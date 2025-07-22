REI has Suncloud polarized Suncloud sunglasses as low as $33.73, including a lifetime warranty

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re still rocking a pair of cheap gas station sunglasses, they may not be offering any actual protection for your eyeballs. Right now, REI has a ton of Suncloud polarized sunglasses with full-spectrum UV protection for less than $35. They look great, protect your eyes, and come with a limited lifetime warranty, so they’ll actually last (unlike that pair of flea market knock-offs you bought on vacation in 2017).

Each pair employs coated, polarized, injection-molded polycarbonate lenses that are extremely tough and scratch-resistant. They’re comfortable and lightweight, so you can wear them all day. These are meant for outdoor wear, so they typically have larger frames for more coverage. That’s better for peripheral vision. Plus, the polarization will make everything you see look clearer, so they’re great for things like golf or driving.