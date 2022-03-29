You may not think about your digital belongings much—until you lose something of great importance. Think your college thesis you poured your heart into, a video of your nephew’s part in a play, or your dog completing its first-ever trick. Your tech collection is home to innumerable precious data, so it’s in your best interest to perform a backup regularly.

Some people do it ever so often, while some don’t ever do it at all. So if the idea of losing a life’s worth of files, photos, videos, and other media is unbearable, backing up is key, and Degoo Premium can help by offering secure backup space. For a limited time, a 10TB backup plan is on sale for $69.99 (reg. $3,600) with code DOWNLOADNOW

Rated 4 out of 5 stars on G2, Degoo offers supremely secured backup cloud storage space protected under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption. It boasts high-speed transfers from a database that provides you with more backup space than what Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined can give, but at a significantly cheaper price point.

But aside from ample space and powerful data protection, Degoo also allows for seamless organization and sharing of your files. You can send files to your friends, family, and colleagues via email or link, and you can keep tabs on your media via the intuitive interface.

Degoo also performs backups on not just one, not two, but all of the devices that you have. You can replicate your backup as you perform it, and you can keep your backups automatically up to date with the automatic file change detection, so you don’t have to keep doing everything manually.

A lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium 10TB plan normally costs $3,600, but you can get it on sale for $69.99 with code DOWNLOADNOW. A 15TB plan is also available for $104.99, provided that you key in the same coupon code.

Prices subject to change.