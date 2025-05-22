Amazon is clearing out these tour-grade Vice golf balls during its Memorial Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Golf balls are tiny aerodynamic masterpieces. They’re loaded with fancy engineering and material science to help keep your drives out of the woods. However, even all the research and development in the world can’t prevent some of us from losing a couple of balls every round. That gets expensive. Right now, Amazon has Vice Pro Plus Golf Balls for less than $28 per dozen (depending on the color), which is down from their regular $40 price tag. This is the lowest price we have seen this year by far, and that leaves extra space in your golf budget for a custom putter, a high-end launch monitor … or maybe just a hot dog and a soda at the turn. Or, even if you don’t know anything about golf, they make a great Father’s Day or graduation gift.

Vice Pro Plus Golf Balls Neon Red — $28 (was $40) You can choose from a variety of colors, including easy-to-find yellow-orange, lime, gold, or neon red (shown). Vice See It

This is not a value ball. It’s a four-piece design with a high-speed core meant to maximize energy transfer and speed off the club face. The mantle layers under the cover encourage extra spin for better ball flight and feel around the green. The outer layer is scuff-resistant, so you can play more holes on a single ball before you need to swap it out for a new one.

This is one of the best-reviewed balls on Amazon and even has the green badge to indicate that most people who purchase these balls end up keeping them instead of returning them. That’s a feat since anyone who has ever played a round of golf has thought about blaming poor performance on the balls or the clubs.

The neon red colorway linked above is the cheapest option during this sale at $27.89 per dozen.

More Vice Pro Plus Golf Ball colors on sale at Amazon