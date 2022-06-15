Memorial Day marked the beginning of adventurous long weekends supplemented by bike riding, pool hangs, and our favorite, camping. Now you can turn your outdoor escapades into actionable data with the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS watch, which is currently on sale for $649.99, $100 off of its $749.99 retail price. Act fast, however, as this sale coincides with Father’s Day, which is June 19 (aka this weekend), so it will end soon.

Between its Power Glass solar charging lens, preloaded TOPO maps, and barometric altimeter, this watch was made for adventure. It also features dedicated activity profiles where you can track surfing sessions and record yourself catching fat waves thanks to Surfline Sessions compatibility. An acclimation widget lets you know how your body is holding up due to current elevation, and support for multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) means you’ll be out of the woods if you get lost. And, if your wallet gets stolen by Bigfoot and you’re hankering for a post-camping meal made over a stove by someone else, the watch supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments. And 16-day battery life when solar charging means you don’t have to worry about the watch losing power, making none of these snazzy features usable. These are just some of the dozens and dozens of highly customizable reasons that this watch topped many lists, including our previous round-ups of Garmin models.

While the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar may be “last year’s model” (we’ll be reviewing the fenix 7 Sapphire Solar in the coming months), it still holds up to the competition—both in the adventure watch market and throughout whatever grueling physical contest you chose to undertake with it.

