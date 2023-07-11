We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There’s plenty to see in the night sky this summer, from super moons and meteor showers to Saturn and Mercury. A good telescope or pair of binoculars makes it easier to see these celestial objects up close. And if you want these prime opportunities at prime prices, you can save big on premium optical gear from Celestron and Unistellar during Prime Day, July 11-12. But take advantage of these deals before this stellar sale disappears with the dawn.
Celestron NexStar 127 SLT Mak Telescope $447.33 (Was $639.95)
Stargazing is fun to do as a family, and the Celestron NexStar 127 SLT Mak Telescope makes it easy to explore the night sky for adults and kids alike. This computerized telescope comes equipped with a database of more than 40,000 stars, galaxies, nebulae, and more to get you started. Celestron’s SkyAlign feature makes this telescope easy to set up, and the StarPointer red dot finderscope will help you focus on specific objects. What also sets this telescope apart is its large 130-mm aperture, which will allow you to see Saturn’s rings and Jupiter’s clouds up close. And with all these features, the Celestron Nexstar 127 is compact and easy to transport at 11.4 pounds.
More Prime Day telescope deals
- Unistellar Equinox 2 Smart Telescope for Light Polluted Cities $1,899 (Was $2,499)
- Celestron – AstroMaster Newtonian Telescope $209.30 (Was $349.95)
- Unistellar eVscope 2 Digital Telescope $4,099 (Was $4,899)
- Celestron – StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ Smartphone App-Enabled Telescope $279.96 (Was $469.95)
- Celestron 31051 Astromaster 130EQ-MD Motor Drive Reflector Telescope $170.31 (Was $319.95)
- Celestron – 70mm Travel Scope DX – Portable Refractor Telescope $62.88 (Was $119.95)
- Celestron – AstroMaster Refractor Telescope $209.30 (Was $349.95)
- Celestron – 70mm Travel Scope – Portable Refractor Telescope $74.39 (Was $109.95)
- Celestron SkyMaster1 $251.96 (Was $499.95)
- Celestron PowerSeeker Refractor Telescope $41.99 (Was $63.95)
- Celestron Travel Scope $41.96 (Was $74.95)
- Celestron – 60mm Travel Scope DX $47.95 (Was $59.97)
Prime Day deals on binoculars and monoculars
- Celestron – Outdoor and Birding Binoculars $73.66 (Was $169.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster 25×70 Binoculars $63.59 (Was $129.95)
- Celestron SkyMaster Pro Binoculars for Astronomy $157.55 (Was $319.95)
- Celestron – Nature Binoculars – Outdoor and Birding Binocular $194.11 (Was $269.95)
- Celestron – Outland X 8×42 Binoculars $76.30 (Was $149.95)
- Celestron – SkyMaster Giant 15×70 Binoculars $74.09 (Was $119.95)
- Celestron 71198 Cometron 7×50 Binoculars $23.76 (Was $37.95)
- Celestron 71450 Echelon Binoculars $699.30 (Was $1,129.95
- Celestron – Outland X 8×42 Binoculars $47.04 (Was $99.95)
- Celestron Nature 10×25 Monocular $31.46 (Was $56.95)
Prime Day deals on stargazing accessories
- Celestron Bag – Storage & Carrying Case for Tripod and Accessories $52.46 (Was $99.95)
- Celestron – SkyPortal WiFi Module $69.89 (Was $139.95)
- Celestron Observer’s Telescope Accessory Kit $63.11 (Was $84.95)
- Celestron – Smartphone Photography Adapter for Telescope $15.34 (Was $21.95)
- Celestron – PowerSeeker Telescope Accessory Kit $31.45 (Was $56.95)
- Celestron – PowerTank Lithium Telescope Battery $125.12 (Was $184.95)