Published Dec 9, 2022

So you got yourself a fancy new iPhone 14. While you’re busy tweaking all the settings or framing your first shots to test the 12-megapixel and ultrawide cameras, you might just drop it by mistake. Fortunately, you can protect your investment with a durable case that will keep your new phone in good working order. In compiling our list of the best iPhone 14 cases, we’ve rounded up options in different styles and at various price points so you can find the best option whether you have an iPhone 14, a Plus, a Pro, or a Pro Max.

How we picked the best iPhone 14 cases

We’ve got multiple iPhone users on staff; our phones are currently intact. One of the reasons for that is we believe in cases. If we could, we’d have a case for when we’re changing cases because we change cases a lot to help us help you find the best ones. We combine this first-hand experience with peer recommendations and other real-world impressions, then we scour critical reviews and specs sheets to narrow down our list.

The best iPhone 14 cases: Reviews & Recommendations

We considered several factors when recommending the best iPhone 14 cases. A good phone case protects your phone without being overly bulky. We looked for options made from durable materials and prioritized options designed with recyclable materials. No matter how careful you are with your device, carrying it around with you all the time will probably result in a drop at some point. We looked for cases that provided up to 10 feet or more drop protection to safeguard your device. With the iPhone 12, Apple introduced MagSafe—a magnet array inside the phone that works with compatible accessories (battery packs, car mounts, etc.) to secure the phone and align it with charging coils (among other convenience features). We highlighted cases that work with this wireless technology.

Best overall: Nimble Disc Case

Why it made the cut: Nimble’s Disc Clear case shows off your phone, is designed to absorb impacts, and is made from recycled CDs and DVDs.

Pros

Drop protection up to 10 feet

Range of options for wireless charging

Can be recycled

Cons

Not rugged

Not waterproof

Nimble’s Clear Case is a, well, clear winner for best overall iPhone 14 case. These cases stand out for their beautiful design and the company’s sustainable practices. Made in part from polycarbonate from recycled CDs and DVDs, this case lets you showcase your phone with a slim, clear case. Nimble’s cases come with the company’s impact-absorbing FlexBand technology, which provides drop protection of up to 10 feet. They’re also MagSafe-compatible and come in plastic-free packaging. And the company will take 15 percent off your purchase if you send them any of your previous plastic cases to recycle.

Best with wallet: Bellroy Mod Case + Wallet

Why it made the cut: The Bellroy Mod Case and Wallet allows you to combine the essentials in one sleek package with this case-and-wallet combo.

Pros

Magnetic closure

Fits up to three cards

Comes in a range of colors and patterns

Cons

Doesn’t have strong drop protection

Take care of two essentials with the sleek Bellroy Mod Case and Wallet. This hard-shelled case is designed with two magnetic strips that will lock your wallet in place. The wallet opens with a magnetic trap door and holds three cards. This case is also MagSafe compatible. That said, its sleek profile doesn’t provide much drop protection, though it comes with a 3-year warranty.

Best leather: Mujjo Leather Case

Why it made the cut: This beautiful case is an accessory you’ll want to show off that will only improve with time.

Pros

Made from vegetable-tanned leather

Available with a wallet

Slim design

Cons

Not waterproof

Not necessarily protective against falls

If you’re looking for an elegant way to showcase your phone, Mujillo’s Leather Case is an excellent option. The vegetable-tanned leather is supple yet provides ample protection for everyday use with its raised bezel. Despite its rustic look, this case is also MagSafe-compatible. It comes in tan, Monaco Blue, and black, or you can also get a version with an included wallet.

Best rugged: UAG iPhone 14 Pro Max Case

Why it made the cut: Protect your extra-large phone from the elements with this rugged yet lightweight option from UAG.

Pros

Impressive drop protection

Durability

Slim design

Cons

Doesn’t work with MagSafe

Do you work outdoors or regularly adventure in the backcountry, but enjoy the extra screen real estate of the largest iPhone? If so, a rugged case from UAG is a good option to protect your phablet. Made of durable polycarbonate, this case comes with a raised screen and extra TPU on the corners to cushion your phone from drops. It provides extra traction and oversized buttons that are easy to find and use. With drop protection of up to 16 feet, this phone is military-grade. And it’s available in 10 colors (as well as options for other iPhone sizes/models).

