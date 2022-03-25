Save 20 percent on this tool that lets you run Windows apps on your Mac computer

The Mac operating system is often lauded for its ease of use, but it poses one glaring caveat: it can’t run all your favorite programs. There’s no question that Windows still trumps Mac when it comes to software compatibility.

If you’re a Mac fan but also want the versatility Windows has to offer, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with a Parallels Desktop Pro Edition: 1-Year Subscription. Trusted by more than 7 million users and praised by experts, Parallels is a tool that lets you dual-boot your Mac and run thousands of Windows apps on it with absolute ease. For a limited time, you can grab this 1-year subscription on sale for 20-percent off.

Enjoy the power of both macOS and Windows on your Mac desktop with Parallels 17. Optimized for the latest Windows 10 updates and macOS Big Sur, it enables you to run and use over 200,000 Windows programs on your Mac without experiencing any performance issues. You can enjoy popular apps like Microsoft Office, Internet Explorer, Access, and even graphic-intensive games and CAD programs.

It also allows for seamless switching and sharing content between Mac and Windows and, thanks to the coherence mode, you can hide your Windows desktop and use Windows apps just like you do with your Mac apps. With the latest Parallels 17, you can enjoy up to 38-percent faster Windows resume time, smooth Windows UI and video playback, higher game frame rate, and more.

“Parallels Desktop is the easiest, fastest, and most tightly integrated app for running Windows apps or the Windows desktop in Apple OS X,” said Edward Mendelson of PCMag. Try it for yourself by picking up a 1-year subscription. It usually retails for $99, but you can grab it on sale for $79.99 for a limited time.

