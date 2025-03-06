Yeti Ranchero backpack review: Clever, comfortable, and tough as nails

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’m standing in the woods, in light rain, looking for some prickly branches to run through. This isn’t my typical weekend activity, but I’m currently emboldened by the impressively burly new Yeti backpack I’m testing. Born from the company’s acquisition of tactical gear maker Mystery Ranch in 2024, the new Ranchero backpack (available in both 22-liter and 27-liter models) offers super-heavy-duty build quality and a clever zipper design that allows for easy access to gear while on the trail. Yes, it comes with the typical Yeti price tag, but it’s also built with the company’s trademark zeal for making ultra-burly gear that’s still somehow aesthetically pleasing.

Stan Horaczek See It Pros 700D Cordura body is extremely durable

TPU-coated base allows it to stand on its own, even on wet ground

Clever three-zipper design provides excellent access to gear inside

Water bottle pockets actually fit my water bottle

Comfortable with solid breathability

Taped zippers and heavy stitching—the whole package feels very durable

Looks great Cons People who crave tons of pockets may be disappointed

Missing a side handle for quick grabs

Weighs almost four pounds when empty (27L model)

The verdict: This heavy-duty backpack is great for hiking and travel if you don’t mind the weight and the price tag. The clever zipper design provides quick access to gear that’s much better than digging through a top-loading bag. I also really like the way it looks.

The build

The first thing everyone notices about this bag is the zipper setup. There are actually three zippers on the face of the bag that intersect to form a Y shape. By pulling down the vertical zipper and lifting the top of the bag to open the horizontal zippers, this bag offers instant access to just about everything inside. If you’ve ever spent time trying to dig a Clif Bar out of your bag from under the rest of your gear, then you know why that’s such a clever idea.

This design comes directly from the Mystery Ranch bag that existed before, and I’m glad it hasn’t changed. I brought a camera with me into the woods and tucked it under my jacket inside the bag for protection. When I wanted to get the camera out, I could simply unzip the bag, grab it from the bottom, and return it when I was done shooting.

Storage and pockets

Inside the main compartment, you’ll find just a few stretchy pockets. The smaller zippered pockets on each flap are good for things like multitools or memory cards. Another stretch pocket at the back of the main compartment has more room for things like notebooks.

The stretchy pockets on the outside are flexible enough to encompass a full-sized Hydro Flask, which was surprising because they lay so flat. They look a little silly stretched out to fit a thick bottle, but they hold on nice and tight.

A laptop pocket inside another tall compartment easily accommodated my 14-inch MacBook Pro along with an iPad and some charging cables when I used this for non-trail travel.

Lastly, a zippered pocket in the main compartment lid is handy for things like keys, wallets, and earbuds.

It’s a very solid amount of pockets that don’t get bogged down with granular compartments for things like pens. Those often feel like a waste to me, but this bag is very efficient in its layout.

Why does it come with extra straps?

If you want to carry additional gear strapped to the outside of the bag (something I often do with tripods on my camera bags), the Ranchero comes with extra straps for doing so. They stow in the top pocket and attach to sturdy nylon loops on the sides of the bag. I like the flexibility they offer, but I also hate the idea that I might lose them because I tend to lose everything.

The feel

Over the past several weeks, I’ve brought the Ranchero out into the wilderness, on a few photo shoots, and on my regular routine. I’m 6 feet tall and tend to like big bags, so the 3.8-pound weight of the 27L model isn’t really an issue for me. The straps are wide and stable, and the chest strap provides excellent support. I was slightly worried the clip on the luggage pass-through would rub against my back during wear, but the curved bag shape left room that encouraged ventilation and prevented rubbing. Once dialed in, it’s an extremely comfortable pack.

There is a handle to grab on top of the bag, but I would have appreciated one on the side for carrying like a duffle bag. The 27L model is long and can drag on the ground if I hold it by the top with my arm in a natural position.

Toughness and durability

This is a Yeti product, and you expect it to be overbuilt. It doesn’t disappoint. The 700D Cordura body is very tough. I chucked it into some branches and intentionally scraped it against some rocks (as much as it pains me to do so during every review). The Ranchero shrugged off most of the abuse without issue.

When it comes to water resistance, this isn’t a fully waterproof bag like a roll top or other packs. It’s fine out in light rain, but it’s not meant for torrential downpours, and you definitely shouldn’t submerge it. That said, the zippers are taped, and the outer material is very resilient, so I pushed it past where Yeti suggests in terms of moisture exposure, and everything inside still stayed nice and dry.

The bottom of the bag has a thick TPU coating that Yeti calls the Ground Control Base, which is actually waterproof and helps the bag stand up on its own. It’s a smooth surface and does a great job repelling water. I do wish the base came up a little higher in case I needed to put the bag down in a little puddle, but it does what it promises.

The conclusion

The Ranchero backpack was born from a very strong lineage and lives up to its predecessor. In true Yeti fashion, some aspects of this bag are overkill (including the price), but it looks fantastic and delivers everything it promises. It’s great as a hiking bag or as an everyday carry. If you’re a bigger person like I am, I definitely recommend the 27-liter model for the extra room inside. It has a great organizational system, and the removable straps add flexibility. And if, for some reason, you love running through a bunch of pointy sticks, it’ll come out just fine on the other side. Trust me.