home.

The pillows are plush and soft but still provide support for my head, neck, and back. They’re available in three densities. I have the soft-density pair, and this version works well for side sleepers and those who prefer a squishier feel. The medium-density pillows are a good choice for back sleepers, and people who want more support. Back sleepers will also appreciate the firm-density version, as will sleepers who want the highest level of support. (Note: Parachute also makes a Side Sleeper Down Pillow for side sleepers.)

The responsibly sourced down comes from RDS-certified suppliers, meaning the ducks and geese are humanely treated. I tend to fluff the pillows at least once a week to keep them nice and fat. The pillows can also be tossed into the washing machine to launder and then dried on a low cycle. However, they don’t have a removable cover, so you can’t just clean one thing instead of the entire pillows.

What to consider when buying the best pillows

There are several factors to consider when deciding which pillow is right for you. The following are some of the most important considerations:

Sleeping position

Your sleeping style—sleeping position—is one of the most crucial factors to consider when looking for a pillow. “A side sleeper would need to select a pillow that has enough support to allow the cervical neck to remain aligned with the rest of the spine,” says Dr. Ruchir Patel, founder of TMS Institute of Arizona, an insomnia and sleep institute. He warns that you would not want a pillow that results in the neck being curved as this could create potential short-term and long-term neck issues.

“A back sleeper would need again to select a pillow that supports the back of the head but again one that helps to maintain good alignment of the neck with the rest of the spine,” Patel says. “Often a memory foam pillow with a curve designed specifically to support the neck is a great option,” Patel says.

If you tend to sleep on your stomach, a lower loft would do a better job of keeping you comfortable.

Comfort

Regarding comfort, sometimes it’s necessary to separate perception from reality. “Individuals like to have a fluffy, down-filled pillow, but while comfort is very important, one must also consider the durability of the pillow and support as mentioned above,” Patel says. For example, I love down pillows, but I know people who thought they loved down pillows until they actually tried them—and found the pillows too soft to be supportive.

Washability and durability

“Bedding naturally collects sweat, skin cells, and allergens, making regular washing essential; however, not all pillows are designed to withstand frequent laundering without losing their shape or effectiveness,” Dr. McKeon says. Also, some washable pillows take hours to dry, which can be a hassle. Pillows that have to be air-dried can take days to dry. On the other hand, some pillows have outer covers that can be removed and washed instead. This is my preference—and then I use the antibacterial or steam feature on my dryer to clean the pillows at least once a quarter.

If you put a pillow protector on your pillow, you won’t need to clean the pillows as frequently.

Limited exposure to harmful chemicals

“Many pillows undergo chemical treatments to enhance wrinkle resistance, flame retardancy, or color vibrancy,” McKeon says. “Some pillows contain chemicals such as azo dyes, pesticides, VOCs, and other irritants that can trigger allergic reactions or skin irritation,” he warns.

McKeon recommends choosing a pillow that has been tested and proven to have a low presence of harmful chemicals, as this helps to create a healthier indoor environment.

Allergies

Limiting exposure to harmful chemicals is especially important if you have allergies. Patel recommends avoiding anything that could disrupt your sleep secondary to allergic rhinitis, etc.

McKeon agrees, adding that you should look for pillows with an outer fabric that effectively blocks dust mites and dust mite allergens from passing through.

FAQS

Q: How do I choose the best down pillow? McKeon recommends certified feather and down pillows.“While feather allergies were once thought to be common, research now shows that most people who experience reactions to feather pillows are actually sensitive to dust mites or residual proteins from the bird,” he says. So, if you prefer a feather and down pillow, McKeon recommends that you look for one that has undergone rigorous cleaning and testing to ensure it is free from allergens. Q: How often should pillows be replaced? To reduce exposure to common allergens, Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), recommends replacing bed pillows every two years or sooner based on the manufacturer’s recommendations. “After two years, around 10 percent—and sometimes even more—of the weight of your pillow can be from dead dust mites (tiny bugs that aren’t detectable by simply looking with your eyes) and their droppings,” he warns.



“The fabric of the pillow can also become more permeable to dust mites,” Mendez says, explaining that dust mites live practically everywhere, especially in fabric-covered items in your house and bedroom. “You can be allergic to both the body parts and droppings of dust mites—and pet dander and mold can also be absorbed or retained by your pillow.” In addition, Mendez explains that pillows can change shape and appearance over time due to regular use and washing. Q: How do you know when it’s time to replace pillows? In addition to the year-year rule, Mendez says there are also specific signs that you need to replace your pillows:

They’re discolored – Discoloration could be a sign of moisture absorption or due to the collection of dust and other allergens.

They’ve lost their shape – A pillow that has lost its shape may pose risks unrelated to allergies (back and neck pain, etc.).

They smell – an unpleasant odor coming from your pillow could be a sign of mold, possibly due to sleeping on the pillow with damp hair. Some people are allergic to certain types of mold, and inhaling mold poses health risks even for people who do not have allergies.

Allergies – If you notice your allergy symptoms are worse at night or after you’ve slept on your pillow, it could be a sign that the pillow has collected and is holding allergens that trigger your symptoms. If the symptoms persist after washing the pillow, it’s time to consider replacing it. Q: Does a pillow protector really help? “A pillow protector adds an extra layer of protection by preventing allergens from accumulating in the pillow and reducing exposure to airborne particles,” McKeon says. “Certified pillow protectors are designed to be breathable yet effective at blocking allergens, ensuring both comfort and protection,” he explains. Q: Can I use a latex pillow if I have latex allergies? Yes. For example, according to Saatva, their natural latex undergoes a thorough washing process that removes allergy-causing proteins. In addition, the allergy layer never makes contact with the skin. Saatva notes that natural latex is also antimicrobial and resists mildew, dust mites, and other indoor allergens.

Final thoughts on the best pillows

The right pillow should provide adequate comfort and support—and the best one for you might depend on your sleeping style. Whether you need a low, medium, or high loft, the pillow should also be easy to care for, avoid introducing allergens into your environment, and it should be easy to care for. We’re confident that at least one of the options on our best pillows list will meet your needs.