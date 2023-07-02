We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Want an iPad but don’t want to wait for Prime Day? Get a like-new refurbished iPad mini 2 for only $79.97 (reg. $139.99) with free shipping through July 14.

Apple has sold more than four hundred million iPads since the device’s launch in 2010. If you haven’t gotten one by now, you might be waiting to grab one for a (hopefully) steep discount during Amazon’s Prime Day. But there’s no reason to wait when we have a price drop of epic proportions.

Get this grade ‘A’ refurbished iPad mini 2 right here for only $79.97 during our version of Prime Day. And it ships for free! Act fast if you want one because this deal ends after July 14, and we have a limited inventory.

This iPad mini 2 is a refurbished device, meaning it was previously used but has been thoroughly tested and inspected to arrive in stellar condition. The manufacturer rated it as grade A, the highest quality possible for a refurb, meaning it’s in near-mint condition with some slight scuffs on its exterior. These cosmetic imperfections could be easily concealed with a case.

Shopping refurbished benefits more than just your wallet. Instead of grabbing a new iPad off the shelf, you’re giving this tablet a second life instead of ending up in a landfill somewhere. It’s a great option for those who want an affordable, portable iPad mini.

Since this iPad mini 2 is a few years old, it cannot be updated past iOS 12.5.6. However, this might not matter if you’re just looking for a tablet to stream movies in bed, read e-books by the pool, or FaceTime with friends and family. Do it all with an Apple A7 Fusion processor and a 7.9-inch display in a device that weighs less than a pound. Take advantage of having up to ten hours of battery life and bring it on just about any of your summer adventures.

Don’t wait for Prime Day; snatch a refurbished Apple iPad mini 2 for only $79.97 (reg. $139.99) through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST—no coupon needed, and you’ll get free shipping.

Prices subject to change.