Grab this like-new, near-mint iPad Mini 2 for $99.99 until supplies last.

Apple has recently announced the release of the brand-spanking new iPhone 15 and a slate of freshly updated Apple Watches, much to the delight of Apple fanatics everywhere. Although it wasn’t expected at the 2023 Wanderlust event, the Cupertino company has yet to drop the next roster of iPads, but word on the street is there won’t be any new tablet releases from them until next year.

If you can’t wait to splurge on a new iPad until then, you may want to take a look at this deal on the refurbished iPad Mini 2. It may not fit your definition of brand new, but it might as well be with its grade A, near-mint rating. It’s got a sweet discount too—only $99.99 for a limited time. That’s a stark contrast from the sticker price of the latest iPad Mini 6, which starts at $499.

This like-new iPad is nothing to scoff at, with its 7.9-inch Retina display that lets you stream shows and movies, browse the internet, and even do some light gaming with impressive clarity. Powering it up is an A7 chip with 64-bit architecture, delivering quick performance to help you power through your tasks. While its 16GB storage capacity might seem paltry, it can effectively house thousands of photos, hundreds of videos, and more than a handful of apps. It’s got iSight and FaceTime HD cameras as well for snapping clear pictures and footage, and with WiFi connectivity, you can hop online just about anywhere WiFi is available.

This refurbished iPad Mini 2 also comes with a charging cable and wall adapter, sparing you from having to buy them separately.

It’s not every day you come across a near-mint iPad Mini 2 on sale for just $99.99. Grab this deal while it lasts.

