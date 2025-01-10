Go stock up on some of our favorite protein powder for up to 35% off right now

Whether you want powder or pre-mixed protein drinks, don't miss this chance to stock up during Amazon's early Winter sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 1 Hour Ago

Orgain protein powder products in a line
Orgain

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It doesn’t matter if you’re in the midst of a New Year’s resolution or not. Protein is important, and protein powders are a great way to supplement your intake. Right now, Orgain protein products are up to 35 percent off at Amazon and you can save even more if you subscribe for regular deliveries. We’re big fans of Orgain for its taste, macros, and the fact that most of it is naturally vegan. Go stock up now before your favorite flavor sells out. Pro tip: Try the Horchata.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein + 50 Superfoods $24 (was $35)

Orgain protein powder on a plain background in vanilla

Orgain

At just over $1 per serving, this is a very solid deal. It comes in two flavors: vanilla and chocolate fudge. In addition to the 21 grams of plant protein, this mix offers a variety of 50 other helpful ingredients, including flax, chia, beet, fiber, and prebiotics. I tried the vanilla last year and found it very smooth and easy to integrate into just about any kind of smoothie.

More Orgain protein deals

 

Win the Holidays with PopSci's Gift Guides

Shopping for, well, anyone? The PopSci team’s holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another last-minute gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.