The best telescope mounts for 2025

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The night sky is beautiful enough to look at with the unaided eye, but add a telescope atop a telescope mount, and you’ll have a true sight to behold. And, as important as it is to get one of the best telescopes for a good view, the true astronomer knows that a telescope is only as good as its mount. A wiggly mount makes seeing anything clearly next to impossible, and don’t even get us started on the gigantic mounts people were forced to use with early, historic telescopes. Here, we look at the best telescope mounts (and, when called for, tripods) for all of your needs—from our best overall, the Celestron Advanced VX—to some of the best value mounts you can find.

How we selected the best telescope mounts

For telescope mounts, you might want an equatorial or Alt-Azimuth mount, so we’ve included both. They come in all sizes, prices, and with varying abilities, so it is also important to cast a somewhat wide net in regards to this, especially if you intend to use automatic targeting GoTo software. We’ve also included some tripods that, though not technically mounts, can upgrade some very popular Celestron models with a built-in mount into a more standard package.

The best telescope mounts: Reviews & Recommendations

The following telescope mounts will get you through a variety of use cases and situations. We’ve collected both Alt-Az and equatorial mounts, mounts that are good for astrophotography, mounts with and without GoTo features, and more. You’ll see quite a lot of Celestron, too, a company that offers some of the most beloved telescopes out there (including telescopes under $500) and will probably have a mount that fits your favorite telescope.

Best overall: Celestron Advanced VX Mount and Tripod

Celestron See It Pros Precision GoTo tracking system

Ideal for astroimaging

Solid, secure base

Works well with other Celestron peripherals Cons Somewhat expensive

Why it made the cut: This mount offers a great balance of portability and maneuverability while also being great at astroimaging.

Specs

Type: German Equatorial

German Equatorial Capacity: 30 pounds

30 pounds Height: 44 to 64 inches tall

44 to 64 inches tall Counterweight(s): 1 x 12 pounds

The Celestron Advanced VX Mount and Tripod is a great all-rounder that will give you a solid base from which to start. Its tripod is heavy-duty and secure, and the mount part is very easy to use. It also has the NexStar+ system, which has over 40,000 objects to find beyond our Earth. You won’t need to be an astronomy expert to track something down; you’ll just need a clear sky and somewhat dark surroundings. If you do need to travel to get away from the lights and smog of the city, you’ll be able to take the Celestron Advanced VX Mount and Tripod with you, as it is also one of the best telescope mounts for traveling due to its compact form and quick setup.

This mount comes with the complete package, having Celestron’s All-Star Polar Alignment, CPWI for precision control, and the simple SkyAlign system that calibrates your position with just three celestial bodies found. And, if you’re a Celestron fan (it is one of the premier telescope brands), It is designed to work with their StarSense AutoAlign, focus motor, finderscope, and cameras, though you may be able to bring your own as well. The Celestron Advanced VX Mount and Tripod is a solid choice and the best splurge if you want all your bases covered.

Sky Watcher See It Pros Strong metal build

Designed with imaging in mind

Upgradeable Cons Stiff learning curve

Why it made the cut: This makes for an excellent equatorial mount for a more permanent setup.

Specs

Type: German Equatorial

German Equatorial Capacity: 22 pounds

22 pounds Size: 57.5 x 50 x 50 inches

57.5 x 50 x 50 inches Counterweight(s): 2 x 7.5 pounds

Another great German Equatorial style mount is the Sky-Watcher EQM-35. It has all-metal legs and gearing and a large frame, making it ideal for use near the home. Although the mount is manual, it includes precision motors for fine-tuning adjustments. The Sky-Watcher EQM-35 works with refractor telescopes with apertures up to 100mm and Maksutov telescopes (a form of catadioptric telescope) with apertures up to 127mm. Despite these strengths and the overall wide applications of the Sky-Watcher EQM-35, it has a notable learning curve. As a result, if you’re looking for a mount to pair with your telescope for beginners, be sure to factor some upfront learning into your purchasing decision here.

Best grab and go: Sky-Watcher AZ-GTI

Sky Watcher See It Pros Built-in Wi-Fi GoTo mode can find 42,900+ celestial objects

Quick setup times

Useable with your other tripods, too

Includes EQ mode in app

Can double as a standard photography tripod Cons Lightweight capacity only

No counterweights

Why it made the cut: This lightweight mount has built-in GoTo, high versatility, and can fit in your carry-on bag.

