60+ of the best Prime Day home and kitchen deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If the kitchen is considered the heart of the home, you can get your pulse racing by upgrading your small appliances thanks to some key Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals. But don’t worry, the deals we found can also be used to improve every room of your abode. Whether you’ve had your eyes on a TikTok-famous ice cream maker or want an air purifier that can handle pet hair and pollen, these are the best Amazon Prime Day 2024 home and kitchen deals.
And if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to take advantage of all the deals rolling out July 16-17.
Roomba Vac Essential $159.99 (Was $249.99)
This entry-level Roomba from iRobot is on sale for $160 during Prime Day, which is the robot vacuum’s lowest price ever. This model can be connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network to schedule cleaning when you’re not around or to begin picking up immediately after a spill occurs. The Vac Essential uses a three-stage cleaning system and will dynamically change its sucking power depending on the type of flooring it’s covering. A side brush will push dirt from the edges and corners of your room outward, where it’ll be easier for the vacuum to reach. And iRobot says this Roomba’s battery can last up to two hours per charge and will automatically return to its charging base once it’s depleted. If you’re interested in reducing the amount of time you spend cleaning on a budget, don’t miss this deal.
The best appliance deals
- BrüMate Toddy XL, $32 (Was $39.99)
- VIVA Nicola White Porcelain Japanese Style Tea Pot, $43.20 (Was $54)
- COSORI Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $66.29 (Was $77.99)
- ThermoPro TempSpike, $62.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja BC155PS Blast Portable Blender (Two-Pack), $89.99 (Was $112.99)
- Piezano Pizza Oven, $99.99 (Was $199.95)
- Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System, $119.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ninja FG551 Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, $149.99 (Was $259.99)
- Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, $149.99 (Was $199.99)
- Ninja Thirsti Drink System, Soda Maker, $179.99 (Was $129.99)
- LEVO II Oil Infuser, $240 (Was $299)
- Excalibur 6 Tray Select Digital Dehydrator, $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker, $279.99 (Was $399.99)
The best kitchen tool deals
- Souper Cubes 1 Cup Silicone Freezer Molds With Lids, $29.99 (Was $34.99)
- MÄNNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon, $160 (Was $200)
The best air fryer deals
- COSORI TurboBlaze Air Fryer, $85.49 (Was $119.99)
- Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer, $149.99 (Was $249.99)
The best coffee maker deals
- Lavazza BLUE Classy Mini Single Serve Espresso Coffee Machine, $93.75 (Was $125)
- ESPRO P7 French Press, $120 (Was $149.95)
- Ninja CFP307 DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System, $159.99 (Was $239.99)
- Lavazza Expert Coffee Classy Plus Espresso & Coffee Brewer, $175 (Was $250)
- Bruvi Bundle, $198 (Was $398)
- SMEG Espresso Manual Coffee Machine, $249.95 (Was $529.95)
- SMEG Fully Automatic Coffee Machine, $299.95 (Was $849.95)
- SMEG Fully Automatic Coffee Machine with Integrated Grinder and Steam Wand, $399.95 (Was $999.95)
The best air purifier deals
- Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier, $84.99 (Was $99.99)
- LEVOIT Core300-P Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair in Bedroom, $99.99 (Was $78.99)
- LEVOIT 200S-P Air Purifiers for Home Large Rooms, $151.99 (Was $189.99)
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier, $155.95 (Was $229.99)
- Levoit Vital 200S Air Purifier, $151.99 (Was $189.99)
- Homedics 5-in-1 PetPlus UV-C Air Purifier, $143.09 (Was $199.99)
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier, $174.99 (Was $249.99)
- Shark HP301 NeverChange Air Purifier MAX, $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- Mila Smart Home Air Purifier, $287 (Was $358)
- AIRDOCTOR 2000 Air Purifier, $389 (Was $467)
The best robot vacuum deals
- Ultenic D6S, $99.99 (Was $199.99)
- Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum, $299.99 (Was $429.99)
- SwitchBot Mini K10+, $319.99 (Was $399.99)
- Roomba Combo i3+, $329.99 (Was $599.99)
- Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop, $349.99 (Was $499.99)
- roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, $359.99 (Was $699.99)
- iRobot j7+, $399.99 (Was $799.99)
- roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $419.99 (Was $869.99)
- roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock Pure, $419.99 (Was $869.99)
- ECOVACS T30S, $699.99 (Was $899.99)
- SwitchBot S10, $799 (Was $1,199)
- ECOVACS DEEBOT X2, $899.99 (Was $1,199.99)
- ECOVACS X2 OMNI, $899.99 (Was $1,499.99
The best vacuum deals
- Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63.99 (Was $79.99)
- EUREKA Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner for Carpets and Hard Floors, $66.39 (Was $83)
- Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (Was $179.99)
- Tineco Pure ONE S11 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $199.90 (Was $349.90)
- Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (Was $319.99)
- Shark IZ662H Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (was $449.99)
- Tinaco One S5 Blue, $289 (Was $499.99)
- Tineco Floor ONE STRETCH S6, $419 (Was $599)
- Tineco Floor One S7 Pro, $489 (Was $799)
- Tineco Pure ONE Station FurFree Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $559 (Was $799)
The best pillow deals
- Bedsure Pillows Standard Size (Set of 2), $21.74 (Was $39.99)
- Bedsure Pillows King Size (Set of 2), $23.99 (Was $36.99)
- Bedsure Firm Pillows Queen Size (Set of 2), $29.95 (Was $39.99)
- Ostrichpillow Heated Neck Wrap, $34 (Was $49)
- Ostrichpillow Memory Foam Bed Pillow, $102 (Was $120)
- Eli & Elm Side Sleeper Pillow, $104 (Was $129.99)
- Eli & Elm Ultra Comfort Memory Foam Pregnancy Body Pillow, $144.99 (Was $129.99)
The best sheet deals
- Cariloha Classic Bamboo Bed Sheets, $162 (Was $249)
- Cariloha Bamboo Bed Sheets, $195 (Was $299)