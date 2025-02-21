The famous bald eagle nest live cam is back with three new eggs

A resilient pair of internet-famous American bald eagles is at it again. Jackie and Shadow are currently incubating three eggs on their large nest overlooking Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino mountains east of Los Angeles, California.

According to the nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley, Jackie puffed up her feathers, bore down, and released the third egg in this year’s clutch on January 29. She waited to deliver all of her eggs before incubating, so the team expects that hatching could begin in 38 to 40 days due to this delayed incubation.

The eggs could begin to break out from their eggs–or pip–around March 1. Bird enthusiasts from around the world can join in on “pip watch” via the eagle nest cameras maintained by the Friends of Big Bear Valley on YouTube. Jackie and Shadow fans can also read daily recaps for more explanations of this process.

“I’m very excited and a little bit surprised,” Executive Director of Friends of Big Bear Valley Sandy Steers told the Los Angeles Times. “Last year, it happened for the first time, and it’s so rare to have her lay three eggs again.”

Long-time viewers are aware of the emotional roller coaster that watching the eagles’ attempts to raise a family can be. The duo first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024.

“It could be that the temperatures we had during the incubation period, and when they were laid, were not that good. It could be the amount of oxygen. We’re at a very high altitude, higher than most eagle’s nests, so we have low oxygen levels to begin with,” Steers told Popular Science after last year’s eggs did not hatch. “We also had those big storms. It could also be something biological that just was off when the eggs were created, or during the development process. We just don’t know.”

Officially designated as America’s national bird in December 2024, bald eagles have been brought back from near extinction. According to the American Eagle Foundation, there were only 417 known nesting pairs in the lower 48 states in 1963. That number has skyrocketed to at least 316,700 known individual bald eagles, including 71,400 nesting pairs. Conservation measures enforced during the 1970s including banning the pesticide DDT have helped the species rebound. However, even with these strides, they face danger from bird flu, habitat destruction, lead poisoning, and collisions with human-made infrastructure.

Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so whether or not this year’s clutch will hatch remains tenuous.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.