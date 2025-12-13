Save up to 56% ARZOPA’s digital picture frames and portable gaming monitors in time for the holidays

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re going to spend large chunks of your life staring at screens, you might as well make it enjoyable. Right now Arzopa has its touch-enabled digital picture frame and portable gaming monitor on deep discount. They make great gifts for just about anyone on your list and they’re more affordable than you might expect.

ARZOPA D14 WiFi 14-inch touchscreen digital picture frame — $144.99 (34% off)

If you’re shopping for someone who never backs up photos but loves seeing them, a connected digital picture frame is one of the easiest “set it and forget it” gifts. Arzopa’s frame uses a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen with anti-glare treatment, so it looks more like a clean display piece than a cheap tablet propped on a shelf. The real win, though, is the remote sharing workflow: ARZOPA’s app is designed to let multiple family members send photos and videos to the frame from anywhere, so the recipient doesn’t have to be the one doing the uploading.

You can pre-load photos and even pre-set Wi-Fi so the frame is ready to go when it comes out of the box. For storage, it supports unlimited cloud uploads, plus 32GB onboard storage for offline playback, and it can expand via a TF card up to 128GB (card not included). It also packs a handful of extras—weather, alarms, calendar—and a smart sleep mode so it’s not blasting light all night. Setup note for tech support duty. It’s built around 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (and may not play nicely with WPA3-only networks), so plan accordingly if you’re installing it for someone else.

Extra savings: The product page lists a $20-off code: ARZOPAD14 (availability may change).

The Z3FC is the rare portable monitor that’s clearly tuned for gaming instead of just being a second screen. You’re getting a 16.1-inch 2560×1440 panel with a 180Hz refresh rate. That makes motion look dramatically cleaner than a standard 60Hz portable display when you’re playing fast shooters, racing games, or anything with lots of camera panning. It also looks great when you’re scrolling quickly through spreadsheets.

The panel is rated at 400 nits, covers 107% sRGB, and supports HDR10. Physically, it’s built to survive in a backpack. An aluminum alloy chassis, built-in stand, and a listed 780g weight with a 9.3mm thickness. Connectivity is practical, too: two USB-C ports (with DP output and PD power support) plus a mini-HDMI 2.0 port. One more detail gamers will care about: ARZOPA notes that DisplayPort over USB-C can run up to 180Hz, while HDMI tops out at 144Hz—so if you’re chasing the full refresh rate, cable choice matters.

