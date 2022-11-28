The 100+ best Cyber Monday deals under $50
The deepest discounts we could find on the latest gear.
We all know Cyber Monday is a great time to score fantastic deals on big-ticket items like TVs and 3D printers, but some of the best discounts we’ve found bring top-shelf gear below $50. If you’re shopping on a budget, or want to buy holiday gifts in bulk, we’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday deals you can get for under $50 across all categories for your convenience.
Whether you’re looking for new earbuds or the best video games of 2022, this list has you covered. While we’re big fans of all these deals, we’ve highlighted a couple of standout discounts that show just how much value you can get by shopping on Cyber Monday.
Echo (4th Gen.) Alexa HD smart speaker, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
Amazon’s latest smart speaker is an excellent value at its regular price, so it’s easily one of the best deals you can get under $50 on Cyber Monday. The speaker was updated with better microphones and speaker drivers, so it can hear and respond to you more easily. The Echo can also act as a Wi-Fi range extender if you use Eero routers, which is pretty incredible. We advise getting two of these speakers while they’re on sale, so you can pair them together to listen to music in true stereo.
Amazfit Bip, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
If you’re trying to monitor your health (or get into better shape), don’t skip this great discount on the Amazfit Bip. The waterproof fitness tracker can measure your steps taken, calories burned, blood oxygen level, heart rate, and sleep. The tracker has over 60 workout modes so that it can calculate your calorie burn rate as accurately as possible. This data is collected in the Amazfit app so that you can check on your progress at any time. Importantly, the Bip can last up to 60 hours per charge, so you won’t need to plug it in every day to keep it going.
The best Cyber Monday headphone and speaker deals under $50
- House of Marley Positive Vibration 2: Over-Ear Wired Headphones with Microphone, $39.99 (Was $49.99)
- EarFun Air S ANC Multipoint TWS Earbuds, $48.75 w/ coupon (Was $75.99)
- Monoprice M-TWE ANC TWS Earbuds w/ Sonarworks SoundID & aptX, $49.99 (Was $129.99)
- Monoprice Horizon ANC TWS IPX5 Earphones w/ Bluetooth 5.2 (aptX Adaptive, AAC) & Gaming Low Latency Mode, $42.45 (Was $59.99)
- Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds, $19.49 (Was $26.99)
- Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds – Take a Hike, $22.99 (Was $39.99)
- Skullcandy Jib True 2 Wireless Earbuds Transparency Edition, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $29.49 (Was $49.99)
- Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless Earbuds, $46.99 (Was $129.99
- Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds, $49.99 (Was $78.99)
- Skullcandy Grind True Wireless Earbuds, $49 (Was $79.99)
- JBL Tune 230NC TWS Earbuds, $49.95 (Was $99.95)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen.) Alexa smart speaker w/ clock, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
The best Cyber Monday computer accessory deals under $50
- Logitech C270, $24.99 (Was $39.99)
- NexiGo N60, $31.99 (Was $49.99)
- Microsoft Modern Webcam, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Anker PowerConf C200, $47.99 (Was $69.99)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard, $19.99 (Was $49.99)
- Razer Cynosa, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Razer Ornata, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech M510, $19.99 (Was $27.99)
- Logitech M705, $29.99 (Was $34.99)
- Razer DeathAdder v2 Mini, $14.99 (Was $49.99)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse, $11.99 (Was $19.99)
The best Cyber Monday deals under $50 at Walmart
- GOTRAX Fluxx Black FX3 Hoverboard $48.00
- Ozark Trail Camping Director Chair $35.00 (Was $77.69)
- Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $49.00 (Was $99.95)
- Gold’s Gym Classic Weightlifting Wrist Wrap Gloves, Medium/Large $7.99 (Was $12.73)
- Tru Grit Fitness 20 lb Rubber Hex Dumbbell $17.47 (Was $19.97)
- Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player with Premium High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote $19.00
- onn. Full Motion TV Wall Mount for 50″ to 86″ TVs $32.00 (Was $47.58)
- JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds, True Wireless with Charging Case $9.88 (Was $24.88)
