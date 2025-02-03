DJI Mini 4K drone deal: The best drone for most people is just $239 for a limited time

This drone is great for beginners and experienced flyers. And it hasn't been this cheap since Black Friday, so snap up this limited-time deal right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 5 Hours Ago

I’ve recommended the DJI Mini 4K to just about everyone I know if they’re trying to get into aerial photography and videography. It’s the perfect balance of advanced features, simplicity, and cost for the average person. And that’s when It’s at its usual price of $299. But right now, you can grab it with a controller for just $239 at Amazon. This deal sold out on Black Friday, so don’t dilly-dally if you want to get up in the air.

DJI Mini 4K drone $239 (was $299)

DJI Mini 4K with its controller on a plain background

DJI

This craft weighs 249 grams, which seems like an odd weight, but it’s actually very strategic. Crafts that weigh less than 250 grams don’t require registration with the FAA before taking flight. Despite its tiny size, the DJI Mini 4K has a high-performance camera mounted to DJI’s proven 3-axis gimbal for stabilization. A litany of control options from full auto to completely manual make this a versatile option for beginners or experienced flyers.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo $378 (was $449)

DJI Mini 4K Fly More combo on a plain background

DJI

If you’re planning on doing a lot of flying, we typically recommend the Fly More combo as a worthwhile investment. The kit adds a carrying case and a fast charger, and ups the total battery count to three. Each battery gets a maximum of roughly 30 minutes of flight time, so it’s great to have extras on hand.

 

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

