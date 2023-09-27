We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Nothing ruins the relaxation or productivity of an iPad quite like a bashed corner, smashed screen, or scratch right above your camera lens. While we appreciate the sleek design, sometimes our iPads need a little help when it comes to durability. Thankfully, for a reasonable amount of money, the right iPad case can ensure your iPad stays just like the day you brought it even after hundreds of times sliding it in and out of your bag or taking a small drop. What you need will depend on how you, or anyone you’re handing your iPad to, uses it. Ensure you get the features, and durability, that you’ll need, and you’ll only increase the usefulness of your iPad while reducing your own stress. To help you figure out what you need, we created a list of the best iPad cases below.

How we chose the best iPad cases

We’re fans of our iPads here at PopSci, so we want to keep them in as close to perfect condition as we can. To find the best iPad cases, we scoured the internet over dozens of professional reviews and scores of consumer reviews, looking for essential criteria to meet our readers’ needs. We aggregated these reviews and looked for those specific features and build-quality markers that could help us differentiate the quality, durability, and usefulness of dozens of cases until we found our favorites.

The best iPad cases: Reviews & Recommendations

You’ve shelled out for your new iPad. Going a step further to protect your device from scratches, falls, and the elements is wise insurance for your investment. For this guide, we’ve primarily spotlighted the version of each case made for the 10.9-inch iPad (10th Generation) unless noted otherwise, but most manufacturers also made a variant for the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well as the current iPad Air and iPad mini (plus older models). Here are our recommendations for the best iPad cases:

Best overall: Apple Smart Folio

Why it made the cut: Lightweight and sleek build with Apple-quality finish.

Specs

Material: Plastic

Plastic Protection: Front and rear cover, uncovered edges

Front and rear cover, uncovered edges Functions: Magnetic closure, folds into a stand

Pros

Streamlined design

Supremely lightweight

Cons

A little pricey

No edge protection for drops

Limited colors

If you are willing to pay a premium price, this Apple Smart Folio is the premium product you seek. However, those who love a variety of colors to choose from may be disappointed.

The Apple Smart Folio gives bulk-free protection that is supremely lightweight and portable for pain-free transport and easy sliding in and out of backpacks and messenger bags. For those looking for extreme protection, though, the exposed sides might be a disqualifier; if you are likely to drop your iPad on hard surfaces, you might want something a bit more robust.

The case has a foldable stand that gives a good angle for watching or viewing, but some might not like the lack of adjustability. The case attaches magnetically for ease, wakes the iPad when you open it, and puts it to sleep when you close it. If you are a heavy user, though, the cover can show wear. Overall, the finish and perfect fit make it our favorite.

Best budget: JETech iPad Case

Why It made the cut: Functions similar to Apple Folio at a fraction of the cost, with far more colors.

Specs

Material: Plastic

Plastic Protection: Front and back protection with limited edge coverage

Front and back protection with limited edge coverage Functions: Folds into non-adjustable stand, magnetic closure

Pros

Great value for the cost

Streamlined look

Variety of colors to choose from

Cons

Not the best drop protection

Stand function is not adjustable

If you want an aesthetic and functionality close to the Apple Folio at a fraction of the cost, this folio is for you, and it comes in a large variety of colors!

While the look is the same, you may notice that the finish is not the same as the Apple product. It does, however, have a similar slim construction and screen cover that folds into a stand. This helps keep the portability up to par, and you may appreciate the slightly more protection thanks to the plastic case covering that comes up over the edges.

The case also attaches magnetically to give you similar functions, including waking the iPad when you open it and putting the iPad to sleep when you close it. Overall, it does a very similar job, at a fraction of the cost of the Apple Smart Folio.

Best value: Casemade Leather

Why it made the cut: Leather construction gives protection and a more refined look to your iPad.

Specs

Material: Genuine leather, poly-carbonate

Genuine leather, poly-carbonate Protection: Front and back protection, exposed edges

Front and back protection, exposed edges Functions: Dual-position stand

Pros

Real leather

Fits iPad well

Great value

Cons

Leather is a bit thin

Lacks full edge protection

For those looking to add a classier look to their iPad, Casemade has this fantastic option. While it is not the cheapest on our list, its build and protection quality make it the best value out there.

This case exterior is made from high-quality cowhide that feels great in the hands and has a distinct stitching pattern to keep it together. Beneath the leather, the iPad sits nestled in an impact-absorbing poly-carbonate mold that secures the iPad in place and adds some protection to the edges.

The case itself covers the front and back of the iPad and folds into a stand, giving you two viewing angles. This also includes a favorite feature in other cases: When you open the case, the iPad turns on, and when you close it it goes to sleep.

Best for kids: Otterbox Kids Easy Grab

Why it made the cut: Durable protection to be safe from kids, while still easy for them to use.

