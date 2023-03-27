We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

My portable power station has gotten more use than I would like this year. I’ve lost power due to heavy ice on the lines, brutal wind, and even one random Tuesday night where my whole neighborhood went dark for no reason in particular. If that sounds familiar, right now is a really fantastic time to jump on a discounted electric generator over at Amazon. You can save up to $500 (or sometimes even more) depending on the model you choose. Here are some of the best generator deals to check out before the next big storm rolls around.

Note: Many of these deals require a “coupon” to get the final sale price. All the “coupon” requires is checking the little box under the price that says “apply coupon.”

I used this portable power station from Anker all winter and it has been rock solid. It offers 2400W of power, which is more than enough to power my router, our small freezer, all of our electronic devices, and even a small TV for a lights-out family movie night. The port selection includes four AC outlets, an RV port, two car lighter-style ports, three USB-C sockets, and a pair of USB-As.

At 67.3 pounds, it’s certainly not the lightest model around, but it’s very easy to move around thanks to a pair of burly integrated wheels and a telescoping handle like the one you’ll find on a rolling suitcase. If you want extra flexibility, it can also charge via Anker’s optional solar panels if you’re expecting an extended outage.

More generator deals

Maybe you’re looking for something a little smaller, or perhaps you need even more capacity and solar charging options. Amazon has a ton of generators on sale right now, so check the list below and you’ll likely find what you’re looking for.