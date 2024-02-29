We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that the iPad is the world’s most successful tablet, but catching one on sale is tough because Apple doesn’t discount its own hardware. Thankfully, Best Buy has stepped up and knocked $80 off the price of Apple’s entry-level 9th-generation iPad, bringing its price down to $250.

This iPad comes at an excellent price given the tablet’s performance and tech specs. Apple’s 9th generation iPad has a 10.2-inch screen, comes equipped with 64GB of memory, and runs on the company’s custom-made A13 Bionic chip. It’s capable of running Apple’s latest iPadOS, and the company typically supports its hardware with new software updates for five years or more. This iPad has two cameras: An eight-megapixel wide rear-facing camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Both can record video at 1080p (full HD). This may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it’s still capable of running productivity apps like the mobile versions of Microsoft Office suite, games like Fortnite, and streaming apps like Netflix. If you need a tablet for basic tasks, you won’t find a better choice at this price.