Specs

Material: Plastic, rubber

Plastic, rubber Protection: Full edge protection, screen protection

Full edge protection, screen protection Functions: Stand that works as handle and car headrest hanger

Pros

Sturdy construction

Built-in screen protector

Anti-microbial

Cons

Isn’t waterproof

Relatively pricey for a kids’ case

This case is only for older 7th, 8th, and 9th gen. 10.2-inch iPads, but if you have kids, you know why you wouldn’t want to give them the latest and greatest. After all, you’re shopping for a case that can withstand the hits, bangs, and drops that come with being in the hands of a child. Thankfully, this Otterbox case is up for the job.

The case includes full protection, all around the iPad, thanks to a hard plastic shell that covers the back and all the edges. The built-in screen protector extends coverage over the entirety of the product. The hard plastic is also treated with an anti-microbial finish that keeps the case clean and from passing on germs.

One of our favorite features is the included carry handle that also works as a stand, and then cleverly can be extended to hang from the back of a car headrest to allow kids to watch the iPad hands-free while in the car.

Even with all these protective features, the buttons are still fully functional and easy to use for children’s fingers. The camera lens is left uncovered, so they will be able to take photos and Facetime as well. Be careful around cups, though, as this case is not waterproof. Other customers may be scared away by the relatively high price for a children’s case.

Best with keyboard: Logitech Combo Touch

Why it made the cut: All-around protection with functionality that makes it similar to laptops.

Specs

Material: Plastic, cloth-like finish

Plastic, cloth-like finish Protection: Front and back cover, plastic around edges

Front and back cover, plastic around edges Functions: Detachable keyboard and trackpad, adjustable stand, Apple Pencil storage

Pros

Keyboard and trackpad

Adjustable angle stand

Cons

Very high price

While this is far and away the most expensive option on the list, the added functionality of a detachable keyboard and trackpad means rather than just being a case, it effectively upgrades your iPad to near-laptop performance.

This case is built durably for years of use and has a grippy exterior finish to keep it from sliding when you use the keyboard. The included adjustable stand has four different settings for viewing angles but is able to maintain a slimmer design, even while the front and back are covered, and the sides have hard plastic protection.

The trackpad is supremely useful and keeps you from having to touch the iPad itself, and it, along with the keyboard, detaches if you want to use your iPad like a tablet. The keyboard itself is backlit, a great feature, and includes a row of OS shortcut keys, including volume and brightness controls that are supremely handy. While an iPad can’t quite replace every function of the best MacBook, this top pick for a keyboard case can turn your tablet into a device with pro-level productivity.

Things to consider about the best iPad cases

With plenty of options to choose from, it’s important to consider factors such as how you use your iPad, what type of handling it receives, and whether you plan to travel with your device before making your selection.

How will I use my case?

How you use your iPad will dictate the best case for you. Consider whether you use your iPad for productivity and will need features like a keyboard or trackpad, or if you will use your case for more relaxing activities. If you want to set your case down, also consider whether you want a case with a built-in stand and, if so, how much adjustability you’ll need.

How hard am I on my iPad?

Is your iPad staying at home, is it going out and about with you in and out of bags, or is it even being roughly handled by children? Are you a supremely careful person, or are you more likely to drop and toss your iPad? Get a level of protection, especially around the edges.

How important is portability?

Consider how often you’ll carry your iPad and how slim you want it to be. While bulkier cases often offer more protection, and sometimes additional features, they may make you less likely to bring your iPad, and thus actually decrease the function of your iPad.

FAQs

Q: Do cases protect iPads? Cases are a great way to add protection to your iPad, but nothing is foolproof. Some cases can add drop or scratch protection to your iPad, but everything has its limit. You’ll still want to be careful with your iPad, even with a case, but it should decrease some of your stress and add protection from short drops, bumps, and jarring hits.

Q: What is the best way to protect an iPad? Whether you put a case on or not, the best way to protect an iPad is in your hands: be careful with it. Carry your iPad with care and avoid dropping or tossing it. When you slide it into a bag or box, be aware of what else is in the box, like your keys or harder objects, that might scratch, dent, or chip your iPad. Q: How to pick an iPad case? When considering how to choose an iPad case, look at how you use your iPad, where you use your iPad, how often you move it, and how hard on it you are in general. Also, consider how large of a case you are willing to carry, and, of course, how much money you are willing to spend. For most all users, we believe there is a case on our list that will meet at the center of all these needs.

Final thoughts on the best iPad cases

You’ve got your new (or refurbished) iPad and are ready to start reading, creating, or working. It’s worth taking the time to protect your device to help it last as long as possible. The best iPad cases provide that insurance and look great while doing so.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.