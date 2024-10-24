Meet the perfect holiday gift: A drone that’s half off!

By Stack Commerce

Updated on Oct 24, 2024 4:48 PM EDT

This year has flown by so quickly that gifting season is only weeks away. You better believe it’s time to brainstorm gifting ideas and place some orders if you aren’t the procrastinating type.

Here’s a gift that anyone would love to see under the tree: A camera drone. Imagine their face as they unwrap the box, revealing years of aerial adventures, explorations, and photography to come. The Ninja Dragon Sky 8 drone is 50 percent off right now, making it just $99.99.

A drone that’s fun for all ages

Your giftee doesn’t have to be Maverick from Top Gun to know how to fly this thing. A whole slew of features make the Ninja Dragon Sky 8 a beginner drone fit for children or Grandma:

  • Advanced obstacle avoidance helps the pilot avoid hazards
  • Intuitive remote control makes the gadget easy to navigate
  • Optical flow positioning and altitude hold mode keep the drone flying steady

Gift a way to play with aerial photography

Let’s be honest: No matter how old or young your gift recipient may be, there’s nothing cooler than the idea of buzzing around the yard and snapping photos. The Ninja Dragon Sky 8 has a single HD camera and hand gesture controls, so your giftee might:

  • Take a hands-free family photo
  • Snap an aerial shot of the family farm
  • Record a tour of the whole block

It’s the perfect drone for gifting, but we understand if you’d just get one for yourself. Order the Ninja Dragon Sky 8 for $99.99 (reg. $199.99) and save 50 percent.

 

Ninja Dragon Sky 8 Obstacle Avoidance Smart Drone With Optical Flow – $99.99

StackSocial prices subject to change.