Best waterproof: OtterBox FRĒ Series Waterproof Case

Why it made the cut: This Otterbox case is made from recycled plastic and waterproof so that you can take your phone on aquatic adventures.

Pros

Waterproof

Slim design

Works with MagSafe

Cons

Expensive

You don’t have to leave your new phone on the dock when heading out onto the water. Otterbox’s FRĒ Series Waterproof Case provides plenty of protection against the elements as it can be submerged up to 2 meters for one hour. It’s also partially made from recycled plastic. And it works with MagSafe devices for all-around functionality.

Best sustainable: Pela iPhone 14 ProMax Case

Why it made the cut: Pela’s cases come in many beautiful colors, provide drop protection, and are compostable when you finish using them.

Pros

Compostable

Works with MagSafe

Comes in eight colors

Cons

Expensive

The name Pela is synonymous with sustainability. The Canadian brand’s phone cases are handcrafted in their studio from a material called Flaxstic, which is made up of compostable bioplastic elastomer and flaw straw. That makes for a flexible case designed to wrap around your phone. That doesn’t mean this case is flimsy, though. It provides impressive drop protection of 20 feet, according to company testing. It’s also MagSafe-compatible and comes in eight colors. If you’re unhappy, the company also has a flexible return policy.

Best budget: Spigen Ultra Hybrid iPhone 14 Case

Why it made the cut: The Spigen Ultra Hybrid shows off your phone while providing reliable protection at an affordable price.

Pros

Clear case showcases phone

Low cost

Rugged

Cons

Not recyclable

If you’re looking to economize after getting your new phone but still want reliable protection, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a good choice. The clear cases come in multiple trims, from Crystal Clear to Sierra Blue. That doesn’t mean this case is fragile, though. It comes with air-cushion drop protection that’s military-grade. And all for a budget-friendly price.

Also consider …

If you’re looking for another durable option, the Zagg Denali Snap is designed with the mountains in mind. This rugged option incorporates the company’s D3O material, which is flexible and protects from shocks. It provides up to 16 feet of drop protection and is made partly from recycled materials. It also comes with an antimicrobial layer to discourage the growth of bacteria. Plus, it’s MagSafe-compatible.

On the other hand, if sustainability is a top priority, the Bellroy Bio Phone Case for the iPhone 14 Max is slim, compostable, and comes in three matte colors: black, bluestone, and biscuit. It’s also less expensive than other options.

Things to consider when picking the best iPhone 14 case

Now that you’re playing around with the iPhone’s new features, you’ll want to protect your new camera with a case that suits your needs. Here are some things to think about:

Your phone model: Whether you bought an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, some companies have cases for only certain models, while others cover the whole new iOS lineup. Ensure you have the right one for your phone’s dimensions, camera array, etc.

Durability: Will you regularly be subjecting your phone to the elements? If you’re outdoorsy, your phone will need to survive significant drops and potentially land on rocks and other hard surfaces. Some cases come with bumpers for extra protection at the corners. In addition, it might need to withstand exposure to water. Don’t just trust marketing slogans, however. When it comes to drops, you can look for designations like ML-STD 810G-516.6 to know if the case passed a rigorous test. And when it comes to water- and dust-resistance, check the IP rating, which stands for “Ingress Protection” and is displayed as IPXX. The higher the numbers in the X spots, the better the status. Look for a minimum 5, preferably 6 to 8.

Charging: All of the cases on this list work with wireless charging. But if MagSafe technology is a priority, keep in mind that not all of the new iPhone 14 cases are compatible.

Sustainability: If you’re looking to go easier on the Earth even with a new purchase, cases made with recycled plastic, or compostable options like Pela’s iPhone 14 ProMax Case or the Bellroy Bio Phone Case, are good options.

Final thoughts on the best iPhone 14 cases

Dropping extra money on a case as you’re shelling out for an iPhone 14 may seem like overkill, but it won’t feel that way after your first drop. Just remember, you’re protecting an investment. Whether you’re looking for a modern case or wallet combo for everyday use or a rugged case that will protect your phone from the elements, our recommendations can help you make the most of your new phone.