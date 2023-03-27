Save $500 or more on battery-powered generators at Amazon right now
The best time to buy a backup generator is before you need one (and when they're on-sale).
My portable power station has gotten more use than I would like this year. I’ve lost power due to heavy ice on the lines, brutal wind, and even one random Tuesday night where my whole neighborhood went dark for no reason in particular. If that sounds familiar, right now is a really fantastic time to jump on a discounted electric generator over at Amazon. You can save up to $500 (or sometimes even more) depending on the model you choose. Here are some of the best generator deals to check out before the next big storm rolls around.
Note: Many of these deals require a “coupon” to get the final sale price. All the “coupon” requires is checking the little box under the price that says “apply coupon.”
Anker 767 Portable Power Station $1,799 (was $2,199)
Anker
I used this portable power station from Anker all winter and it has been rock solid. It offers 2400W of power, which is more than enough to power my router, our small freezer, all of our electronic devices, and even a small TV for a lights-out family movie night. The port selection includes four AC outlets, an RV port, two car lighter-style ports, three USB-C sockets, and a pair of USB-As.
At 67.3 pounds, it’s certainly not the lightest model around, but it’s very easy to move around thanks to a pair of burly integrated wheels and a telescoping handle like the one you’ll find on a rolling suitcase. If you want extra flexibility, it can also charge via Anker’s optional solar panels if you’re expecting an extended outage.
More generator deals
Maybe you’re looking for something a little smaller, or perhaps you need even more capacity and solar charging options. Amazon has a ton of generators on sale right now, so check the list below and you’ll likely find what you’re looking for.
- EF ECOFLOW DELTA Max (1600) Portable Power Station $1,199 (was $1,799)
- Geneverse 1002Wh (1×2) Solar Generator Bundle $1,119 (was $1,597)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery $279 (was $349)
- Solar Generator 1021Wh, Portable Power Station 1000W and 1x120W Solar Panel $599 (was $899)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA Max (2000) 2016Wh with 160W Solar Panel $1,899 (was $2,499)
- Portable Power Station 300W, GRECELL 288Wh Solar Generator $160 (was $269)
- BLUETTI Portable Power Station EB3A, 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup $239 (was $349)
- EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA Pro, 3600Wh Expandable Home Battery Backup $3,299 (was $3,699)
- 1154Wh Portable Power Station, 1500W Peak $499 (was $699)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 PRO 2160Wh Capacity with 1X Solar Panel SolarSaga 200W $2,250 (was $2,798)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000, 1002Wh Capacity with 2x SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels $1,400 (was $1,649)
- EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA2 with 220W Solar Panel $1,400 (was $1,649)
- Geneverse 1002Wh (2×2) Solar Generator Bundle: 2X HomePower ONE Portable Power Stations $1,780 (was $1,999)