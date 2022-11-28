We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We all know Cyber Monday is a great time to score fantastic deals on big-ticket items like TVs and 3D printers, but some of the best discounts we’ve found bring top-shelf gear below $50. If you’re shopping on a budget, or want to buy holiday gifts in bulk, we’ve gathered the best Cyber Monday deals you can get for under $50 across all categories for your convenience.

Whether you’re looking for new earbuds or the best video games of 2022, this list has you covered. While we’re big fans of all these deals, we’ve highlighted a couple of standout discounts that show just how much value you can get by shopping on Cyber Monday.

Amazon’s latest smart speaker is an excellent value at its regular price, so it’s easily one of the best deals you can get under $50 on Cyber Monday. The speaker was updated with better microphones and speaker drivers, so it can hear and respond to you more easily. The Echo can also act as a Wi-Fi range extender if you use Eero routers, which is pretty incredible. We advise getting two of these speakers while they’re on sale, so you can pair them together to listen to music in true stereo.

If you’re trying to monitor your health (or get into better shape), don’t skip this great discount on the Amazfit Bip. The waterproof fitness tracker can measure your steps taken, calories burned, blood oxygen level, heart rate, and sleep. The tracker has over 60 workout modes so that it can calculate your calorie burn rate as accurately as possible. This data is collected in the Amazfit app so that you can check on your progress at any time. Importantly, the Bip can last up to 60 hours per charge, so you won’t need to plug it in every day to keep it going.

The best Cyber Monday headphone and speaker deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday computer accessory deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday deals under $50 at Walmart

The best Cyber Monday appliance deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday fitness deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday coffee deals under $50

The best Cyber Monday gaming deals under $50

The best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deals under $50

The best Xbox Series S/X Cyber Monday game deals under $50

The best PlayStation 5 Cyber Monday game deals under $50