Specs

Type: Alt-AZ / (configurable to equatorial)

Alt-AZ / (configurable to equatorial) Capacity: 11 pounds

11 pounds Size: 32 to 60 inches tall

32 to 60 inches tall Counterweight(s): N/A

While many telescope mounts boast easy transportability, few will be as simple to move around as the Sky-Watcher AZ-GTI. Its construction is made to fit in carry-on luggage, and it is lightweight. While this small size also gives it a lower capacity, plenty of good travel telescopes are out there. When you find a spot to begin stargazing, you can start controlling it quickly from an app on your phone via its built-in Wi-Fi station. If you have your trusty tripod that you use for photography, you can likely use it with the Sky-Watcher AZ-GTI, too, though it does include one. Meanwhile, the mount is compatible with DSLR cameras, too, for purposes such as timelapse photography.

Celestron See It Pros Sturdy steel legs

High capacity for the price

Simple setting circles for easy aiming

Widely used Cons No motorized controls

Why it made the cut: This familiar mount is supplied with Celestron’s Omni XLT telescopes and costs under $400.

Specs

Type: German Equatorial

German Equatorial Capacity: 20 pounds

20 pounds Size: 33 to 47 inches tall

33 to 47 inches tall Counterweight(s): 1 x 7 pounds, 1 x 4 pounds

If you’re familiar with Celestron’s popular Omni XLT series of telescopes, you’re already familiar with this budget-tier equatorial mount, as it is the one that comes with them. As a result, we can see that this is a widely-used telescope mount that people of all experience levels can use capably. And, if you have a friend into stargazing or an astronomy club nearby, there’s a non-zero chance they’ll have some level of familiarity with it. While the Celestron Omni CG-4 isn’t motorized, it does have a “slow-motion controls” system for user-friendly fine adjustment. Likewise, it has setting circles for manual guidance instead of a digital GoTo system. If you’re not yet ready to invest heavily in the hobby and want a traditional hand-powered telescope experience, this is one of the best telescope mounts you can buy.

Celestron See It Pros Incredibly strong build

Pointy-bottomed feet

Support tray for convenience and increased stability Cons At 34 pounds, it’s quite heavy (which can be a positive)

Why it made the cut: This heavy-duty tripod is a great upgrade for your Celestron CPC or NexStar telescope.

Specs

Type: Tripod only

Tripod only Capacity: N/A (high)

N/A (high) Size: 37 to 55 inches tall

37 to 55 inches tall Counterweight(s): N/A

While not a true telescope mount, this tripod is an excellent upgrade to CPC and NexStar series Celestron telescopes. These telescopes have the “aiming” portion of the mount integrated with the telescope itself, so a tripod upgrade may increase stability and overall satisfaction with the telescopes in much the same way a better mount would for other telescopes. Celestron’s CPC 1100 tripod does live up to its “heavy-duty” name, having a considerably higher capacity than what is needed for the job. Plus, its strong materials, heavyweight construction, and pointy feet bottoms make for a sturdy, unwavering foundation for your telescope. Tap the “SEE IT” button above to view the ‘Best Paired With’ section on Celestron’s site, where you’ll find the ideal telescopes to match it with. Notably, this includes the NexStar 8SE, which we consider to be one of the best telescopes for deep space.

Best for tabletop: Celestron Tripod for StarSense Explorer Tabletop Dobsonian Telescopes

Celestron See It Pros Creates lift for viewing

Provides more stability than some tables

Convenient setup Cons For select telescopes only

Why it made the cut: Celestron’s newest tripod gives your tabletop scope a new life and increased flexibility.

Specs

Type: Tripod only

Tripod only Capacity: 25 pounds

25 pounds Size: 24 to 41 inches tall

24 to 41 inches tall Counterweight(s): N/A

This is a very new product from Celestron, meant for their (also new) StarSense Explorer tabletop telescopes. In much the same way as the CPC 1100 above, this is “just” a tripod and not a true mount, but it can heighten the experience. If your tabletop telescope is placed on a table with more give than you expected, it will lead to an uncomfortable viewing experience. Likewise, neighbor’s fences and walls, your porch, or even shrubs can obstruct a tabletop telescope’s view, and the lift provided here should help.

What to consider when buying telescope mounts

Selecting the best telescope mount for you will depend on various factors, including your current telescope, your budget, and a whole host of suitability factors. Here are some of the key components to look at.

