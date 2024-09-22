The iPhone-ification of cars unlocks a new world of options

The vehicle development cycle is typically very long. Automakers are soothsayers, in some ways, looking far into the future to make sure their latest vehicles aren’t obsolete by launch date. Before software-defined vehicles (cars that are run by technology versus cars that are merely enhanced by technology) emerged, car manufacturers had to wait until the next model year to refresh features and functions.

That’s not the case any longer. Take Kia’s three-row EV9: The all-electric SUV debuted in 2023 with a full suite of technology that enables upgrades and updates via WiFi. Called over-the-air (OTA) updates, these software tweaks run the gamut from simple infotainment system improvements to new firmware code. The EV9 is Kia’s first model to offer system over-the-air updates and navigation-based charging guidance based on data stored in the car.

The EV9 is the most software-defined vehicle Kia has ever made. Image: Kia

“With the launch of the EV9, we have been able to do multiple software updates to improve the regular functioning software capability,” says Sujith Somasekharan with the Connected Car and Mobility team for Kia America. “For example, we improved the battery charging pad to make it more efficient and improve the functionality [with an OTA update].”

For anyone who has an iPhone or Android smartphone, this process should feel familiar. Smartphones send out OTA updates of their own every time there is a bug to fix, security to shore up, or new looks to be updated.

PCs on wheels

More than ever, cars are the equivalent of several powerful computers on wheels. OTA updates play a big role in electric vehicles like those from Lucid, Tesla, and Rivian, since they’re more software-driven than others, but many gas-powered cars are employing this practice as well.

Here’s where remote software installations get interesting. Most new cars are equipped with some way to connect to the internet, which gives automakers myriad options to upsell. BMW tried this in 2023, quietly rolling out a subscription service that allowed customers overseas to opt in for heated seats, for an additional fee. While this didn’t come to fruition in the U.S. market, automotive journalists sounded the alarm for what seemed like a nickel-and–diming way for the brands to make money. Even before BMW launched its options, Mercedes-Benz launched a performance subscription for its EVs in late 2022.

Think about it, though: For car manufacturers, unlocking software options streamlines and could decrease production costs drastically. They could build one model with amenities that can be turned on and off with a quick checkmark on a touchscreen. You want massaging seats? That will be an extra monthly fee. Want to max out the horsepower? Click here. The possibilities are vast. It’s not much different than smartphone apps that offer add-on deals.

It’s important to delineate the difference between software updates for improvements versus recalls, says Chief Corporate Officer at Cubic Telecom David Kelly. Tesla, for instance, has had a myriad of recalls through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Some may be fixed via an OTA update, but that’s not the same thing.

“In a recall scenario, millions of vehicles might be affected, yet in most instances the owners don’t need to take any action,” Kelly says. “The car is simply updated using a patch or software update when the car comes online. The terminology is important, as a major smartphone manufacturer, for example, would never label a software update or patch as a ‘recall’. The distinction between a full recall and a patch or software update is really significant, in terms of customer impact and reputational or financial damage.”

Options by subscription only

Circling back to Kia, the Korean brand’s KiaConnect service is available in four flavors, each with a higher price point. The “Lite” version is free with enrollment and continues to be complimentary for five years. The “Care” plan adds safeguards for teen drivers and valet services like geofencing, speed limits, and curfew alerts. “Plus” unlocks a “find my car” feature in case you lose it in a mall parking lot or if someone in the family has it, plus several remote operations like turning on the heated or ventilated seats from outside the car or scheduling climate to your preferences. At the top of the heap, the “Ultimate” plan gives you the option to use a digital key to unlock your car with your smartphone.

Signing up for any subscription requires entering personal information, and not all customers are down for that, says Somasekharan. In that case, a buyer can choose for the modem to be inactive and they won’t be prompted for OTA updates. If they want to get the latest and greatest offerings, the customer can take it to the dealership and download it there directly. That seems like a hassle to me, but it’s an important option for those who fiercely guard their privacy.

Kia’s EV9 owners can choose to get connected to get over-the-air software updates. Images: Kia

In July, Kia issued an OTA software update for EV9 owners with KiaConnect to update the body domain controller logic to reduce unintended illumination of Tire Pressure Monitoring System warning lights. For minor items like that, it’s a thousand times easier to take the update via download from the cloud.

OTA updates aren’t all serious, though. In April of this year, Kia started rolling out OTA updates related to a partnership with the NBA. This allowed anyone with KiaConnect to download skins that personalized their screens to reflect their favorite pro basketball players. Brace yourself, because cars are adopting more video gaming technologies. Lincoln’s newest Nautilus has a 48.0-inch panoramic display that stretches across the dash with options to play a bespoke video game, surf the web, and more. Until EVs can charge up in the same amount of time a consumer can fill up a tank of gas, those entertainment options may come in handy.