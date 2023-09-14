We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

This refurbished iPad mini 4 has only minor cosmetic signs of use that may be easily covered with the included snap-on case and tempered glass screen protector. It is marked down by 53 percent to $229.99.

Sometimes, the best gear for the job isn’t the latest, greatest, most expensive thing. That goes for mobile devices like iPads, too. If you want a device for browsing, some light productivity, and a few leisure apps, don’t overspend on a brand-new iPad Pro. Instead, you could get this refurbished iPad mini 4, and it’s on sale for $229.99.

This iPad mini 4 is great for portable productivity

The reason this iPad is marked down is the grade “B” refurbished rating and its age. There might be some light scuffs and scratches on the case or bevel, and the hardware specs are relatively low in comparison to modern iPads. Still, students, travelers, and remote workers may all get some mileage from this refurbished tablet.

In its current state, this refurbished iPad is running iOS 9, but it could upgrade all the way up to iOS 15. If you’re looking for a tablet you can use to browse social media, stream your favorite shows, or use your favorite spreadsheet app, this may be the one. Plus, it’s only eight inches long, so this tiny tablet is super portable.

A Lightning cable and AC wall adapter are both included, but you might not need to take them out with you, even on a long workday. This tablet could last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

One of the benefits of picking an older iPad is that it still has a headphone jack. This tablet can still connect to Bluetooth earbuds, but those aren’t your only option.

