Bluetti Pioneer Na first impressions: A hot new power source for when you’re out in the cold

Bluetti has been on a winning streak lately, releasing a string of excellent power stations and solar products. I’ve previously suggested that the new Elite v2 line delivers arguably the best mid-sized power stations out there. Now the Chinese energy storage company is attempting to break new ground with the Pioneer Na, announced at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Bluetti says it is the world’s first sodium-ion battery, designed specifically for use in subfreezing temperatures. So, does this innovation provide the performance and all-around quality for which Bluetti is known? Popular Science was among the first to get our hands on a test unit, and here’s what we think.

Bluetti Pioneer Na Portable Power Station Nick Hilden See It Pros Sodium-ion battery should solve lithium-ion cold issues

Good capacity and output for most users

Lightweight and portable

Super fast charging

Ultra-low standby power ensures storage shelf life

Plenty of ports

Bluetti’s exceptional build quality Cons Sodium means it’s slightly heavier and larger than comparable lithium stations

Not intended for powering especially high-draw appliances

Not large enough to power an RV, not small enough to carry in a backpack Specs Capacity: 900 Wh

Output: 1,500W running/2,500W lifting

Life Cycles: 4,000+

Max Input: 1,900W

Charge Time: 45 mins

Dimensions: 13.4 x 10 x 12.5 inches

Weight: 35.3 lbs.

Min charging temperature: 5 degrees

Max charging temperature: -13 degrees

Storage temperature: -20 degrees

How we tested the Bluetti Pioneer Na

The first thing I need to note is that I used the Pioneer Na during a particularly balmy September, so the opportunity had not yet presented itself to test its promise of deep-freeze functionality. But I did run it from full to flat several times, checking its performance specs against those asserted by the Bluetti and seeing how it handled different combinations of devices and appliances, like a phone, laptop, coffee maker, hair drying, electric drill, and so on. I also judged it based on factors like port variety, portability, design, and durability, and compared it against the scores of power stations I’ve reviewed previously.

Why should you trust me? I’ve spent nearly 30 years using solar and mobile power gear in both amateur and professional capacities, and I’ve tested dozens and dozens of portable power stations from all the top manufacturers. This firsthand experience has informed nearly a decade of reviewing solar generators for the likes of Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, and many more.

Na Na Na Na, Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey … Hello?

“Na” is the symbol for sodium, and unlike a lithium battery—which can’t charge below freezing or discharge below 4 degrees Fahrenheit—a sodium-ion battery can operate at significantly lower temperatures, charging as low as 5 degrees, discharging as low as -13, and storing stably down to -20. That being said, operating at especially cold temperatures does diminish its capabilities somewhat, reducing its discharge capacity by as much as 20 percent.

Another upside to going sodium involves sustainability. Sodium is way more abundant and easy to source than lithium, though it doesn’t deliver the same energy density. As a result, a Na-ion portable power station will be slightly larger and heavier than a lithium model of the same capacity.

Nick Hilden

The build

One of the qualities I like most in Bluetti is their sturdy, sleek designs, and the Pioneer Na upholds that. It boasts an attractive new blue color that I’m guessing will, from now on, distinguish the brand’s sodium lines from the lithium. And it’s a sharp-looking aesthetic.

And as I’ve said before, one of my favorite aspects of Bluetti’s recent power station releases is the sturdiness of the craftsmanship. I’ve tested no shortage of power stations that feel like they’re made of cheap plastic or have alarmingly rattly insides, but not so with the Pioneer Na. It is solidly built, and its 4,000+ cycle lifespan ranks among the industry leaders.

The performance

Based on my testing in non-extreme temperatures, the Pioneer Na delivers on its marketed specs. It was capable of powering multiple devices at once while pushing it to the limit of its running capacity, and then it didn’t seem to struggle when brief power surges demanded it kick into lift mode. Its charging speed is lightning fast, zipping from zero to full in just over 40 minutes. And it generally functioned just like I would expect a lithium model to.

Its 900Wh capacity isn’t enormous, but it’s the perfect size if you’re looking to weather a few hours of power outage or need a convenient, mobile power source for charging devices or using small appliances while camping. With four AC outlets, five USB-A and USB-C ports that range in power output, and a car plug, it has plenty of outlet options relative to its capacity.

So, who should buy the Bluetti Pioneer Na?

The Pioneer Na operates just as well as any of the company’s similar-capacity lithium stations, so as far as general-purpose use goes, it’s great for anyone who needs a midsized power station that is larger than a small power bank but compact enough to still be highly portable. It’s the kind of thing you bring along on camping trips to run a few devices, or that you have at home for short blackouts or when you need a power source where there is no outlet.

But it becomes especially appealing if you expect to use or store it somewhere where the temperature drops below freezing. I’ve been disappointed by power stations that wouldn’t perform in the cold, so to that end, its sodium chemistry is a major plus.

The Bluetti Pioneer Na is slated for release on Oct. 15 (price TBD)—just in time for the winter chill.