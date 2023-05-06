We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Are you in the market for a new iPad but hesitant to break the bank? Consider purchasing a refurbished device. Refurbished products’ popularity has risen in recent years, and for good reason, too. Not only are they more affordable, but they are also better for the planet, helping to reduce electronic waste and carbon emissions.

This refurbished iPad Pro with accessories is on sale for only $199.99—meaning you’ll save 20 percent on this incredible tech. This deal may be just what you need for all your content-viewing purposes. Boasting a powerful 9.7-inch LED-backlit Retina display, along with 32GB capacity, this makes for an excellent contender for those who require high-quality screen time on the go. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows, taking photos, or catching up on the latest news, the refurbished iPad Pro can easily handle it all.

Equipped with 12MP iSight, a 5MP FaceTime HD camera, and 264 PPI resolution, this iPad Pro ensures your photos and videos look picture-perfect. It also features an Apple A9X processor for non-lagging performance, 802.11 b/g/n WiFi connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2 compatibility, and 12GB of RAM. And weighing only one pound due to its ultra-thin construction, this refurbished iPad Pro will fit easily into any purse, backpack, or overnight bag when traveling.

Another notable feature of this iPad Pro is its battery life, lasting up to 10 hours on a single charge. This means you won’t have to worry about running out of power during important Zoom calls or missing out on the best parts of your favorite movies. Plus, this refurbed model comes with pre-installed tempered glass and a black snap-on case for extra protection. Boasting a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from verified customers on Amazon, it’s no surprise that this model is in high demand.

Ready to enjoy a more high-quality streaming, gaming, and browsing experience?

Get this refurbished 9.7″ Apple iPad Pro in silver with protective accessories now for just $199.99.