- Soundcore by Anker Flare 2 Portable Speaker $29.00 (Was $79.00)
- Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker $29.88 (Was $45.00)
- IonVac 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum $20.00 (Was $39.98)
- Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 26 Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set $8.00
- Ninja Professional Blender 72 oz. XL Total Crushing®Pitcher $50.00
- Anchor Hocking 30-Piece Glass Food Storage and Bake Container Sets $20.00
- Gourmia 12-Cup Programmable Hot & Iced Coffee Maker $15.00
- EverStart Maxx LED 1000 Lumen Spotlight with Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery $9.97 (Was $19.93)
- Hyper Tough Portable LED Work Light 2 Pack $10.00 (Was $20.07)
- TACKLIFE 4 In 1 Center Finding Electronic Scanning Stud Finder $14.00 (Was $28.83)
The best Cyber Monday appliance deals under $50
- Magic Bullet Blender, $29.99 (Was $32.98)
- GE Stainless Steel Toaster, $39 (Was $49)
- Nostalgia Hot-Air Electric Popcorn Maker, $23.99 (Was $29.99)
- Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer, $37.59 (Was $46.99)
The best Cyber Monday fitness deals under $50
- Amafit Band 5, $27.99 (Was $39.99)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap $34.09 (Was $49.95)
- Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Fitness & Exercise Mat, $18.60 (Was $21.98)
- Nekteck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager, $34.99 (Was $45.99)
The best Cyber Monday coffee deals under $50
- OXO Brew Single Serve Pour-Over Coffee Maker, $13.99 (Was $17.95)
- Puricon Pour Over Coffee Maker, $19.19 (Was $21.99)
- Kavako Glass Pour Over Coffee Maker, $23.99 (Was $28.99)
- Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind Electric Coffee Grinder, $15.04 (Was $19.99)
- SHARDOR Electric Burr Coffee Grinder 2.0, $35.99 (Was $39.99)
- Kaffe Coffee Grinder, $20.95 (Was $29.99)
The best Cyber Monday gaming deals under $50
- Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse, $19.88 (Was $39.99)
- Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard, $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset, $49.88 (Was $79.99)
- Govee Smart Light Bars, $42.99 (Was $59.99)
- PowerA FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller, $49.99 (was $89.99)
- Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gaming Headset, $79.95 (Was $99.99)
- Fosmon Dual 2 Controller Charger, $19.99 (Was $24.99)
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Razer Kaira X Wired Headset, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $41.99 (Was $59.99)
- Daydayup Switch Case, $11.19 (Was $13.99)
- Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset for Nintendo Switch, $29.95 (Was $39.95)
- amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector, $13.59 (Was $16.99)
- Kiwihome Switch Dock, $31.99 (Was $39.99)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC-Card Licensed for Nintendo-Switch, $15.99 (Was $34.99)
- Crucial P2 (500GB), $39.99 (Was $47.99)
- Samsung EVO Select (512GB), $44.98 (Was $84.99)
- SanDisk Ultra (400GB), $30.99 (Was $69.99)
- PNY Elite-X Class (128GB), $13.99 (Was $24.99)
- SanDisk Extreme (64GB), $10.82 (Was $16.99)
The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals under $50
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $40.99 (Was $59.99)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Persona 5 Royal, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
The best Xbox Series S/X Cyber Monday game deals under $50
- Elden Ring, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Saints Row Legacy Edition, $54.99 (Was $79.99)
- Halo Infinite, $19.99 (Was $59.99)
- Forza Horizon 5, $34.99 (Was $59.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, $29.99 (Was $49.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V Standard Edition, $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, $9.99 (Was $49.99)
The best PlayStation 5 Cyber Monday game deals under $50
- Saints Row Day 1 Edition, $34.99 (Was $59.99)
- Battlefield 2042, $14.99 (Was $39.99)
- Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition, $34.99 (Was $69.99)
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Deathloop Standard Edition, $19.99 (Was $59.99)
- NBA 2K23 Standard Edition, $34.99 (Was $69.99)
- Sonic Frontiers, $39.99 (Was $59.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, $29.99 (Was $69.99)
- Gran Turismo 7, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition, $39.99 (Was $69.99)
- Demon’s Souls Standard Edition, $29.99 (Was $69.99)