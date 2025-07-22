REI has Suncloud polarized Suncloud sunglasses as low as $33.73, including a lifetime warranty

Ditch your cheap gas station sunglasses and get a pair that will improve clarity while protecting your eyes from 100 percent of UV rays.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

If you’re still rocking a pair of cheap gas station sunglasses, they may not be offering any actual protection for your eyeballs. Right now, REI has a ton of Suncloud polarized sunglasses with full-spectrum UV protection for less than $35. They look great, protect your eyes, and come with a limited lifetime warranty, so they’ll actually last (unlike that pair of flea market knock-offs you bought on vacation in 2017).

Each pair employs coated, polarized, injection-molded polycarbonate lenses that are extremely tough and scratch-resistant. They’re comfortable and lightweight, so you can wear them all day. These are meant for outdoor wear, so they typically have larger frames for more coverage. That’s better for peripheral vision. Plus, the polarization will make everything you see look clearer, so they’re great for things like golf or driving.

Suncloud Rambler Polarized Sunglasses $34.73 (was $54.95)

The Rambler has a classic style with lots of coverage.

A-Team Polarized Sunglasses $39.73 (was $54.95)

The frames have an almost metallic look.

Suncloud Range Polarized Sunglasses $39.73 (was $54.95)

These larger frames work for bigger heads.

Suncloud Contender Polarized Sunglasses $33.73 (was $54.95)

These sporty frames are suitable for more active pursuits.

Suncloud Glacier Polarized Sunglasses $54.73 (was $79.95)

This design is a throwback to the ’80s.

Suncloud Fortune Polarized Sunglasses $33.73 (was $54.95)

This is a more compact frame that still offers great coverage.

Suncloud Sashay Polarized Sunglasses $34.73 (was $54.95)

Bold is in when it comes to outdoor gear. These fit the bill.

Suncloud Affect Polarized Sunglasses $33.73 (was $54.95)

This is the most stylish of the bunch.

