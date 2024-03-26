We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you searching for an earbud upgrade this spring? Whether for work or play, these JBL Tune Buds Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds stand out as a beacon of auditory excellence and cutting-edge technology. These earbuds are more than just another pair in the market. They offer users an immersive experience that shuts out the world’s chaos, allowing you to dive deep into your music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more.

Powered with 5.3 Bluetooth technology, their impressive sound provides exceptional quality wherever you go and ensures a seamless, ultra-low latency connection that keeps you tethered to your sound source without interruption. Whether listening to your workout playlist or the latest audiobook for book club, the earbuds seamlessly connect to any device and provide an improved connection with a more wireless range.

JBL’s admirable Active Noise Canceling (ANC) feature sets these earbuds apart. With just a touch, external noise fades away, replaced by pure, crisp sound. This technology doesn’t just reduce ambient noise; it creates a quiet sanctuary for your ears, making it ideal for commuters, office workers, or anyone looking to escape into their own private audio world.

Carefully designed with comfort in mind, the earbuds come with a feather-light construction and various-sized ear tips that allow for all-day wear. With a fantastic built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 48 hours of combined playback and Qi-compatible wireless charging, the device can be quickly re-powered when the time comes. Plus, the earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, allowing for carefree listening no matter the weather conditions or workout intensity.

The product comes in an open-box setup, meaning the earbuds are typically considered excess inventory and come brand new. These products undergo a very vigorous verification process, ensuring you get top-quality products at a lower price.

Grab this deal on the JBL Tune Buds Active Noise Canceling Earbuds and pay just $59.99 (reg. $99) with no coupon code required.

