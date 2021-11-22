It’s Thanksgiving week here in the United States, which means Black Friday sales are already in full effect. You can follow along with our broader Black Friday deal coverage here, but right now Amazon has some particularly tempting deals on Garmin smartwatches, including some of its high-end models.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s currently on sale.

One of Garmin’s most affordable smartwatches on sale at the moment, this GPS-enabled wearable can survive up to 100 meters under water. It has all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, as well as solar charging through its face.

In addition to the typical Garmin Instinct features, this Tactical version includes military-oriented options like Jumpmaster mode for exiting airplanes, as well as blackout mode to quiet its internal antennas to prevent detection.

This surf-specific edition of the Instinct can track how many waves you’ve surfed, distance traveled, and even your tops speed when you’re on the board.

This high-end Garmin smartwatch has advanced fitness tracking features like pace guidance to help wearers power through long workouts and races. The built-in nav system has integrated maps from global navigation systems, plus more than 2,000 ski resorts around the world. Its internal battery can last up to 21 days on a charge depending on usage, and the face charges the device via solar.

The fanciest model in the sale offers everything that comes with the 6X, but upgrades the lens to super-tough sapphire that resists scratches and other damage better than anything else on the list.

Designed for serious athletes, these advanced smartwatches charges via solar and offers advanced workout tracking features, including surf functionality. The acclimation 2.0 widget gives you an idea of how recovered your body is after a workout so you can tell when it’s time to rest.

This is the highest-end model in today’s deals. It offers everything that comes with the base model Fenix 6, but the upgraded sapphire crystal upgrades its durability.

One of the best values on the list isn’t as fancy to look at as its more expensive siblings, but it offers advanced workout tracking and long battery life. It’s a great deal if you don’t need solar charging or a super-rugged build.

The screen is a little smaller than the 6 and 6 Pro, but it still puts up extremely solid specs. It measures heartrate, pulse Ox, and sleep. Plus, it gets up to 9 days of battery life in smart watch mode on a single charge.