Mount type

There are two types of telescope mounts you’ll find in your telescope mount buying journey: Alt-Azimuth and German Equatorial. Here’s a quick rundown of how they work and some common abbreviations for them:

Alt-Azimuth: An Alt-Azimuth telescope mount moves along four directions (up, down, left, and right). Their movement is easy to visualize if you use a controller to play games and, as such, many beginners find these easier to understand. These telescope mounts are often called “AltAz” or “Alt-Az” scopes.

German Equatorial: Much like Alt-Azimuth mounts, German Equatorial mounts move in four directions. This time, however, those four directions are North, South, East, and West. To figure out which direction is which, you’ll need to align your German Equatorial mount around the point in which the other stars are “spinning” that night. This difficulty can be off-putting for newcomers, but many German Equatorial mounts have elements to help you with initial calibration. These mounts are often just called “Equatorial” mounts or “EQ” mounts.

Beyond movement and setup, you can also compare Alt-Az and EQ mounts for their strengths: Alt-Az mounts are great at terrestrial observation, while EQ mounts are better for deeper space.

Motorization and GoTo features

Some telescope mounts are entirely manual, while others use motorized movement. While neither is strictly better, motorized mounts have the obvious advantage of being able to be used in tandem with GoTo systems. These systems use advanced algorithms to automatically “GoTo” a specific celestial body for easy observation. Once calibrated, you just input what you want to look at, and then the mount points your scope at it. On the other hand, manual telescope mounts don’t require power, and even they can be finely tuned and use manual tracking systems.

Compatibility and capacity

Unless you plan on getting a telescope mount before you get your telescope, you’ll need to determine if your target telescope is compatible with the new mount.

There are several things to look at here. Many telescope mounts are made for specific telescopes, while others will be size-limited affairs. However, one common limiting factor is capacity, sometimes called “load capacity.” This is the maximum weight that a telescope mount can carry. This can exceed 30 pounds on the high end, while on the low end, it could be 13 pounds or less. A capacity of 20-25 pounds is pretty typical.

However, the best telescope mount for you is not necessarily the one with the widest possible compatibility and highest load capacity. Be sure to find something you’ll like using before a purchase. Also, remember that telescope mounts with a higher capacity are often heavier themselves and, therefore, might be a pain to carry around with you.

Stability

Another key point is the telescope mount’s stability. The best telescope mounts are rigid, unmoving objects, and this is especially true if you want good astrophotography. Even small wiggles across lightyears are enough to make your telescope miss its target, especially at higher zoom levels.

Beyond making sure your telescope is within your mount’s load capacity limit, you can also look for heavier mounts, mounts with solid metal components, and gripping feet on the bottom of the tripod component of the mount for extra gripping.

Counterweights

A final point to look at is the included counterweights. In addition to providing even more stability, counterweights are also important for increasing the balance of your telescope setup. German Equatorial mounts need counterweights the most for this reason—the telescope sits askew on top of the mount, allowing it to rotate properly.

From a practical perspective, don’t take the counterweights lightly. While the numbers may appear small, it is important to remember that a 12-pound counterweight means you’re essentially going to be carrying around the equivalent of a standard bowling ball in addition to the mount and the telescope itself. If you need a lot of counterweights, it can greatly reduce the portability of your telescope.

FAQs

Q: How much does a telescope mount cost? Telescope mounts can cost anywhere from around $400 to over $2,000. That being said, you can find some of the best telescope mounts for around $900 to $1,200, with the products including stable mounts, GoTo systems, all necessary counterweights, and more to make up for the cost. Q: How do you mount a camera to a telescope? You can mount a camera to a telescope in several different ways. Depending on the type of telescope, there may be a port for a DSLR camera. Others connect with your phone. In short, look at the information provided with the telescope to see the best way to start using it for astrophotography. Q: How do you stabilize a telescope mount? Stabilize a telescope mount using a few steps. First, make sure the telescope used with the mount weighs less than the capacity of the mount. Then, adjust the length of the mount’s legs to match the terrain you’re on. You’ll also want to attach any counterweights to the appropriate location, as described in the manual. Finally, consider blocking out any wind or moving to more stable ground if the mount is still shaky.

Final thoughts on the best telescope mounts

Getting the best telescope mount for your telescope and needs can seem daunting at first, but finding a good product and matching it up with your scope is ultimately not that difficult. Find a great telescope, get a mount to match it, and start stargazing soon.