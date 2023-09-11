Today, Tesla is the industry leader—the automaker with the most EV sales. An updated Model 3 is finally on the horizon, and we’re hoping the company will address some of its quality and finish issues. What we’re hearing is that they will use more luxurious materials in the cabin, an updated dash, and more sound-deadening features like acoustic glass, to start.

But Tesla isn’t the only game in town. There’s also the Aston Martin Lagonda EV, Cadillac’s fully-customizable Celestiq, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, and the upcoming all-electric Chevrolet Corvette. And Automobili Pininfarina’s PURA Vision design concept is breathtakingly good, with a glass dome and French door-like openings that create a cavernous and comfortable way for passengers to enter. These cars are generally for the few and elite, however, and while they’ll move the industry in their own ways, it’s the mass-market EVs that are important for the rest of us.

Let’s take a look at what’s on the horizon for next year.

The EX30 in moss yellow. Volvo

Volvo EX30

Expected to make its debut later this year, Volvo’s smallest-ever SUV, the EX30, is all-electric. The EX30 will start at $36,145, which is significantly less than its EV predecessors, the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge. It’s also smaller than the other two but can match their towing capacity—up to 2,000 pounds.

Equipped with a 268-horsepower motor, the base model EX30 comes with rear-wheel-drive and will be good for an estimated range of 275 miles. For a higher (to be determined) price, the EX30 will also be available as an 422-horsepower all-wheel-drive model. In either case, Volvo says it will charge up from 10 percent to 80 percent in about 26 minutes on a DC fast charger.

Available in a decidedly non-Volvo color called “moss yellow” along with a handful of other hues, the EX30 will feature renewable and recyclable materials inside. Taking its place in the front of the cabin, a 12.3-inch tablet serves as the infotainment, climate, and vehicle control center, and Calm View reduces the amount of information on display.

Jeep Recon

We’ve seen Jeep’s future and even took a spin in the 650-horsepower Magneto, Jeep’s Wrangler EV concept. It’s not quite ready for production, yet; after all, the Wrangler is a beloved nameplate and a switch this big requires extra attention to all of the details. Jeep has seen massive success with its hybrid Wrangler 4xe and will keep the momentum going on that model.

Meanwhile, the brand will start production of the all-electric Recon next year. Jeep has revealed only scant information so far; what we can see is that there will be seating for five and it’ll sport fun Wrangler-like features like removable doors and a power-folding rooftop. This upcoming midsize SUV will be trail-rated, and we expect it to include some of the same goodies as in the Wrangler, like the new trail maps app that debuted this year. No final word on pricing yet, but it’s fair to guess that it will probably start at about $50,000.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The outgoing Kona is adorable, like a pet Corgi. For 2024, Hyundai sharpened the small SUV’s edges, giving it a leaner, more modern look, and the vehicle is longer and wider than before. Estimated to have a range of between 197 and 260 miles (depending on the battery pack) and powered by a single motor making 133-horsepower, the base model is destined to thrive in city environments. Those wishing for more oomph will want to take a look at the 201-horsepower option. Starting at an estimated $35,000, the Kona EV is in the sweet spot of pricing.

We’re truly excited about the entire Hyundai EV lineup, which also includes the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. All three models share a pixel theme and a futuristic feel, and it will be interesting to see which of these (or all) advance to the next model year and beyond.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV concept

Typically, the words “Mercedes-Benz” and “affordable” pair together as well as fine red wine and Tostitos. The German powerhouse is (kind of) changing that with the upcoming CLA EV concept car. Launching an entry-level EV class will benefit Mercedes-Benz by proving its EV mettle and bringing more fans to the brand, giving them the opportunity to upgrade over time; that’s a smart strategy to attract younger buyers.

Mercedes-Benz says its new four-door coupe will have a range of 466 miles. It’s worth noting that number is higher than the Tesla Model S, which offers 405 miles, and the only other car on the market right now with more than that is the Lucid Air, at over 500 miles. However, the Air sits solidly in the six-figure price zone, while the CLA EV is predicted to start at about $60,000. That may not sound cheap, but on the Mercedes-Benz scale, it’s extraordinary. It’s unclear how soon the CLA EV will be available, but it looks like it’s going to be next year.

Honda Prologue, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, and more

Strange stablemates as they may seem, there is a symbiotic relationship between Honda and Chevrolet that will bring us a pair of EVs next year. Honda teamed up with Chevy to use Ultium battery packs (used on vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq) on the Prologue, which is a midsize SUV expected to launch in 2024 with a price tag starting in the mid-$40,000s. The Prologue will be offered with a single or dual-motor configuration. We expect Honda to match the range of the ZDX built by its luxury branch, Acura; the ZDX is also powered by the Ultum platform and can go for at least 315 miles.

On the other side, the Chevrolet Blazer EV will look different from the Prologue and seems to come with a higher price tag, starting in the mid-$50,000s. We can’t wait to get our hands on the SS trim, with an impressive setup that generates 557 horsepower.

And wait, there’s more to come. We’re looking forward to hearing more about Fisker’s sub-$40,000 Ocean model and Kia’s new upcoming EV9; the EV6 is one of our favorite EVs on the market currently for smooth driving and a terrific cabin configuration.

Last, but certainly not least, Ford recently announced the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally model designed for off-roading, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. Expected to start at $65,000, the Mach-E Rally boasts two electric motors making 480 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.