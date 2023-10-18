We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

An open box WiFi and cellular unlocked 2019 7th generation Apple iPad is on sale for just $279.99 now.

In the digital age, we’re always busy and we’re always looking for ways to stay connected. Whether you’re traveling for work or you’re setting up at a coffee shop for the day, everybody wants the flexibility to do their best work or find some entertainment with relative ease. Sometimes a smartphone or laptop comes up short. But that’s why a tablet can be so handy, and when you can get a practically new Apple iPad for just $279.99, why wouldn’t you?

Currently, in the PopSci Shop, you can get an open box WiFi and cellular unlocked 2019 7th generation Apple iPad for 39% off the original list price of $459. An open box item is one that is considered excess inventory from store shelves. They’ve been exposed to customer contact and couldn’t move from the shelves, but the retail outlet’s loss is your gain.

This iPad has never really been used, so the A10 bionic chip hasn’t experienced any real wear and tear and the 3GB of RAM remains fresh. You can browse, work, game, and stream on a crystal clear 10.2-inch Retina display with 2048×1536 resolution and get online anywhere via Wi-Fi or by using your SIM. The iPad offers both an 8MP iSight camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera to let you take calls, document your adventures, and more while running iPadOS for a clean experience no matter what you’re working on. It’s the perfect tool for professionals, students, and the person on the go.

For a limited time, you can get an open box WiFi and cellular unlocked 2019 7th generation Apple iPad for 39% off $459 at just $279.99.

Prices are subject to change.