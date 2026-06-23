Amazon just dropped current-gen Apple Watches to their lowest prices ever for Prime Day

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Apple rarely lets a current Apple Watch get cheap, so Prime Day is the rare stretch when the new models slip below list price. The deals are live now and run through the main event, which Amazon is holding June 23 to 26. Nearly all of them are members-only prices, so you’ll need a Prime membership; a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the sale. The Series 11 and SE 3 are new and sitting at their lowest prices yet, while the rugged Ultra 2 shows up only as a certified-renewed unit this time. Below are the standout picks, followed by every other Apple Watch deal ranked priciest to cheapest.

The Apple Watch Series 11 at $279 is the one to grab first, an all-time low on the watch that fits most iPhone owners. It adds the latest health sensors, a brighter always-on display, and faster charging over older models. It handles workouts, sleep, notifications, and Apple Pay without ever touching your phone. For a first Apple Watch or an upgrade from a Series 6 or older, this is the one.

Apple Watch SE 3 (GPS 40mm) $199.00 (was $249.00) The budget Apple Watch, an all-time low Not everyone needs the most features. Apple See It

The Apple Watch SE 3 at $199 is the budget pick, an all-time low on the cheapest current Apple Watch. It covers the essentials most people use, including workout tracking, notifications, fall detection, and Apple Pay. You give up the always-on display and the newest health sensors, but the core experience is intact. For a kid, a parent, or a first smartwatch, the SE 3 is the value buy.

The Apple Watch Series 11 in the 46mm size at $309 is the pick if you want a bigger screen, an all-time low. The larger case leaves more room for watch faces, text, and workout stats, with the same latest sensors and always-on display as the smaller model. Battery life runs a little longer between charges too. For bigger wrists or anyone who squints at a small screen, the 46mm is the one.

The Apple Watch Series 11 with cellular at $379 is the pick if you want to leave your phone home, an all-time low. The built-in LTE lets it take calls, stream music, and get directions on its own, which matters for runners and parents. It’s otherwise the same Series 11, with the latest sensors and display. For untethered use, the cellular model is worth the step up.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular 49mm, Renewed) $347.65 (was $589.00) Certified-renewed titanium flagship, the cheapest way into an Ultra Jump up to the most advanced Apple Watch. Apple See It

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 at $347.65 is the rugged flagship for far less than a new one costs, though this listing is an Amazon Renewed (certified refurbished) unit, not brand-new. Renewed means it was inspected, tested, and backed by a return guarantee, which is how the price lands under $350. The titanium case, brighter screen, longer battery, and built-in cellular suit hiking, diving, and long workouts that drain a standard Watch. If you’re comfortable with a refurbished unit, it’s the most watch for the money in this sale.

More Prime Day Apple Watch deals

These are the Apple Watch configurations not featured above, ranked priciest to cheapest. One note on the Ultra 2: every Ultra 2 deal in this sale is an Amazon Renewed (certified refurbished) unit, so it ships inspected and warrantied rather than brand-new. The Series 11 and SE 3 listings are new.

Apple Watch prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you grab one thing, make it the Apple Watch Series 11 at $279, an all-time low on the watch most iPhone owners should buy.