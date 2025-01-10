Go stock up on some of our favorite protein powder for up to 35% off right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the midst of a New Year’s resolution or not. Protein is important, and protein powders are a great way to supplement your intake. Right now, Orgain protein products are up to 35 percent off at Amazon and you can save even more if you subscribe for regular deliveries. We’re big fans of Orgain for its taste, macros, and the fact that most of it is naturally vegan. Go stock up now before your favorite flavor sells out. Pro tip: Try the Horchata.

At just over $1 per serving, this is a very solid deal. It comes in two flavors: vanilla and chocolate fudge. In addition to the 21 grams of plant protein, this mix offers a variety of 50 other helpful ingredients, including flax, chia, beet, fiber, and prebiotics. I tried the vanilla last year and found it very smooth and easy to integrate into just about any kind of smoothie.

