Keypad door locks, once popular in commercial settings, have quickly gained traction in recent years with homeowners. The devices add convenience by eliminating the need to fumble with keys to get inside, and also allow homeowners to grant access to friends and family by programming temporary pass codes.

The best keypad door locks can also make your home more secure. Some, for example, automatically lock the door when you or a family member forget to flip the bolt. For even greater control, there are smart keypad door locks that allow you to remotely lock and unlock the door, program pass codes, and even track who’s coming and going. With so many options available, it can be difficult to find the right one. In this guide, we’ll review the factors you should consider when shopping for the best keypad door lock.

How we selected the best keypad door locks

We looked at a variety of factors while assessing dozens of keypad door locks options. We considered installation to determine how easily the average DIYer could set up the lock. We also evaulated how easy it was to program (and delete) codes as well as how many different codes the lock supported.

A good keypad door lock shouldn’t require an IT pro to get it online and running, so we looked at how compatible the device was with smart devices, smart home systems, and home automation platforms—as well as ease of setup. Since most keypad door locks use a battery, we considered battery life as well; these devices are supposed to add convenience, not create more work by constantly requiring battery changes.

Related: Best Doorbell Cameras

Best electronic front door lock: Schlage Camelot Keypad Deadbolt

First Impression This good-looking lock won’t stick out like a sore thumb. SCHLAGE Check Price

Why it made the cut: In addition to providing the programmability that most keypad entry door locks offer, Camelot also includes attractive add-ons, including its Flex-Lock feature, which stops the bolt from accidentally locking you out.

Specs:

WiFi Connectivity: No

No Exterior Dimensions: 4.25 x 5.5 inches

4.25 x 5.5 inches Battery: 9-volt

Pros:

Flex-Lock feature won’t lock you out

Various color options

Lighted keypad

Easy-to-open lever handle

Cons:

Can fail in extreme cold

As much as keypads can help, they can also be a hassle: Many will auto-lock you out every time the door closes. Schlange’s Camelot offering features a Flex-Lock setting, which allows the user to stop the bolt from dropping and locking you out. It takes some getting used to (a switch on the interior side needs to be flipped vertically to activate the feature), but it’s definitely very useful. Activating it will stop the door from locking while you’re making trips back and forth to the car to unload groceries—or keep the kids from locking themselves out while they’re playing in the yard.

The lever-style handle is what perhaps makes this the best electronic front door lock: The grip makes it easy to open the door with a load of groceries in both arms with a well-placed elbow.

Like other keyless entry locks, this model comes with two pre-programmed entry codes, but you can create up to 19 different four-digit ones for guests and kids, which are easy to add and delete. It also includes other necessities, such as an override key (in case you forget the code or the battery dies) and a lighted keypad for easier visibility at night. And, with its seven finish options, it’s easy to match this doorknob with your own personal decor.

Best WiFi keypad door lock: Schlage Encode Deadbolt Smart Lock

Wireless Wonder You don’t need a robust smart home to enjoy its benefits. SCHLAGE Check Price

Why it made the cut: This smart deadbolt lock is easy to install and doesn’t require a smart home set up to work. A powerful smartphone app makes this one of the most user-friendly WiFi keypad door locks you can buy.

Specs:

WiFi Connectivity: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 3 x 5 inches

3 x 5 inches Battery: 4 AA batteries

Pros:

Does not require a smart hub

Numerous programming options via a dedicated app

Many finish options

Cons:

Not compatible with some popular smart home systems

Most WiFi locks require a whole-home smart hub to tap into their wireless features. Not so with this model from Schlage, which allows you to access the lock remotely without going through a smart hub middleman.

Schlage makes connecting the lock to your network easy—a signature of the best WiFi keypad door lock. Simply scan the QR code in the lock’s battery compartment and enter your WiFi password. It connects directly to your network, so you can access it via the Encode app or with voice commands through digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also works with the Amazon Key delivery service, which allows you to grant access for couriers. Through the app, you can create up to 100 permanent or temporary access codes, schedule specific start and end times for each code, and get push alerts when the lock is locked or unlocked and by which user.

The Encode comes in two different trim designs–the more decorative Camelot and the sleek Century–and four different finishes, making it relatively easy to match it to your home’s style.

Best electronic deadbolt door lock: Kwikset Powerbolt Electronic Keyless Entry Deadbolt

Bolt Action Stop worrying about forgetting to lock the door. Kwikset Check Price

Why it made the cut: Locks don’t secure anything unless they’re locked. That’s why we love the auto-locking feature that covers for those family members who forget to flip the bolt behind them.

Specs:

WiFi Connectivity: No

No Dimensions: 4.75 x 2.75 inches

4.75 x 2.75 inches Battery: 4 AA batteries

Pros:

Auto-lock feature

Affordably priced

Four batteries provide long battery life

Nifty rekeying feature

Cons:

Interior panel is a bit oversized

Whether it’s a keypad lock or an old-fashioned manual deadbolt, no lock will work if you forget to lock it. That’s what makes this keyless deadbolt lock from Kwikset the best electronic deadbolt door lock around. It will automatically lock the door after 30 seconds, providing back-up for those absent-minded family members. As with other keypad door locks, the Powerbolt allows you to program multiple user codes (up to six) and then delete them as needed.

While the attraction of devices like this is taking keys out of the equation, one of the top features of this lock is its manual key backup. It also lets you easily rekey the lock if the event the key gets lost or stolen: Just insert an included tool called the SmartKey and rotate the cylinder to remove and swap it with another Kwikset lock.

