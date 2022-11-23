We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For some odd reason, Murphy’s Law kicks in whenever any of your gadgets die. It’s almost guaranteed that when your phone’s battery plummets to zero, some of your devices follow, like your smartwatch or your AirPods. And sure, you can always refuel them with their respective chargers, the kicker is each device requires a different dongle. Charging, as a result, ends up in an annoying, cluttered affair.

But thanks to technological advancements, there are charging solutions that can help you avoid dealing with wire spaghetti altogether. The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is designed to juice up to three devices in your tech collection simultaneously, and ahead of Black Friday, you can score it at a price point you’d be thankful for — a 43 percent discount. This item rarely goes on sale at this big of a discount, but you can score it until November 23, 11:59 p.m. PST during our Deals To Be Thankful For Sale.

But why would you, anyway? For starters, the MagStack features three separate wireless charging spots to accommodate your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. It can also cater to other Android phones and Bluetooth earbuds as long as they’re Qi-compatible. Its versatile foldable design neatly folds into a space-saving single-device charger for your phone or earbuds if you lack workspace real estate, but you can easily bring it back to its three-fold state in a jiffy.

With the accompanying floating stand, you can also snap and fold the MagStack into a triangle mode to charge your Apple Watch, or in landscape mode so you can use your smartphone for video playback and FaceTime calls. When not in use, simply fold it into a slim wallet-sized stack, slip it into your purse, and never worry about having to carry a bunch of chargers again.

Streamline your charging experience with the MagStack. It’s usually $69, but until November 23, 11:59 PST, you can snag it for only $39.99.

