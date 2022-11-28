We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Those Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge won’t last forever. In fact, they may already be gone if your house is particularly aggressive when it comes to turkey sandwich consumption. Luckily, you can currently score a great deal on a Traeger pellet cooker for Cyber Monday. Then, you can smoke a turkey, or make just about any other delicious barbecue concoction whenever you want.

Amazon currently has just about every Traeger grill under serious discount. That includes high-end models like the excellent Ironwood 885 to more affordable models like the Pro series 575. These pellet cookers are perfect for winter grilling because they take the guess work out of temperature control. A precision auger doles out just the right amount of wood fuel in order to keep the temperature nice and stable no matter how chilly it gets outside.

Here’s a list of the best Cyber Monday Traeger grill deals to keep your house smelling like pulled pork throughout the entire year.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker $499 (was $599)

Traeger Grills Ironwood 885 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WIFI $1,399 (was $1,599)

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WIFI $1,199 (was $1,399)

Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with WIFI $849 (was $999)

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Wifi $497 (was $899)

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker with Wifi $699 (was $899)

Traeger Grills Pro Series 34 Electric Wood Pellet Grill $599 (was $699)