We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Need a great gift for your dad but unsure what to get? How’s a like-new iPad Air and a pair of renewed Beats Flex headphones sound? Just in time for Father’s Day, it’s on sale for only $114.99.

When it comes to Father’s Day presents, the more practical, the better. Nothing can be more practical than this tech bundle comprised of a refurbished iPad Air and a pair of renewed Beats Flex headphones. This incredible tech bundle won’t break the bank, and you can show Dad how much you care for only $114.99 (reg. $149). But you’ll have to order by June 5 to ensure on-time delivery.

You might feel iffy about gifting your old man something that isn’t brand new, but not to worry. The refurbished iPad Air in this discounted package boasts a Grade A rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition with barely any cosmetic marks on the body. Meanwhile, the Beats Flex headphones are renewed open-box returns that have been tested, cleaned, and repackaged into their original packaging. They may not be brand new, but they might as well be!

In terms of features, the like-new iPad Air has a 9.7-inch Retina screen that offers a smooth, natural-looking display, an A7 chip that can handle multiple tasks simultaneously, and 16GB storage for storing essential files and media. It also has dual microphones and supports 1080p HD video recording with its 5MP rear camera and 1.2MP FaceTime camera, so your dad will have no problem joining family video chats moving forward. As an exciting bonus, this refurbished iPad comes with accessories, including a case, tempered glass, a stylus, and chargers so Dad can use his new tech securely and easily.

The Beats Flex headphones have a dual-chamber acoustic that delivers superior sonics, Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended range, and an Apple W1 chip for seamless connection to any Apple device. As far as comfort goes, four ear tip options are included for a more personalized fit, and the Flex-Form cable sits at the back of the neck for convenience. This pair also lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge, which can be extended for 1.5 more hours with the 10-minute Fast Fuel charging.

Spoil your dad with this incredible tech bundle this Father’s Day.

Gift Dad this refurbished Apple iPad Air bundled with renewed Beats Flex Headphones for just $114.99 (reg. $149)—order by June 5 to ensure delivery by the holiday.

Prices subject to change.