At just 4.75 by 2.75 inches, the Kwikset is also more compact than most of its competition. That’s thanks to a five-button design with two numbers on each (for instance the 1 and 2 share a button) as opposed to the requisite 10.

Best without a keypad: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Easy Install Adding this to your door is a simple project. August Home Check Price

Why it made the cut: By making installation an easy 10-minute job that virtually anyone can handle, August’s smart lock is perhaps the most user-friendly model on the market.

Specs:

WiFi Connectivity: Yes

Yes Dimensions: 2.8 inches in diameter

2.8 inches in diameter Battery: 2 CR123 batteries (included)

Pros:

Easy installation

Works with most smart devices and home automation systems

Small profile

Cons:

Expensive

Relatively short battery life

The beauty of this innovative smart lock from August Home Store is a design that requires virtually no installation at all. There’s no need to remove your old lock: Simply attach the device over the top of the existing deadbolt inside your home–it’s compatible with most models–then connect it to your WiFi or smart home system. This all takes around 10 minutes.

You can operate it with a mobile app, most voice assistants, and smart home software such as Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, and most home automation platforms like those from Logitech and Simplisafe. Unlike previous versions, which required a bridge to connect to the home network, this model features built-in Wi-Fi that eliminates the extra clutter.

This fourth generation of August’s Wi-Fi smart lock is also trimmer than its predecessors: just 2.8 inches in diameter and 1.8 inches deep. The low-profile design also has other advantages. It installs only on the door’s interior, so there’s no need to worry about matching with your home’s exterior. And, since it doesn’t require any lock changing and is easy to uninstall, it’s one of the only smart door lock options that’s suitable for renters.

Best keypad door lock for a vacation rental: Ultraloq Smart Door Lock

Easy Access For People That Need It Make sure you have total control over who gets into your home. ULTRALOQ Check Price

Why it made the cut: Being able to change lock passcodes from afar and track who is accessing the property are…well…key features that perfectly suit the needs of someone renting vacation property remotely.

Specs:

WiFi Connectivity: Yes

Yes Exterior Dimensions: 3 inches x 3 inches

3 inches x 3 inches Battery: 2 CR12

Pros:

Can change access codes remotely via the app

Records access log

Can lock and unlock remotely

Compatible with digital assistants

Cons:

Some plastic parts

With the ability to change all of its settings from a remote location, the Ultraloq Smart Door Lock is probably the best keypad door lock for a vacation rental—especially for those managing properties from afar. While other door locks require the user to program and delete access codes directly from the lock, this one allows you to make changes from its compatible smartphone app, enabling you to give codes to renters, then delete them after they leave. You can also remotely lock and unlock the door.

The lock connects via WiFi and is compatible with most digital assistants. It also has other useful features that should appeal to those renting out a property, including a complete log of when the lock was locked and unlocked and by whom. It also has an auto lock feature, preventing irresponsible renters from leaving your property open when they leave.

The Ultraloq Smart Door Lock features a compact design. It uses a circular code configuration that makes the outdoor panel smaller than other keypad door locks at just 3 inches by 3 inches. There’s also a mechanical key override in case you forget the code.

Things to consider before buying the a keypad door lock

Connectivity

More and more keypad door locks have smart capability, meaning they can connect to WiFi or a smart home hub. Smart keypads give you greater control over the lock, allowing you to lock and unlock the locks remotely, add and remove user codes, access user logs, and even set when codes are and aren’t active.

Battery life

Most but not all keypad door locks run off of batteries. Battery life depends on the keypad lock as well as how often it is used. When shopping for a keypad door lock, consider where it will be used and how often, then check the model’s estimated battery life to determine if it’s right for the job. Many electronic keyless locks will run for between 3 and 5 years on one set of batteries while others may last less than a year. While features such as auto-locking are nice to have, they do put more of a strain on the batteries.

Extra security features

While some keypads offer a basic setup that allows you to open a lock with a code, others offer features to enhance protection. This includes automatic locking, which flips the lock after about 30 seconds to ensure that you or a family member doesn’t accidentally leave a door unlocked. Some door locks will also disable the keypad after a set number of failed attempts or even set off an alarm to scare away would-be intruders.

FAQs

Q: How much does a keypad lock cost? The cost of a keypad lock can vary significantly. Basic battery-powered keypad deadbolt locks run around $50, while high-end smart locks may cost as much as $300. This price difference is due to the fact that smart deadbolts have built-in wireless connectivity. Mid-tier models include keypad door locks with handles, which run for about $100.

Q: Do keypad locks have batteries? Most but not all keypad locks use batteries. Keypad locks that automatically turn the bolt when the correct code is entered as well as smart keypad locks require batteries. Manual keypad locks that require you to manually turn the bolt after entering the correct code require no power source, but we’re not recommending any of those.

Q: Are keypad door locks safe? Keypad locks are no more or less safe than a standard lock. Since keypad locks have backup keys as a failsafe, both a keypad lock or standard lock can be picked. If you choose a model that connects to your home WiFi, be sure your network is private and secure.



Final thoughts on the best keypad door locks

If you’re looking to upgrade the locks on your front door, it’s tough to beat the quality and functionality the Schlage Camelot Keypad Deadbolt offers. It gives you added control with the ability to program numerous passcodes while also including a useful Flex Lock feature that helps ensure your door is locked when it should be. If your budget allows you to make the leap into a smart keypad door lock, Schlage’s Encode Deadbolt Smart Lock is easy to set up and is supported by a robust app that gives you refined control over access to your home.